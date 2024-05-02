Cape Fox Mountain Point Welcomes New Director of Construction Cape Fox Mountain Point, LLC, is pleased to announce that Ronnie Weeks has joined the Cape Fox Team as the new Director of the Civil Construction Division. Ronnie brings almost 40 years of experience in both government and commercial markets.

Chantilly, Virginia, United States, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cape Fox Mountain Point, LLC, is pleased to announce that Ronnie Weeks has joined the Cape Fox Team as the new Director of the Civil Construction Division. Ronnie brings almost 40 years of experience in both government and commercial markets. His vast experience encompasses civil, utility, and environmental construction expertise. CFC looks forward to working closely with Ronnie as we expand our construction and engineering services.

Ronnie came to Cape Fox Mountain Point previously having been the Director of Operations for SES Civil Engineering, Inc. and Vice President of MRW Construction Services Unlimited, Inc. Ronnie’s expertise as a Director of Operations and Construction Manager has given him the experience in coordinating and managing multiple trades and complex completion schedules and a thorough understanding of design plans and specifications for multi-discipline projects. Ronnie’s extensive experience makes him stand out as an expert in the construction field and a remarkable new asset for Cape Fox Mountain Point.

As the Director of the Civil Construction Division, Ronnie will expand our coverage of services within the Southeast area of the United States. He will focus on developing and growing our construction capabilities and strengthening our services. With his extensive industry experience, he and his team will champion the Cape Fox Federal Contracting Group (FCG) mission of providing high-quality services, value-driven solutions, and specialized construction services that address all aspects of the design-to-build lifecycle.

Cape Fox FCG Senior Vice President of Construction Jason Brown commented, “I am very excited to welcome Ronnie Weeks to our growing Cape Fox Construction family. Ronnie is an industry leader in providing civil infrastructure solutions to Federal clients with exceptional attention to quality and safety. He brings a high level of integrity and innovation to our leadership team, and we look forward to his development of our Civil infrastructure team moving forward.”

Ronnie looks forward to growing the construction services and customers, saying, “I have been very blessed in my life and recently had many choices. It’s wonderful to have choices in life but even better to have a choice to join someone you believe in. I thought a lot about this opportunity and I’m excited that all the leaders at Cape Fox have decided to trust in me. I know with my experience and background with government clients I will not let them down in our future growth of the Civil division or anything else we decide to tackle.”

Cape Fox Mountain Point is delighted to work with Ronnie to further develop our construction capabilities and continue to deliver high-quality solutions.

For additional information, email Heather Kaiser at [email protected] or call (703) 749-3045.



About Cape Fox Corporation



Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) was formed as part of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971. Cape Fox Corporation is the Alaska Native Corporation for the village of Saxman.

Today, Cape Fox Corporation is comprised of a family of businesses divided between two distinct groups: The Federal Contracting Group and The Commercial (Tourism) Group. Collectively, CFC and its subsidiaries specialize in tourism, information technology and cybersecurity; professional services; health care services; marketing; training services, and logistical services.

Visit Cape Fox Corporation to learn more.

CONTACT: Heather Kaiser Cape Fox FCG 703.686.2340 [email protected]