The need for capacitors is rising due to a variety of electronic equipment, such as computer motherboards, switching mode power supply, inverter main circuits, and control circuits.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global capacitor market was estimated at a value of US$ 31.7 billion in 2021 . It is anticipated to register a 6.4% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 58.67 billion by 2031.

One of the key reasons that is anticipated to propel the capacitor market in the coming years is the growing demand for capacitors from the consumer electronics industry. In order to satisfy the demands of contemporary society, portable consumer electronics, such as mobile phones and cameras, are developing quickly.

Capacitors are becoming more wearable, lighter, thinner, flexible, and tiny. Supercapacitors have the benefit of high-speed energy discharge, which makes them desirable power supply for portable electronic devices, and they can store almost as much energy as batteries.

Download Sample of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=84894

Key Findings of the Market Report

The global capacitor market is segmented into various product categories, encompassing multilayer ceramic capacitors, silicon capacitors, vacuum capacitors, paper/film capacitors, tantalum capacitors, and other types like electrolytic capacitors and supercapacitors.

As of 2021, the multilayer ceramic capacitor segment held the largest market share compared to other categories.

Multilayer ceramic capacitors are renowned for their reliability and reasonable pricing, making them highly suitable for a diverse array of applications, notably in RF and audio systems.

These capacitors typically exhibit values ranging between 0.1 microfarads to a few picofarads.

Market Trends for Capacitors

The global capacitor is divided into two mounting types: through-hole and surface mounted. One important form of capacitor installation is surface mounted, and high-volume production uses a lot of these capacitors.

These days, pick and place devices may be used to insert tiny, leadless capacitors on printed circuit boards. Any surface-mounted capacitor’s main job is to charge and discharge electrical energy, or store and replenish electrical energy.

Omni Pro Electronics released the NAZR Series of aluminum electrolytic capacitors with surface mount technology in April 2022. The series provides power electronics applications up to 100 vdc and can be utilized in communication infrastructure.

Customization Request for the Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=84894

Global Capacitor Market: Key Players

The global market is concentrated, with a limited number of large-scale vendors owning the majority of the capacitor market share. The vast majority of businesses are investing heavily in thorough research and the creation of new products.

Key players have embraced mergers & acquisitions and product portfolio expansion as important initiatives. The following companies are well-known participants in the global capacitor market:

Alcon Electronics Private Limited

Evans Capacitor Company

Jinzhou Kaimei Power Co., Ltd.

KEMET Corporation

Kendeil Srl

KYOCERA Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

NICHICON CORPORATION

Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

Omni Pro Electronics

Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd.

Rubycon Corporation

SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS

TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD.

TDK Electronics AG

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Global Market for Capacitor: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the capacitor market throughout the region. These are:

Asia Pacific accounted for approximately 38% of the global market in 2021, mostly due to the presence of key companies in the area and the increasing use of capacitors in consumer electronics.

Due to the availability of raw materials and the significant presence of small-scale capacitor manufacturing enterprises in the nation, China is a key market in Asia Pacific for capacitors. The expansion of the capacitor market is also driven by a rise in the use of capacitors in the power and utilities, as well as automotive industries.

The Middle East and Africa has a bigger market for capacitors than South America, but South America’s market is expected to increase faster than that of the Middle East and Africa.

Global Capacitor Market Segmentation

Product Type

Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor

Silicon Capacitor

Vacuum Capacitor

Paper/Film Capacitor

Tantalum Capacitor

Others

Mounting Type

Surface Mounted

Through-Hole

Voltage

Up to 500 V

501 to 1000 V

1001 to 2000 V

Above 2000 V

End Use Industry

Automotive and Transportation

Consumer Electronics

IT and Telecommunication

Power and Utility

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Get Exclusive Discount on Capacitor Market at: – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=84894

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Transformer Market – The global market was valued at USD 28.26 Bn in 2021 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031 and reach USD 48.11 Bn by the end of 2031

Battery Monitoring IC Market – The industry was valued at USD 1.6 Bn in 2021 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031 and reach USD 4.8 Bn by the end of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact: