Capgemini SE : Growth accelerates in Q3 2017, notably in North America

Growth accelerates in Q3 2017, notably in North America

Paris, October 25, 2017 – Capgemini Group reported consolidated revenues of €3,046 million in the third quarter of 2017, up 3.4% year-on-year at constant exchange rates1*.

For Paul Hermelin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Capgemini Group: “Group growth accelerated in the third quarter. In North America, we reaped the benefits of our investments with a 6.9% growth at constant exchange rates. The strong momentum of our activities in the Manufacturing and Retail & Consumer Goods sectors drives our performance in this region.

Our Digital and Cloud activities continue to grow at a rapid pace (+23% at constant exchange rates in Q3). The acquisition of the US e-commerce expert, Lyons Consulting Group, further strengthened our position in this segment as a global leader in digital commerce.

Finally, our ongoing ability to accompany our clients’ transformations has been a key growth driver for the Group since its creation 50 years ago, as demonstrated by the worldwide agreement signed over the summer with McDonald’s. We’ve become their global IT strategic provider notably for the digitalization of their customer experience.

With these third-quarter results, we confirm our targets for revenue growth, operating margin and free cash flow for 2017.”

(in millions of euros) Change Revenues 2016 2017 As reported At constant exchange rates * Q3 3,019 3,046 +0.9% +3.4% 9 months 9,276 9,459 +2.0% +3.2%

The Group generated revenues of €3,046 million in Q3 2017, up 0.9% on Q3 2016 reported revenues and 3.4% at constant exchange rates. Organic growth* (i.e. excluding the impact of currency fluctuations and changes in Group scope) was 3.1%. Digital & Cloud revenues grew 23% at constant exchange rates. The multi-year contract signed with McDonald’s to support its digital transformation is a good example of this growth momentum.

In the first nine months, revenues grew 3.2% at constant exchange rates and 2.9% on an organic basis with Digital & Cloud accounting for 36% of Group revenues.

OPERATIONS BY BUSINESS

Consulting Services (4% of Group revenues) grew 16.0% at constant exchange rates in Q3, notably thanks to the investments made in Digital in North America and a sharp increase in the Rest of Europe. Technology & Engineering Services (15% of Group revenues) reported 3.8% revenue growth at constant exchange rates, spurred by North America and France. Application Services (63% of Group revenues) increased 5.7% at constant exchange rates and remain the driving force behind Group growth. Strong demand for innovative offerings continues to fuel Application Services momentum, with growth rates of around 10% in France, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Italy and Asia. Other Managed Services (18% of Group revenues) reported a 6.3% decrease in revenues: the decline in Infrastructure Services in the United Kingdom – anticipated since the beginning of the year – and in Latin America was only partially offset by growth in Business Services.

OPERATIONS BY MAJOR REGION

In Q3, the growth momentum accelerated in North America (31% of Group revenues) reflecting the impact of the investments made over the past year. Growth reached 6.9% at constant exchange rates, driven by the Manufacturing and Retail & Consumer Goods sectors. The positive growth recorded this quarter in the Energy & Utilities sector also contributed to the good performance. The United Kingdom & Ireland (13% of Group revenues) reported revenues down 10.8%, reflecting a decline in the public sector in line with our forecast and a stable private sector (65% of region revenues). In France (21% of Group revenues), Q3 revenue growth of 4.7% was mainly driven by the Financial Services and Retail & Consumer Goods sectors. The Rest of Europe (27% of Group revenues) reported Q3 revenue growth of 6.8% at constant exchange rates. Revenue growth is around 10% in Germany, Italy and Scandinavia, with the Manufacturing and Financial Services sectors as key drivers and held stable in Benelux. Finally, the Asia-Pacific and Latin America region (8% of Group revenues) reported revenue growth of 2.0% at constant exchange rates. Latin America contracted significantly, while Asia-Pacific grew close to 10%.

HEADCOUNT

At September 30, 2017, the Group’s total headcount is 198,600, an increase of 5.9% year-on-year, with nearly 113,000 employees in offshore centers (57% of the total headcount).

BOOKINGS

Bookings totaled €2,700 million in Q3 2017, a 1% decline at constant exchange rates year-on-year.

OUTLOOK

For 2017, the Group forecasts revenue growth at constant exchange rates of 3.0%, an operating margin of 11.7% to 11.9% and organic free cash flow generation in excess of €950 million.

In addition:

The impact of currency movements on revenues on a full-year basis is now expected

to be around -1.6 points, following the strengthening of the Euro against the Group’s main currencies;

to be around -1.6 points, following the strengthening of the Euro against the Group’s main currencies; As announced in February 2017, the Group has decided to discontinue its equipment resale activity in Brazil, which represented approximately €60 million in 2016; to ensure comparable analysis of quarterly trends, organic growth and growth at constant exchange rates are presented after restating 2016 and 2017 revenues for this activity;

The impact of acquisitions on revenue growth is estimated at this stage to be a few tens of basis points.

APPENDIX

DEFINITIONS

Organic growth, or like-for-like growth, in revenues is the growth rate calculated at constant Group scope and exchange rates. The Group scope and exchange rates used are those for the published fiscal year. Exchange rates for the published fiscal year are also used to calculate growth at constant exchange rates.

As announced on the publication of the outlook for 2017, organic growth and growth at constant exchange rates are presented after restating 2016 and 2017 revenues for the Brazilian equipment resale activity that is discontinued, to enable comparable presentation of quarterly trends:

Reconciliation of growth rates Q3 2017 9 months

2017 Organic growth +3.1% +2.9% Changes in Group scope +0.3pt +0.3pt Growth at constant exchange rates +3.4% +3.2% Exchange rate fluctuations -2.4pt -1.0pt Current growth +1.0% +2.2% Discontinued operations -0.1pt -0.2pt Reported growth +0.9% +2.0%

Q3 currency impacts primarily concern the depreciation of the pound sterling and the U.S. dollar against the euro. The impact of discontinued operations reflects changes in the Brazilian equipment resale business, which generated revenues of €5 million in Q3 2016.

RESULTS BY REGION

Revenues

(in millions of euros) Change

(Q3 2017 / Q3 2016) Q1

2016 Q2

2016 Q3

2016 Q4

2016 Q1

2017 Q2

2017 Q3

2017 At constant exchange rates As reported North America 938 953 939 970 972 984 962 +6.9% +2.4% United Kingdom & Ireland 525 523 463 482 435 459 391 -10.8% -15.5% France 633 640 599 695 666 666 627 +4.7% +4.7% Rest of Europe 780 811 772 851 841 871 823 +6.8% +6.6% Asia-Pacific and Latin America 216 238 246 265 257 261 243 +2.0% -1.2% TOTAL 3,092 3,165 3,019 3,263 3,171 3,241 3,046 +3.4% +0.9%

Revenues

(in millions of euros) Change 9 months

2016 9 months

2017 At constant exchange rates As reported North America 2,830 2,918 +2.6% +3.1% United Kingdom & Ireland 1,511 1,285 -7.5% -14.9% France 1,872 1,960 +4.7% +4.7% Rest of Europe 2,363 2,536 +7.6% +7.3% Asia-Pacific and Latin America 700 760 +7.9% +8.6% TOTAL 9,276 9,459 +3.2% +2.0%

RESULTS BY BUSINESS

% revenues Change Q3 2016 Q3 2017 At constant exchange rates Consulting Services 4% 4% +16.0% Technology & Engineering Services 15% 15% +3.8% Application Services 61% 63% +5.7% Other Managed Services 20% 18% -6.3% TOTAL 100% 100% +3.4%

UTILIZATION RATES

Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Consulting Services 70% 71% 68% 70% 71% 72% 69% Technology & Engineering Services 82% 83% 83% 83% 82% 84% 85% Application Services 81% 81% 82% 81% 81% 81% 82%

