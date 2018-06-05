Breaking News
Capital Art Reports Q1 2018 Results; Revenue up 260%

LAS VEGAS, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capital Art, Inc. (OTC:CAPA), a marketer and distributor of vintage Iconic Pop Culture images for the art, editorial and commercial markets, reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. Financial results are comparisons made to the same year-ago quarter unless otherwise noted.

Q1 2018 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue up 260% to a record $550,000.
  • Reduced total operating expenses by 22% to $169,000.
  • Net income totaled $71,000.

Q1 2018 Operational Highlights

  • Expanded third-party and reseller programs, doubling number of third party resellers and using social media more on direct-to consumer-programs.
  • Launched development of a management software system to more efficiently ingest images and distribute them through retail and licensing channels.
  • Deployed new digital technology to track where and how the company’s images are used.

Q1 2018 Financial Summary

Revenue totaled $550,000 in the first quarter of 2018, as compared to $153,000 in the same year ago quarter. The improvement was primarily due to increased sales from the company’s collectables division as well as licensing sales.

Operating expenses decreased to $169,000 from $216,000 in the same year-ago quarter due to lower general and administrative costs and primarily from lower professional fees.

Net income was $71,000 or $0.00 per share as compared to a loss of $257,000 or $(0.00) per share in the same year-ago quarter.

Management Commentary
“Our first quarter results were driven by growth in both image and license revenue, following an extensive period of assets acquisition and channel development,” said Capital Art CEO, Stuart Scheinman. “The results also reflect a newly instituted direct-to-consumer marketing campaign, and new programs with third-party resellers and traditional and online retailers.

“We have continued to develop our new licensing division, Globe Photos, and have invested in the development of software and technology to more efficiently ingest images and distribute them through our retail and licensing channels. We expect these efforts to prepare our business to scale as demand increases. We have also been deploying new methods to protect our rights and ownership, including adopting new digital technology to track where and how our images are used.

“This technology will be key as we continue to pursue our mission of becoming the largest online repository of archival pop culture photography in the world. We have amassed our current inventory and rights to photographic images and reproductions from a series of favorable acquisitions that started in 2011. This effort has resulted in an expansive collection of more than 10 million rare photos and negatives, including the rights to the Frank Worth collection, Movie Star News Collection, and Globe Photos. Our collections include one-of-a kind prints and memorabilia, as well as rare images of celebrity icons, like Elvis Presley, James Dean, Marilyn Monroe and many others, most of which have never been seen by the public.

“In all, the shareholder value we have created is phenomenal by any measure, particularly when compared to our public peers. As we continue through the second quarter, we remain focused on developing our marketing and sales channels, and pursuing the best avenues for monetizing these tremendous assets. This includes evaluating a number of acquisition opportunities which would allow us to accelerate these efforts, as well as provide more steady and predictable growth in the quarters ahead.”

About Capital Art
Founded in 2004, Capital Art, Inc. acquires and manages Iconic Pop Culture photographic image libraries. It has one of the largest and most diverse collections of vintage Pop Culture imagery in the world, with more than 10 million iconic images that feature the most beloved Hollywood idols, music stars and most iconic figures of the 20th century. The company markets and distributes images for the art, editorial and commercial markets. Capital Art also sells limited editions of its photographs through the company owned gallery and through third party galleries, art consultants and interior decorators. For further information, visit www.capitalart.com. 

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Cautionary statement for purposes of the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

CAPITAL ART, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

    For the quarter ended
    March 31, 2018   March 31, 2017
         
License revenue   $ 230,775     $ 46,477  
Image revenue     319,046       106,088  
Total revenue     549,821       152,565  
               
Cost of revenue     296,143       145,673  
               
Gross margin     253,678       6,892  
               
Operating expenses              
Product development, sales and marketing     4,532       41,838  
General and administrative     157,447       166,311  
Depreciation and amortization     6,714       7,578  
               
Total operating expenses     168,693       215,727  
               
Income (loss) from operations     84,985       (208,835 )
               
Other income (expenses)              
Interest expense     (18,364 )     (38,738 )
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities     4,385       (9,767 )
Other income (expenses)     (13,979 )     (48,505 )
               
Net income (loss)   $ 71,006     $ (257,340 )
               
Per-share data              
Basic and diluted income (loss) per share   $ 0.00     $ (0.00 )
               
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – Basic     325,355,361       325,523,466  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – Diluted     325,451,145       325,523,466  

CAPITAL ART, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

 
    March 31, 2018   December 31, 2017
Assets        
         
Current Assets              
Cash   $ 7,490     $ 1,297  
Accounts receivable, net     24,883       44,548  
Inventory, net     56,500       56,500  
Prepaid expenses     35,741       12,765  
 Total Current Assets     124,614       115,110  
               
Property and equipment, net     2,390,231       2,493,224  
Security deposit     6,356       6,356  
Intangible Assets, net     315,375       326,250  
               
Total Assets   $ 2,836,576     $ 2,940,940  
               
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity              
               
Current Liabilities              
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 500,777     $ 540,947  
Payable to Globe Photo, Inc.     10,000       10,000  
Due to related parties     294,435       147,113  
Notes payable – related parties     664,995       456,235  
Notes payable, net of debt discount     205,000       417,500  
Deferred revenue     —        75,000  
Derivative liability     4,810       9,195  
Loans payable, net of unamortized discounts     563,408       738,805  
Total Current Liabilities     2,243,425       2,394,795  
               
Total Liabilities     2,243,425       2,394,795  
               
Stockholders’ Equity              
               
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017.     —        —   
               
Common stock par value $0.0001: 450,000,000 shares authorized; 325,241,112 and 325,570,524 issued and 325,241,112 and 325,570,524 outstanding as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017     32,524       32,557  
Additional paid in capital     4,012,276       4,124,243  
Treasury stock; 0 and 258,823 shares as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017.     —        (88,000 )
Accumulated deficit     (3,451,649 )     (3,522,655 )
Stockholders’ Equity     593,151       546,145  
               
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   $ 2,836,576     $ 2,940,940  

Company Contact
Stuart Scheinman
President & Co-CEO
Capital Art, Inc.
Tel (702) 722-6113
[email protected] 

Investor Relations:
Ronald Both
CMA Investor Relations
Tel (949) 432-7566
[email protected]

