Capgemini SE : Statement of transactions on own-shares executed on November 14, 2017

CAPGEMINI
« European Company » (Societas Europaea) with share capital of € 1,353,196,640
Registered office: Paris (75017) 11, rue de Tilsitt
Reg. n° 330 703 844 Paris
Paris, November 23, 2017
Statement of transactions on own-shares
executed on November 14, 2017
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Trading session
|Share identification code
|Daily total volume (number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price
|Market
|CAPGEMINI
|96950077L0TN7BAROX36
|2017.11.14
|FR0000125338
|3 522 495
|102.200287
|Over-the-counter
This transaction was executed in the context of the share repurchase agreement announced on September 21st, 2017 aiming at neutralizing the dilutive effect of the capital increase due to the launch of the fourth employee share ownership plan of Capgemini SE. Under this contract, made with the investment service provider which is also the financial institution structuring the employee share ownership plan, Capgemini SE had agreed to repurchase up to 3,600,000 shares for a maximum of €360 million, with the objective of cancellation.
For detailed information on the transactions carried out and on the objectives of the buybacks, please refer to the detailed declaration available on:
https://investisseurs.capgemini.com/declarations-hebdomadaires-de-rachat-dactions
o0o
Attachments:
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74835571-1569-44be-9b2a-9695647f18b2
Nasdaq NewsFeed
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Capgemini SE : Statement of transactions on own-sharesexecuted on November 14, 2017 - November 23, 2017
- Aker ASA: Third-quarter results 2017 – Net Asset Value of NOK 34.7 billion - November 23, 2017
- THIRD GLOBAL IRON DEFICIENCY DAY TO RAISE AWARENESS OF THE SYMPTOMS OF IRON DEFICIENCY - November 23, 2017