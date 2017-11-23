Capgemini SE : Statement of transactions on own-shares executed on November 14, 2017



CAPGEMINI

« European Company » (Societas Europaea) with share capital of € 1,353,196,640

Registered office: Paris (75017) 11, rue de Tilsitt

Reg. n° 330 703 844 Paris

Paris, November 23, 2017





Statement of transactions on own-shares

executed on November 14, 2017

Issuer name Issuer identification code Trading session Share identification code Daily total volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price Market CAPGEMINI 96950077L0TN7BAROX36 2017.11.14 FR0000125338 3 522 495 102.200287 Over-the-counter

This transaction was executed in the context of the share repurchase agreement announced on September 21st, 2017 aiming at neutralizing the dilutive effect of the capital increase due to the launch of the fourth employee share ownership plan of Capgemini SE. Under this contract, made with the investment service provider which is also the financial institution structuring the employee share ownership plan, Capgemini SE had agreed to repurchase up to 3,600,000 shares for a maximum of €360 million, with the objective of cancellation.

For detailed information on the transactions carried out and on the objectives of the buybacks, please refer to the detailed declaration available on:

https://investisseurs.capgemini.com/declarations-hebdomadaires-de-rachat-dactions

o0o

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74835571-1569-44be-9b2a-9695647f18b2