Cape Fox Corporation Awarded for Its Alaska Hospitality

CFC wins Best Travel and Tourism Company in Alaska CFC has won a 2022 Hospitality Award by LuxLife Magazine for Best Travel and Tourism company in Alaska.

Ketchikan, Alaska, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) delights in welcoming guests and new friends to our shores yearly. CFC puts much work and pride into our food, beverage, entertainment, and lodging. This hard work has been noticed. CFC has won a 2022 Hospitality Award by LuxLife Magazine for Best Travel and Tourism company in Alaska. This is an exceptional honor, and CFC is proud of our staff and Shareholders who contribute to our success daily.

LUXlife Magazine is a premium lifestyle publication founded in 2015 by AI Global Media Ltd publishing company. LUXlife focuses on a range of topics within the luxury lifestyle industry, featuring articles on; fashion, beauty, fine dining, travel, luxury real estate, and much more. The 2022 Hospitality Awards sponsored by LUXlife is the seventh year they have honored top businesses who have excelled in tourism and hospitality. Nominees are sourced from publicly available sources such as social media. To be nominated, a company has stood out and been noticed by peers, visitors, and news items. They focus on customer reviews, performance, and, most importantly, dedication to the business and clients.

CFC’s commercial businesses include:

Lodging

Cape Fox Lodge

Food and Beverage businesses

Bar Harbor Ale House

108 Tap House and Burger Bar

Sweet Mermaids

Dockside Galley

Gifts and Collectibles

Cape Fox Lodge giftshop

The Village Store

Each of our tourism businesses has stood out as part of Team Cape Fox. We are delighted by this honor and will continue to provide our Alaska tourists and friends with the type of quality of service that has been the trademark of Cape Fox. Great job, Team Cape Fox!

For additional information, email Heather Kaiser at hkaiser@capefoxss.com or call (703) 749-3045.

About Cape Fox Corporation

Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) was formed as part of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971. Cape Fox Corporation is the Alaska Native Corporation for the village of Saxman.

Today, Cape Fox Corporation is comprised of a family of businesses divided between two distinct groups: The Federal Contracting Group and The Commercial (Tourism) Group. Collectively, CFC and its subsidiaries specialize in tourism, information technology and cybersecurity; professional services; health care services; marketing; training services, and logistical services.

Visit Cape Fox Corporation to learn more.

