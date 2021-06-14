CANOPY Management Achieves 113% Revenue Growth and Milestones

Recent Key Hires for Leading Amazon Agency Include Anthony Lee as Amazon SME and Gary Perez as CRO, Underscoring Accelerating Demand

AUSTIN, Texas, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CANOPY Management , the full-service Amazon agency that helps brands scale their business and gain market share, announced today that the company had added key executives to its leadership team along with 51 new clients and year-over-year revenue growth of 113% in the first six months of 2021. The achievements were announced as Amazon continues to dominate the retail sector in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

CANOPY Management helps third-party sellers on Amazon optimize their product listings and digital advertising in order to increase revenue and efficiency. In the last year, CANOPY partners saw on average an 84% profit growth year-over-year and a 38% average increase in conversions on their Amazon traffic.

“Amazon is the world’s largest retail platform, and the pandemic showed just how essential it is to retailers of every description,” said CANOPY Management CEO Brian Burt. “We and our clients are in a great position to continue our impressive growth as the economy recovers and Amazon continues to strengthen its market share.”

In order to meet accelerating demand, CANOPY Management has added new executives in recent months, including Gary Perez as Chief Revenue Officer and Anthony Lee as Amazon Subject Matter Expert. Prior to joining CANOPY, Perez served in senior roles at Google, Adglow and Under Armour. Lee joins CANOPY after seven years of breakout success as an independent Amazon seller, a longstanding educator, and a recognized thought leader in the Amazon space.

“We’ve added 51 new partners since the beginning of the year, and we expect that number to rise substantially as the economy recovers in the remainder of 2021,” Perez said. “Huge portions of the retail economy shifted online during the pandemic, and every day new sellers are discovering the incredible things that are possible on Amazon with CANOPY.”

“Every brand needs to be on Amazon, but not every seller has the knowledge and capacity to be successful,” Lee added. “CANOPY has set a new standard for success and service among Amazon sellers.”

Also this month, Forbes interviewed Brian Burt and Canopy to learn what’s happening on Amazon:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/toddwasserman/2021/06/02/the-pandemic-has-been-a-boom-time-for-amazon-seller-canopy/

About CANOPY Management

A full-service Amazon marketing agency, CANOPY Management is the driving force behind many of the most successful brands on Amazon. CEO and Co-Founder Brian Burt is leading the company’s growth and expansion into new markets. CANOPY was recognized as a ‘Great Place to Work’ in March 2021, and recently received a Stevie for Startup of the Year. Visit us at https://canopymanagement.com .

Media Contact

Bill Brazell

[email protected]

917-445-7316