Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Cape Fox Corporation Awarded for Its Alaska Hospitality

Cape Fox Corporation Awarded for Its Alaska Hospitality

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

CFC wins Best Travel and Tourism Company in Alaska

CFC wins Best Travel and Tourism Company in Alaska

CFC has won a 2022 Hospitality Award by LuxLife Magazine for Best Travel and Tourism company in Alaska.
CFC has won a 2022 Hospitality Award by LuxLife Magazine for Best Travel and Tourism company in Alaska.

Ketchikan, Alaska, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) delights in welcoming guests and new friends to our shores yearly. CFC puts much work and pride into our food, beverage, entertainment, and lodging. This hard work has been noticed. CFC has won a 2022 Hospitality Award by LuxLife Magazine for Best Travel and Tourism company in Alaska. This is an exceptional honor, and CFC is proud of our staff and Shareholders who contribute to our success daily.

LUXlife Magazine is a premium lifestyle publication founded in 2015 by AI Global Media Ltd publishing company. LUXlife focuses on a range of topics within the luxury lifestyle industry, featuring articles on; fashion, beauty, fine dining, travel, luxury real estate, and much more. The 2022 Hospitality Awards sponsored by LUXlife is the seventh year they have honored top businesses who have excelled in tourism and hospitality. Nominees are sourced from publicly available sources such as social media. To be nominated, a company has stood out and been noticed by peers, visitors, and news items. They focus on customer reviews, performance, and, most importantly, dedication to the business and clients.

CFC’s commercial businesses include:

Lodging

  • Cape Fox Lodge

Food and Beverage businesses

  • Bar Harbor Ale House
  • 108 Tap House and Burger Bar
  • Sweet Mermaids
  • Dockside Galley

Gifts and Collectibles

  • Cape Fox Lodge giftshop
  • The Village Store

Each of our tourism businesses has stood out as part of Team Cape Fox. We are delighted by this honor and will continue to provide our Alaska tourists and friends with the type of quality of service that has been the trademark of Cape Fox. Great job, Team Cape Fox!

For additional information, email Heather Kaiser at hkaiser@capefoxss.com or call (703) 749-3045.

                                                    

About Cape Fox Corporation                                           

Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) was formed as part of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971. Cape Fox Corporation is the Alaska Native Corporation for the village of Saxman.

Today, Cape Fox Corporation is comprised of a family of businesses divided between two distinct groups: The Federal Contracting Group and The Commercial (Tourism) Group. Collectively, CFC and its subsidiaries specialize in tourism, information technology and cybersecurity; professional services; health care services; marketing; training services, and logistical services. 

Visit Cape Fox Corporation to learn more.

Attachment

  • CFC wins Best Travel and Tourism Company in Alaska 
CONTACT: Heather Kaiser
Cape Fox Corporation
703.686.2340
hkaiser@capefoxss.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.