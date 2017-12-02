Breaking News
Home / Top News / Capgemini SE : Capgemini announced Salil Parekh’s departure from the Group

Capgemini SE : Capgemini announced Salil Parekh’s departure from the Group

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 2 hours ago

Media relations:
Christel Lerouge
Tel. +33 1 47 54 50 71
[email protected]

Investor relations:
Vincent Biraud
Tel. +33 1 47 54 50 87
[email protected]

Capgemini announced Salil Parekh’s departure from the Group

Paris, December 2 – Capgemini announced that, Salil Parekh, member of the Group Executive Board, has decided to leave the Group in the context of the recent managerial evolutions communicated in October.

Capgemini and Salil Parekh have agreed on Salil’s departure. Salil has relinquished his responsibilities within the Group and his managerial transition is already in place. His departure will be effective on January 1st.

Paul Hermelin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Capgemini Group commented: “I would like to thank Salil for his involvement in the Capgemini journey. Salil contributed in particular to the development of the Group in India and in the US.”

Salil joined Capgemini in 2000 as a result of the acquisition of the consulting division of Ernst and Young and occupied various leadership positions in the Group.

The Group confirms its 2017 full year outlook.

About Capgemini
A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients’ opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of 200,000 team members in over 40 countries. The Group reported 2016 global revenues of EUR 12.5 billion.
Visit us at www.capgemini.com. People matter, results count.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae196f82-1a8f-452e-8c7f-7caf6e7ae928

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.