Capgemini SE : Capgemini announced Salil Parekh’s departure from the Group

Capgemini announced Salil Parekh’s departure from the Group

Paris, December 2 – Capgemini announced that, Salil Parekh, member of the Group Executive Board, has decided to leave the Group in the context of the recent managerial evolutions communicated in October.

Capgemini and Salil Parekh have agreed on Salil’s departure. Salil has relinquished his responsibilities within the Group and his managerial transition is already in place. His departure will be effective on January 1st.

Paul Hermelin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Capgemini Group commented: “I would like to thank Salil for his involvement in the Capgemini journey. Salil contributed in particular to the development of the Group in India and in the US.”

Salil joined Capgemini in 2000 as a result of the acquisition of the consulting division of Ernst and Young and occupied various leadership positions in the Group.

The Group confirms its 2017 full year outlook.

About Capgemini

A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients’ opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of 200,000 team members in over 40 countries. The Group reported 2016 global revenues of EUR 12.5 billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com. People matter, results count.

