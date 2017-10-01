Can’t guarantee tax cut for entire middle class: Mnuchin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Sunday said one of the top goals of the Trump administration’s tax plan is to help the middle class, but he could not guarantee that every middle-class family would see a tax cut.
