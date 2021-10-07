Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Cape Fox Corporation Puts Community First

Cape Fox Corporation Puts Community First

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

Plans Underway for Saxman Revitalization and Community Development

Historic Meeting to Invigorate Saxman, Alaska Community Development

The three entities are working together. City of Saxman, Cape Fox Corporation and Saxman IRA all got together for a historic meeting to move Saxman, Alaska community development forward.

The three entities are working together. City of Saxman, Cape Fox Corporation and Saxman IRA all got together for a historic meeting to move Saxman, Alaska community development forward.

Ketchikan, Alaska, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On October 1, 2021, Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) was one of the representative organizations in attendance at a historic meeting that was also attended by the Saxman City Council and Mayor and the Organized Village of Saxman (OVS).  All three entities are working together to strategize and put plans in place that will focus on community development and the revitalization of Saxman, Alaska.

For the first time, all three entities are working together.  They will form a Community Development Corporation (CDC).  This newly formed Corporation will focus on the development and revitalization of the Saxman Village. Charles Parker from Alaska Village Initiatives (AVI) led the strategic planning session that outlined the responsibilities, governance structure, priorities, and vision for the CDC. This is a shared vision of all three entities that includes a list of priorities that need to be performed to move the Village forward.

This is a historic moment for Saxman, Alaska as noted by Joe Williams, Jr., President of the OVS, “Never before in the history of Saxman has OVS, the City of Saxman and Cape Fox Corporation, the ANC for the Village of Saxman, met to discuss the future of Saxman. I have been working for 26 years to make this meeting happen and it has finally happened!”

One of the plans in discussion is the building of a new grocery store that will service Saxman.  Joe Williams noted that “a grocery store of some kind should be built in Saxman for residents of the south end of greater Ketchikan which includes all Saxman residents and shareholders.”

The mayor of Saxman, Frank Seludo, has been devoted to strengthening the community of Saxman.  He stated that “We as elected officials must work for the betterment of the people who elected us. So, we have continued to work towards building a grocery store.  We care for our community and listen, and we did hear the response from the constituents.”

Additionally, Clifford Blair, President of the CFC Board of Directors, has expressed support of this historic initiative by declaring that, “I am extremely grateful that all three entities in Saxman are working together for the betterment of Saxman and its people.  With the creation of the new Community Development Corporation (CDC), we can now get things done faster than ever for our shareholders, extended family shareholders, and community members.”

The creation of the CDC is a defining moment for Saxman, Alaska as it brings together community leaders to work together in unison.  The plans being put forward will move Saxman forward commercially and will bring greater economic stability to the community.

If you have any further questions regarding the future development plans and initiatives, email Heather Kaiser, Cape Fox Corporation PR and Communications Manager at hkaiser@capefoxss.com. 

About Cape Fox Corporation                                           

Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) was formed as part of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971. Cape Fox Corporation is the Alaska Native Corporation for the village of Saxman.

Today, Cape Fox Corporation is comprised of a family of businesses divided between two distinct groups: The Federal Contracting Group and The Commercial (Tourism) Group. Collectively, CFC and its subsidiaries specialize in tourism, information technology and cybersecurity; professional services; health care services; marketing; training services; and logistical services.

Visit Cape Fox Corporation to learn more.

Attachment

  • Historic Meeting to Invigorate Saxman, Alaska Community Development
CONTACT: Heather Kaiser
Cape Fox Corporation
703.686.2340
hkaiser@capefoxss.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.