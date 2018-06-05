Capital Art Reports Q1 2018 Results; Revenue up 260%

LAS VEGAS, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capital Art, Inc. (OTC:CAPA), a marketer and distributor of vintage Iconic Pop Culture images for the art, editorial and commercial markets, reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. Financial results are comparisons made to the same year-ago quarter unless otherwise noted.

Q1 2018 Financial Highlights

Total revenue up 260% to a record $550,000.

Reduced total operating expenses by 22% to $169,000.

Net income totaled $71,000.

Q1 2018 Operational Highlights

Expanded third-party and reseller programs, doubling number of third party resellers and using social media more on direct-to consumer-programs.

Launched development of a management software system to more efficiently ingest images and distribute them through retail and licensing channels.

Deployed new digital technology to track where and how the company’s images are used.

Q1 2018 Financial Summary

Revenue totaled $550,000 in the first quarter of 2018, as compared to $153,000 in the same year ago quarter. The improvement was primarily due to increased sales from the company’s collectables division as well as licensing sales.

Operating expenses decreased to $169,000 from $216,000 in the same year-ago quarter due to lower general and administrative costs and primarily from lower professional fees.

Net income was $71,000 or $0.00 per share as compared to a loss of $257,000 or $(0.00) per share in the same year-ago quarter.

Management Commentary

“Our first quarter results were driven by growth in both image and license revenue, following an extensive period of assets acquisition and channel development,” said Capital Art CEO, Stuart Scheinman. “The results also reflect a newly instituted direct-to-consumer marketing campaign, and new programs with third-party resellers and traditional and online retailers.

“We have continued to develop our new licensing division, Globe Photos, and have invested in the development of software and technology to more efficiently ingest images and distribute them through our retail and licensing channels. We expect these efforts to prepare our business to scale as demand increases. We have also been deploying new methods to protect our rights and ownership, including adopting new digital technology to track where and how our images are used.

“This technology will be key as we continue to pursue our mission of becoming the largest online repository of archival pop culture photography in the world. We have amassed our current inventory and rights to photographic images and reproductions from a series of favorable acquisitions that started in 2011. This effort has resulted in an expansive collection of more than 10 million rare photos and negatives, including the rights to the Frank Worth collection, Movie Star News Collection, and Globe Photos. Our collections include one-of-a kind prints and memorabilia, as well as rare images of celebrity icons, like Elvis Presley, James Dean, Marilyn Monroe and many others, most of which have never been seen by the public.

“In all, the shareholder value we have created is phenomenal by any measure, particularly when compared to our public peers. As we continue through the second quarter, we remain focused on developing our marketing and sales channels, and pursuing the best avenues for monetizing these tremendous assets. This includes evaluating a number of acquisition opportunities which would allow us to accelerate these efforts, as well as provide more steady and predictable growth in the quarters ahead.”

About Capital Art

Founded in 2004, Capital Art, Inc. acquires and manages Iconic Pop Culture photographic image libraries. It has one of the largest and most diverse collections of vintage Pop Culture imagery in the world, with more than 10 million iconic images that feature the most beloved Hollywood idols, music stars and most iconic figures of the 20th century. The company markets and distributes images for the art, editorial and commercial markets. Capital Art also sells limited editions of its photographs through the company owned gallery and through third party galleries, art consultants and interior decorators. For further information, visit www.capitalart.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Cautionary statement for purposes of the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

CAPITAL ART, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

For the quarter ended March 31, 2018 March 31, 2017 License revenue $ 230,775 $ 46,477 Image revenue 319,046 106,088 Total revenue 549,821 152,565 Cost of revenue 296,143 145,673 Gross margin 253,678 6,892 Operating expenses Product development, sales and marketing 4,532 41,838 General and administrative 157,447 166,311 Depreciation and amortization 6,714 7,578 Total operating expenses 168,693 215,727 Income (loss) from operations 84,985 (208,835 ) Other income (expenses) Interest expense (18,364 ) (38,738 ) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities 4,385 (9,767 ) Other income (expenses) (13,979 ) (48,505 ) Net income (loss) $ 71,006 $ (257,340 ) Per-share data Basic and diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.00 $ (0.00 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – Basic 325,355,361 325,523,466 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – Diluted 325,451,145 325,523,466

CAPITAL ART, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Assets Current Assets Cash $ 7,490 $ 1,297 Accounts receivable, net 24,883 44,548 Inventory, net 56,500 56,500 Prepaid expenses 35,741 12,765 Total Current Assets 124,614 115,110 Property and equipment, net 2,390,231 2,493,224 Security deposit 6,356 6,356 Intangible Assets, net 315,375 326,250 Total Assets $ 2,836,576 $ 2,940,940 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 500,777 $ 540,947 Payable to Globe Photo, Inc. 10,000 10,000 Due to related parties 294,435 147,113 Notes payable – related parties 664,995 456,235 Notes payable, net of debt discount 205,000 417,500 Deferred revenue — 75,000 Derivative liability 4,810 9,195 Loans payable, net of unamortized discounts 563,408 738,805 Total Current Liabilities 2,243,425 2,394,795 Total Liabilities 2,243,425 2,394,795 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017. — — Common stock par value $0.0001: 450,000,000 shares authorized; 325,241,112 and 325,570,524 issued and 325,241,112 and 325,570,524 outstanding as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 32,524 32,557 Additional paid in capital 4,012,276 4,124,243 Treasury stock; 0 and 258,823 shares as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017. — (88,000 ) Accumulated deficit (3,451,649 ) (3,522,655 ) Stockholders’ Equity 593,151 546,145 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,836,576 $ 2,940,940

Company Contact

Stuart Scheinman

President & Co-CEO

Capital Art, Inc.

Tel (702) 722-6113

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Ronald Both

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

[email protected]