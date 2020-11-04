Breaking News
Canvys – Visual Technology Solutions, Launches New Website for Custom Monitor Solutions

LAFOX, Ill., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — To better serve our customers, Canvys, A Division of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), has unveiled a newly designed website (Canvys.com). The English/German website offers users a streamlined, responsive design, improved navigation, and helpful resources.

As an Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Canvys designs and manufactures custom monitor and All-In-One (AIO) computer solutions for various applications with core competencies in the medical and industrial markets. The new website content highlights Canvys’ industry and display technology expertise by clearly defining its display and AIO platforms and providing useful content to help guide users to the display solution that is specifically tailored for their business application needs.

“As a design and innovation leader, we demonstrate our knowledge and expertise in the display market through our new website that delivers fresh and engaging content,” said Jens Ruppert, EVP and General Manager of Canvys. “We created this website with the user experience in mind, and feel it will serve our users well and help them to gain a better understanding of Canvys and everything that we have to offer.”

About Canvys – Visual Technology Solutions
Canvys, a Division of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) is a global value-added integrator and manufacturer that specializes in creating comprehensive visual technology solutions for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Our collaborative approach allows us to evaluate each customer’s unique needs and craft the right solution using custom engineering, value-added outsourcing, or modified off-the-shelf components. We also provide complete post-sale service and support, including installation support, maintenance, troubleshooting, calibration, and conformance. For more information, visit us at www.canvys.com  

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; high-value displays, flat panel solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available online at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

For details, contact:
Karina Macholz
Marketing Communications Manager
Phone: 630.208.2618
Email: [email protected]

