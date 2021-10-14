Breaking News
Cape Fox Corporation Leads the Way for New Business in Saxman

Plans Underway for a New Grocery Store as CFC Negotiates Deal with Three Bears Alaska

Ketchikan, Alaska, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On October 11, 2021, Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) went before the Saxman City Council to present a deal CFC negotiated with Three Bears Alaska to bring a grocery store to the south end of the greater Ketchikan Gateway Borough. The grocery store site will be located at the Saxman Seaport. The deal was approved unanimously by the Saxman City Council for Three Bears Alaska to begin building the grocery store at the Saxman Seaport location. 

 

President of CFC’s Commercial Group, Tim Lewis, made the presentation before the Saxman City Council and took questions from the Council after his presentation before they met for the final vote on the measure.  Once the vote was approved unanimously, Clifford Blair, President of CFC’s Board of Directors, addressed the Council and commended them on their decision that they made as a united team.  He expressed how their vote is the first step of a project but a historic leap toward progress for the city of Saxman. 

 

Saxman, Alaska, has created an initiative to bring new businesses with the goal of bringing more economic opportunities and rejuvenate the community of Saxman.  This new endeavor shows that Saxman is open for business and willing to partner with reputable companies to secure growth and further expand community development. Three Bears Alaska is one of those companies.  Three Bears Alaska is a family-owned chain of Alaskan grocery stores that started their first store in Tok, Alaska, in 1980. 

 

Muriel Strode said, “Do not follow where the path may lead. Go, instead, where there is no path and leave a trail.” Clifford Blair believes “this is exactly what the Saxman City Council is doing. We are leading Saxman down a road it has never been and blazing the trail!”

This is another historic moment for Saxman, Alaska, and CFC is delighted to be part of this deal by leading the negotiations on behalf of the city of Saxman and Three Bears Alaska to move Saxman forward commercially and bring greater economic stability to the community.

 

If you have any further questions regarding CFC’s future development plans and initiatives, email Heather Kaiser, Cape Fox Corporation PR and Communications Manager at hkaiser@capefoxss.com. 

 

About Cape Fox Corporation                                           

                                                     

Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) was formed as part of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971. Cape Fox Corporation is the Alaska Native Corporation for the village of Saxman.

Today, Cape Fox Corporation is comprised of a family of businesses divided between two distinct groups: The Federal Contracting Group and The Commercial (Tourism) Group. Collectively, CFC and its subsidiaries specialize in tourism, information technology and cybersecurity; professional services; health care services; marketing; training services; and logistical services.

 

Visit Cape Fox Corporation to learn more.

 

CONTACT: Heather Kaiser
Cape Fox Corporation
703.686.2340
hkaiser@capefoxss.com

