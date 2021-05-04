Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Acquires Strategic Wealth Group, LLC

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) today announced the closing of its acquisition, on April 30, 2021, of substantially all of the assets of Strategic Wealth Group, LLC. A newly formed subsidiary of CCBG, Inc., Capital City Strategic Wealth, LLC (CCSW), acquired the wealth management business and will offer insurance planning, risk management and asset protection services. In addition, CCSW will offer investment advisory and estate planning services through LPL Financial. The acquisition reflects a deliberate effort to expand existing product offerings and service areas to deliver the highest quality wealth management services and risk management expertise to clients throughout the Southeast.

“Capital City has always been an acquisitive company seeking strategic ways to expand our product offerings and footprint while diversifying revenue streams and returning value to our shareowners,” said William G. Smith, Jr., chairman, president and chief executive officer of CCBG. “We are proud to add an established team of advisors to the Capital City family along with the expanded insurance and risk-management services they bring.”

Capital City Bank Group and Strategic Wealth Group represent a combined 152 years in business. Established in 1895 and headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida, Capital City Bank Group and its subsidiaries provide full banking and financial management services in 26 counties in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. Strategic Wealth Group, now Capital City Strategic Wealth, is headquartered in Valdosta, Ga., and principals are Senior Partner Teddy W. Welch, Sr., Senior Partner James L. Joiner IV, and Senior Partner Paul L. Bridges III.

The acquisition adds five wealth-management offices in Albany, Colquitt, Moultrie, Pelham and Valdosta, Ga. to Capital City Bank’s 57 full-service banking offices in Florida, Georgia and Alabama, expanding the availability of wealth management services throughout the Southeast while maintaining the high level of service clients have come to expect from Capital City. “Our practice focuses on evaluating and optimizing the efficiency of our clients’ financial situations,” said Welch. “We work with business owners, executives, physicians, land owners, agricultural leaders and more on wealth-maximization strategies, tax planning, leveraging assets and legacy planning.”

Capital City Strategic Wealth will be led by William L. Moor, Jr., the current president of Capital City Investments and Capital City Trust Company. Under the terms of the purchase agreement, Welch, Joiner and Bridges each became officers of Capital City Strategic Wealth, which will continue to operate from its headquarters in Valdosta, Ga. under the leadership of Moor, Welch, Joiner and Bridges. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $3.9 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards and securities brokerage services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 57 banking offices and 86 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.

About Capital City Strategic Wealth

Capital City Strategic Wealth, formerly Strategic Wealth Group, LLC, is focused on becoming the Southeast’s leading wealth and risk manager from its homegrown offices in South Georgia. We provide comprehensive financial analysis and plans that fit not only our clients’ current situations, but also are flexible enough to change as their lives change. To learn more about Capital City Strategic Wealth and its insurance and financial products, please visit www.capitalcitystrategicwealth.com.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker/dealer*. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions. LPL.com

*Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020

Securities and advisory services are offered through LPL Financial (LPL), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer (member FINRA/SIPC). Insurance products are offered through LPL or its licensed affiliates. Capital City Bank, Capital City Investments and Capital City Strategic Wealth are not registered as a broker-dealer or investment advisor. Registered representatives of LPL offer products and services using Capital City Investments or Capital City Strategic Wealth, and may also be employees of Capital City Bank. These products and services are being offered through LPL or its affiliates, which are separate entities from, and not affiliates of, Capital City Bank, Capital City Investments or Capital City Strategic Wealth. Securities and insurance offered through LPL or its affiliates are:

Not FDIC Insured · Not Bank Guaranteed · May Lose Value

Not Insured by Any Federal Government Agency · Not a Bank Deposit

