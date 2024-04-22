TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) today reported net income attributable to common shareowners of $12.6 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $11.7 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, and $13.7 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.

QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS (1st Quarter 2024 versus 4th Quarter 2023)

Income Statement

Tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $38.4 million compared to $39.3 million for the prior quarter reflective of one less calendar day and higher deposit cost – total deposit cost increased 19 basis points to 85 basis points – net interest margin decreased six basis points to 4.01%

Stable credit quality metrics and lower loan growth drove a $1.1 million reduction in credit loss provision – net loan charge-offs were 22 basis points (annualized) of average loans – allowance coverage ratio of 1.07%

Noninterest income increased $0.9 million, or 5.5%, due to higher mortgage banking revenues and wealth management fees

Noninterest expense was well controlled with a $0.2 million, or 0.5%, increase for the quarter

Balance Sheet

Loan balances grew $17.4 million, or 0.6% (average), and declined $2.7 million, or 0.1% (end of period)

Deposit balances increased by $28.0 million, or 0.8% (average), and decreased $47.0 million, or 1.3% (end of period)

Tangible book value per diluted share (non-GAAP financial measure) increased $0.52, or 2.5% – accumulated other comprehensive loss remained stable

Repurchased 82,540 shares of common stock

“Overall, we are pleased with the first quarter as we realized solid earnings and capital growth,” said William G. Smith, Jr., Chairman, President, CEO of Capital City Bank Group. “Credit quality remained stable, average deposits grew, and the dividend increased 5 percent. While the operating environment remains challenging, we believe we are well positioned and have strategies in place to achieve a solid year of performance.”

Discussion of Operating Results

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $38.4 million, compared to $39.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, and $40.5 million for the first quarter of 2023. Compared to both prior periods, the decline was primarily attributable to an increase in deposit interest expense, partially offset by higher loan interest income. The increase in deposit interest expense was primarily attributable to higher average money market balances and to a lesser extent certificates of deposit (“CD”) balances and reflected a combination of re-mix from other deposit categories and higher rates for these products. The increase in loan interest income reflected existing loans re-pricing at higher rates and new loan volume at higher rates. Further, the first quarter of 2024 had one less calendar day compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and one additional calendar day compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Our net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 4.01%, a decrease of six basis points from the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of three basis points from the first quarter of 2023. The decrease compared to both prior periods primarily reflected higher deposit cost related to re-mix within the deposit base and higher rates paid on deposits, partially offset by higher yields from new loan volume and loan repricing at higher rates. For the first quarter of 2024, our cost of funds was 88 basis points, an increase of 15 basis points over the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 53 basis points over the first quarter of 2023. Our cost of deposits (including noninterest bearing accounts) was 85 basis points, 66 basis points, and 26 basis points, respectively, for the same periods.

Provision for Credit Losses

We recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.9 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in the provision compared to both prior periods was primarily attributable to a lower level of reserves required for new loans, favorable loan grade migration, and lower loss rates. We discuss the allowance for credit losses further below.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $18.1 million compared to $17.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $17.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. The $0.9 million increase over the fourth quarter of 2023 was due to a $0.5 million increase in mortgage banking revenues and a $0.4 million increase in wealth management fees. Compared to the first quarter of 2023, the $0.3 million increase was primarily attributable to higher wealth management fees of $0.7 million partially offset by lower other income of $0.3 million. For both prior period comparisons, the increase in mortgage banking revenues reflected a higher volume of rate locks and third-party loan sales. A combination of higher trust fees, retail brokerage fees, and insurance commissions drove the increase in wealth management fees over the fourth quarter of 2023. Higher retail brokerage fees of $0.4 million and trust fees of $0.2 million drove the increase over the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in other income was primarily due to lower loan servicing income and miscellaneous income.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $40.2 million compared to $40.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $37.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. The $0.2 million increase over the fourth quarter of 2023 reflected a $0.6 million increase in compensation expense that was partially offset by decreases in occupancy expense of $0.1 million and other expense of $0.3 million. The increase in compensation expense was primarily attributable to higher payroll taxes (annual re-set) and 401k plan matching expense. Compared to the first quarter of 2023, the $2.5 million increase reflected higher other expense as we realized a $1.8 million gain from the sale of other real estate (banking office) in the first quarter of 2023. Further, compensation expense was $0.9 million higher primarily due to a lower level of realized loan cost (credit offset to salary expense) due to decreased new loan production.

Income Taxes

We realized income tax expense of $3.5 million (effective rate of 23.0%) for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $2.9 million (effective rate of 20.3%) for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $3.7 million (effective rate of 21.3%) for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in our effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 compared to both prior periods was primarily due to a lower level of tax benefit accrued from an investment in a solar tax credit equity fund. Absent discrete items or new tax credit investments, we expect our annual effective tax rate to approximate 23% for 2024.

Discussion of Financial Condition

Earning Assets

Average earning assets totaled $3.850 billion for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $25.6 million, or 0.7%, over the fourth quarter of 2023, and a decrease of $213.1 million, or 5.2%, from the first quarter of 2023. The variance for both prior period comparisons was driven by change in deposit balances (see below – Deposits). Compared to both prior periods, the mix of earning assets improved as overnight funds were utilized to fund loan growth.

Average loans held for investment (“HFI”) increased $17.4 million, or 0.6%, over the fourth quarter of 2023 and $146.2 million, or 5.7%, over the first quarter of 2023. Compared to both prior periods, the increase was primarily due to an increase in residential loans partially offset by a decline in consumer loans (primarily auto). Period end loans decreased $2.7 million, or 0.1%, from the fourth quarter of 2023 and increased $74.0 million, or 2.8%, over the first quarter of 2023. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to lower consumer (auto) loan portfolio balances partially offset by growth in residential loans. Compared to the first quarter of 2023, the increase reflected growth in residential loans and, to a lesser extent, commercial real estate loans partially offset by lower consumer (auto) loan balances.

Allowance for Credit Losses

At March 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses for HFI loans totaled $29.3 million compared to $29.9 million at December 31, 2023 and $26.8 million at March 31, 2023. Activity within the allowance is provided on Page 9. The decrease in the allowance from December 31, 2023 was primarily due to favorable loan grade migration, lower loss rates, and a combination of lower loan balances and shift in mix within the portfolio. Compared to March 31, 2023, the increase was primarily driven by loan growth. At March 31, 2024, the allowance represented 1.07% of HFI loans compared to 1.10% at December 31, 2023, and 1.01% at March 31, 2023.

Credit Quality

Overall credit quality remained stable. Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and other real estate) totaled $6.8 million at March 31, 2024 compared to $6.2 million at December 31, 2023 and $4.6 million at March 31, 2023. At March 31, 2024, nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets equaled 0.16%, compared to 0.15% at December 31, 2023 and 0.10% at March 31, 2023. Nonaccrual loans totaled $6.8 million at March 31, 2024, a $0.6 million increase over December 31, 2023 and a $2.2 million increase over March 31, 2023. Further, classified loans totaled $22.3 million at March 31, 2024, a $0.1 million increase over December 31, 2023 and a $10.1 million increase over March 31, 2023.

Deposits

Average total deposits were $3.577 billion for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $28.0 million, or 0.8%, over the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of $240.8 million, or 6.3%, from the first quarter of 2023. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, the increase reflected a higher average balance for public funds (municipal clients – primarily NOW accounts) which typically peak late in the fourth quarter. Further, we realized growth in both our money market and CD balances which reflected a combination of balances migrating from noninterest bearing and savings accounts, in addition to receiving new deposits from existing and new clients. Compared to the first quarter of 2023, the decrease was primarily attributable to lower noninterest bearing and savings accounts, partially offset by increases in money market and CD balances. The decrease in noninterest bearing and savings accounts reflected a combination of consumer/business spend of pandemic related stimulus funds and rate sensitive clients seeking higher yields, partially offset by the aforementioned migration to higher rate deposit products (money market and CD). We continue to closely monitor our cost of deposits and deposit mix as we manage through this higher interest rate environment.

Liquidity

The Bank maintained an average net overnight funds (deposits with banks plus FED funds sold less FED funds purchased) sold position of $140.5 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $99.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $361.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, the increase was driven by average deposit growth and investment portfolio run-off, partially offset by average loan growth. Compared to the first quarter of 2023, the decrease was attributable to lower average deposit balances and growth in our loan portfolio, partially offset by investment portfolio run-off.

At March 31, 2024, we had the ability to generate approximately $1.542 billion (excludes overnight funds position of $231 million) in additional liquidity through various sources including various federal funds purchased lines, Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings, the Federal Reserve Discount Window, and brokered deposits.

We also view our investment portfolio as a liquidity source as we have the option to pledge securities in our portfolio as collateral for borrowings or deposits, and/or to sell selected securities in our portfolio. Our portfolio consists of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury, U.S. governmental agencies, municipal governments, and corporate entities. At March 31, 2024, the weighted-average maturity and duration of our portfolio were 2.76 and 2.39 years, respectively, and the available-for-sale portfolio had a net unrealized tax-effected loss of $26.0 million.

Capital

Shareowners’ equity was $448.3 million at March 31, 2024 compared to $440.6 million at December 31, 2023 and $403.3 million at March 31, 2023. For the first three months of 2024, shareowners’ equity was positively impacted by net income attributable to shareowners of $12.6 million, net adjustments totaling $0.6 million related to transactions under our stock compensation plans, stock compensation accretion of $0.4 million, and a $0.3 million increase in the fair value of the interest rate swap related to subordinated debt. Shareowners’ equity was reduced by a common stock dividend of $3.6 million ($0.21 per share), the repurchase of stock of $2.3 million (82,540 shares), and a $0.3 million increase in the net unrealized loss on available for sale securities.

At March 31, 2024, our total risk-based capital ratio was 16.84% compared to 16.57% at December 31, 2023 and 15.29% at March 31, 2023. Our common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 13.82%, 13.52%, and 12.40%, respectively, on these dates. Our leverage ratio was 10.45%, 10.30%, and 9.09%, respectively, on these dates. At March 31, 2024, all our regulatory capital ratios exceeded the thresholds to be designated as “well-capitalized” under the Basel III capital standards. Further, our tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP financial measure) was 8.53% at March 31, 2024 compared to 8.26% and 7.20% at December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. If our unrealized held-to-maturity securities losses of $21.6 million (after-tax) were recognized in accumulated other comprehensive loss, our adjusted tangible capital ratio would be 8.01%.

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Shareowners’ Equity (GAAP) $ 448,314 $ 440,625 $ 419,706 $ 412,422 $ 403,260 Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP) 92,893 92,933 92,973 93,013 93,053 Tangible Shareowners’ Equity (non-GAAP) A 355,421 347,692 326,733 319,409 310,207 Total Assets (GAAP) 4,259,922 4,304,477 4,138,287 4,391,206 4,401,762 Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP) 92,893 92,933 92,973 93,013 93,053 Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) B $ 4,167,029 $ 4,211,544 $ 4,045,314 $ 4,298,193 $ 4,308,709 Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) A/B 8.53% 8.26% 8.08% 7.43% 7.20% Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding (GAAP) C 16,947,204 17,000,758 16,997,886 17,025,023 17,049,913 Tangible Book Value per Diluted Share (non-GAAP) A/C $ 20.97 $ 20.45 $ 19.22 $ 18.76 $ 18.19

CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS Unaudited Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 EARNINGS Net Income Attributable to Common Shareowners $ 12,557 $ 11,720 $ 13,709 Diluted Net Income Per Share $ 0.74 $ 0.70 $ 0.80 PERFORMANCE Return on Average Assets (annualized) 1.21 % 1.12 % 1.26 % Return on Average Equity (annualized) 11.07 10.69 13.76 Net Interest Margin 4.01 4.07 4.04 Noninterest Income as % of Operating Revenue 32.06 30.46 30.53 Efficiency Ratio 71.06 % 70.82 % 64.67 % CAPITAL ADEQUACY Tier 1 Capital 15.67 % 15.37 % 14.23 % Total Capital 16.84 16.57 15.29 Leverage 10.45 10.30 9.09 Common Equity Tier 1 13.82 13.52 12.40 Tangible Common Equity (1) 8.53 8.26 7.20 Equity to Assets 10.52 % 10.24 % 9.16 % ASSET QUALITY Allowance as % of Non-Performing Loans 431.46 % 479.70 % 584.18 % Allowance as a % of Loans HFI 1.07 1.10 1.01 Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Loans HFI 0.22 0.23 0.24 Nonperforming Assets as % of Loans HFI and OREO 0.25 0.23 0.17 Nonperforming Assets as % of Total Assets 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.10 % STOCK PERFORMANCE High $ 31.34 $ 32.56 $ 36.86 Low 26.59 26.12 28.18 Close $ 27.70 $ 29.43 $ 29.31 Average Daily Trading Volume 31,023 33,297 41,737 (1) Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 6.

CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION Unaudited 2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands) First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter ASSETS Cash and Due From Banks $ 73,642 $ 83,118 $ 72,379 $ 83,679 $ 84,549 Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits 231,047 228,949 95,119 285,129 303,403 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 304,689 312,067 167,498 368,808 387,952 Investment Securities Available for Sale 327,338 337,902 334,052 386,220 402,943 Investment Securities Held to Maturity 603,386 625,022 632,076 641,398 651,755 Other Equity Securities 3,445 3,450 3,585 1,703 1,883 Total Investment Securities 934,169 966,374 969,713 1,029,321 1,056,581 Loans Held for Sale 24,705 28,211 34,013 44,659 28,475 Loans Held for Investment (“HFI”): Commercial, Financial, & Agricultural 218,298 225,190 221,704 227,219 236,263 Real Estate – Construction 202,692 196,091 197,526 226,404 253,903 Real Estate – Commercial 823,690 825,456 828,234 831,285 798,438 Real Estate – Residential 1,012,791 1,001,257 966,512 893,384 847,697 Real Estate – Home Equity 214,617 210,920 203,606 203,142 206,931 Consumer 254,168 270,994 285,122 295,646 305,324 Other Loans 3,789 2,962 1,401 5,425 7,660 Overdrafts 1,127 1,048 1,076 1,007 931 Total Loans Held for Investment 2,731,172 2,733,918 2,705,181 2,683,512 2,657,147 Allowance for Credit Losses (29,329 ) (29,941 ) (29,083 ) (28,243 ) (26,808 ) Loans Held for Investment, Net 2,701,843 2,703,977 2,676,098 2,655,269 2,630,339 Premises and Equipment, Net 81,452 81,266 81,677 82,062 82,055 Goodwill and Other Intangibles 92,893 92,933 92,973 93,013 93,053 Other Real Estate Owned 1 1 1 1 13 Other Assets 120,170 119,648 116,314 118,073 123,294 Total Other Assets 294,516 293,848 290,965 293,149 298,415 Total Assets $ 4,259,922 $ 4,304,477 $ 4,138,287 $ 4,391,206 $ 4,401,762 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest Bearing Deposits $ 1,361,939 $ 1,377,934 $ 1,472,165 $ 1,520,134 $ 1,601,388 NOW Accounts 1,212,452 1,327,420 1,092,996 1,269,839 1,242,721 Money Market Accounts 398,308 319,319 304,323 321,743 271,880 Savings Accounts 530,782 547,634 571,003 590,245 617,310 Certificates of Deposit 151,320 129,515 99,958 86,905 90,621 Total Deposits 3,654,801 3,701,822 3,540,445 3,788,866 3,823,920 Repurchase Agreements 23,477 26,957 22,910 22,619 4,429 Other Short-Term Borrowings 8,409 8,384 18,786 28,054 22,203 Subordinated Notes Payable 52,887 52,887 52,887 52,887 52,887 Other Long-Term Borrowings 265 315 364 414 463 Other Liabilities 65,181 66,080 75,585 77,192 85,878 Total Liabilities 3,805,020 3,856,445 3,710,977 3,970,032 3,989,780 Temporary Equity 6,588 7,407 7,604 8,752 8,722 SHAREOWNERS’ EQUITY Common Stock 169 170 170 170 170 Additional Paid-In Capital 34,861 36,326 36,182 36,853 37,512 Retained Earnings 435,364 426,275 418,030 408,771 397,654 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, Net of Tax (22,080 ) (22,146 ) (34,676 ) (33,372 ) (32,076 ) Total Shareowners’ Equity 448,314 440,625 419,706 412,422 403,260 Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners’ Equity $ 4,259,922 $ 4,304,477 $ 4,138,287 $ 4,391,206 $ 4,401,762 OTHER BALANCE SHEET DATA Earning Assets $ 3,921,093 $ 3,957,452 $ 3,804,026 $ 4,042,621 $ 4,045,607 Interest Bearing Liabilities 2,377,900 2,412,431 2,163,227 2,372,706 2,302,514 Book Value Per Diluted Share $ 26.45 $ 25.92 $ 24.69 $ 24.21 $ 23.65 Tangible Book Value Per Diluted Share (1) 20.97 20.45 19.22 18.76 18.19 Actual Basic Shares Outstanding 16,929 16,950 16,958 16,992 17,022 Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding 16,947 17,001 16,998 17,025 17,050 (1) Tangible book value per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 6.

CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS Unaudited 2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter INTEREST INCOME Loans, including Fees $ 40,683 $ 40,407 $ 39,344 $ 37,608 $ 34,891 Investment Securities 4,244 4,392 4,561 4,815 4,924 Federal Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits 1,893 1,385 1,848 2,782 4,111 Total Interest Income 46,820 46,184 45,753 45,205 43,926 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 7,594 5,872 5,214 4,008 2,488 Repurchase Agreements 201 199 190 115 9 Other Short-Term Borrowings 39 310 440 336 452 Subordinated Notes Payable 628 627 625 604 571 Other Long-Term Borrowings 3 5 4 5 6 Total Interest Expense 8,465 7,013 6,473 5,068 3,526 Net Interest Income 38,355 39,171 39,280 40,137 40,400 Provision for Credit Losses 920 2,025 2,393 2,197 3,099 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 37,435 37,146 36,887 37,940 37,301 NONINTEREST INCOME Deposit Fees 5,250 5,304 5,456 5,326 5,239 Bank Card Fees 3,620 3,713 3,684 3,795 3,726 Wealth Management Fees 4,682 4,276 3,984 4,149 3,928 Mortgage Banking Revenues 2,878 2,327 1,839 3,363 2,871 Other 1,667 1,537 1,765 3,334 1,994 Total Noninterest Income 18,097 17,157 16,728 19,967 17,758 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation 24,407 23,822 23,003 23,438 23,524 Occupancy, Net 6,994 7,098 6,980 6,820 6,762 Other 8,770 9,038 9,122 10,027 7,389 Total Noninterest Expense 40,171 39,958 39,105 40,285 37,675 OPERATING PROFIT 15,361 14,345 14,510 17,622 17,384 Income Tax Expense 3,536 2,909 3,004 3,417 3,710 Net Income 11,825 11,436 11,506 14,205 13,674 Pre-Tax Loss (Income) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 732 284 1,149 (31 ) 35 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREOWNERS $ 12,557 $ 11,720 $ 12,655 $ 14,174 $ 13,709 PER COMMON SHARE Basic Net Income $ 0.74 $ 0.69 $ 0.75 $ 0.83 $ 0.81 Diluted Net Income 0.74 0.70 0.74 0.83 0.80 Cash Dividend $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 AVERAGE SHARES Basic 16,951 16,947 16,985 17,002 17,016 Diluted 16,969 16,997 17,025 17,035 17,045

CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES (“ACL”) AND CREDIT QUALITY Unaudited 2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter ACL – HELD FOR INVESTMENT LOANS Balance at Beginning of Period $ 29,941 $ 29,083 $ 28,243 $ 26,808 $ 25,068 Transfer from Other (Assets) Liabilities (50 ) 66 – – – Provision for Credit Losses 932 2,354 1,993 1,922 3,260 Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) 1,494 1,562 1,153 487 1,520 Balance at End of Period $ 29,329 $ 29,941 $ 29,083 $ 28,243 $ 26,808 As a % of Loans HFI 1.07% 1.10% 1.08% 1.05% 1.01% As a % of Nonperforming Loans 431.46% 479.70% 619.58% 426.44% 584.18% ACL – UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS Balance at Beginning of Period 3,191 $ 3,502 $ 3,120 $ 2,833 $ 2,989 Provision for Credit Losses (70 ) (311 ) 382 287 (156 ) Balance at End of Period (1) 3,121 3,191 3,502 3,120 2,833 ACL – DEBT SECURITIES Provision for Credit Losses $ 58 $ (18 ) $ 18 $ (12 ) $ (5 ) CHARGE-OFFS Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 282 $ 217 $ 76 $ 54 $ 164 Real Estate – Commercial – – – – 120 Real Estate – Residential 17 79 – – – Real Estate – Home Equity 76 – – 39 – Consumer 1,550 1,689 1,340 993 1,732 Overdrafts 638 602 659 894 634 Total Charge-Offs $ 2,563 $ 2,587 $ 2,075 $ 1,980 $ 2,650 RECOVERIES Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 41 $ 83 $ 28 $ 71 $ 95 Real Estate – Construction – – – 1 1 Real Estate – Commercial 204 16 17 11 8 Real Estate – Residential 37 34 30 132 57 Real Estate – Home Equity 24 17 53 131 25 Consumer 410 433 418 514 571 Overdrafts 353 442 376 633 373 Total Recoveries $ 1,069 $ 1,025 $ 922 $ 1,493 $ 1,130 NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) $ 1,494 $ 1,562 $ 1,153 $ 487 $ 1,520 Net Charge-Offs as a % of Average Loans HFI (2) 0.22% 0.23% 0.17% 0.07% 0.24% CREDIT QUALITY Nonaccruing Loans $ 6,798 $ 6,242 $ 4,694 $ 6,623 $ 4,589 Other Real Estate Owned 1 1 1 1 13 Total Nonperforming Assets (“NPAs”) $ 6,799 $ 6,243 $ 4,695 $ 6,624 $ 4,602 Past Due Loans 30-89 Days $ 5,392 $ 6,854 $ 5,577 $ 4,207 $ 5,061 Classified Loans 22,305 22,203 21,812 14,973 12,179 Nonperforming Loans as a % of Loans HFI 0.25% 0.23% 0.17% 0.25% 0.17% NPAs as a % of Loans HFI and Other Real Estate 0.25% 0.23% 0.17% 0.25% 0.17% NPAs as a % of Total Assets 0.16% 0.15% 0.11% 0.15% 0.10% (1) Recorded in other liabilities (2) Annualized

CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. AVERAGE BALANCE AND INTEREST RATES Unaudited First Quarter 2024 Fourth Quarter 2023 Third Quarter 2023 Second Quarter 2023 First Quarter 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate ASSETS: Loans Held for Sale $ 27,314 $ 563 5.99 % $ 49,790 $ 817 6.50 % $ 62,768 $ 971 6.14 % $ 54,350 800 5.90 % $ 55,110 $ 644 4.74 % Loans Held for Investment (1) 2,728,629 40,196 5.95 2,711,243 39,679 5.81 2,672,653 38,455 5.71 2,657,693 36,890 5.55 2,582,395 34,342 5.39 Investment Securities Taxable Investment Securities 952,328 4,239 1.78 962,322 4,389 1.81 1,002,547 4,549 1.80 1,041,202 4,803 1.84 1,061,372 4,911 1.86 Tax-Exempt Investment Securities (1) 856 9 4.34 862 7 4.32 2,456 17 2.66 2,656 17 2.47 2,840 18 2.36 Total Investment Securities 953,184 4,248 1.78 963,184 4,396 1.82 1,005,003 4,566 1.81 1,043,858 4,820 1.84 1,064,212 4,929 1.86 Federal Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits 140,488 1,893 5.42 99,763 1,385 5.51 136,556 1,848 5.37 218,902 2,782 5.10 360,971 4,111 4.62 Total Earning Assets 3,849,615 $ 46,900 4.90 % 3,823,980 $ 46,277 4.80 % 3,876,980 $ 45,840 4.69 % 3,974,803 $ 45,292 4.57 % 4,062,688 $ 44,026 4.39 % Cash and Due From Banks 75,763 76,681 75,941 75,854 74,639 Allowance for Credit Losses (30,030 ) (29,998 ) (29,172 ) (27,893 ) (25,637 ) Other Assets 295,275 296,114 295,106 297,837 300,175 Total Assets $ 4,190,623 $ 4,166,777 $ 4,218,855 $ 4,320,601 $ 4,411,865 LIABILITIES: Noninterest Bearing Deposits $ 1,344,188 $ 1,416,825 $ 1,474,574 $ 1,539,877 $ 1,601,750 NOW Accounts 1,201,032 $ 4,497 1.51 % 1,138,461 $ 3,696 1.29 % 1,125,171 $ 3,489 1.23 % 1,200,400 $ 3,038 1.01 % 1,228,928 $ 2,152 0.71 % Money Market Accounts 353,591 1,985 2.26 318,844 1,421 1.77 322,623 1,294 1.59 288,466 747 1.04 267,573 208 0.31 Savings Accounts 539,374 188 0.14 557,579 202 0.14 579,245 200 0.14 602,848 120 0.08 629,388 76 0.05 Time Deposits 138,328 924 2.69 116,797 553 1.88 95,203 231 0.96 87,973 103 0.47 89,675 52 0.24 Total Interest Bearing Deposits 2,232,325 7,594 1.37 2,131,681 5,872 1.09 2,122,242 5,214 0.97 2,179,687 4,008 0.74 2,215,564 2,488 0.46 Total Deposits 3,576,513 7,594 0.85 3,548,506 5,872 0.66 3,596,816 5,214 0.58 3,719,564 4,008 0.43 3,817,314 2,488 0.26 Repurchase Agreements 25,725 201 3.14 26,831 199 2.94 25,356 190 2.98 17,888 115 2.58 9,343 9 0.37 Other Short-Term Borrowings 3,758 39 4.16 16,906 310 7.29 24,306 440 7.17 17,834 336 7.54 37,766 452 4.86 Subordinated Notes Payable 52,887 628 4.70 52,887 627 4.64 52,887 625 4.62 52,887 604 4.52 52,887 571 4.32 Other Long-Term Borrowings 281 3 4.80 336 5 4.72 387 4 4.73 431 5 4.80 480 6 4.80 Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 2,314,976 $ 8,465 1.47 % 2,228,641 $ 7,013 1.25 % 2,225,178 $ 6,473 1.15 % 2,268,727 $ 5,068 0.90 % 2,316,040 $ 3,526 0.62 % Other Liabilities 68,295 78,772 83,099 84,305 81,206 Total Liabilities 3,727,459 3,724,238 3,782,851 3,892,909 3,998,996 Temporary Equity 7,150 7,423 8,424 8,935 8,802 SHAREOWNERS’ EQUITY: 456,014 435,116 427,580 418,757 404,067 Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners’ Equity $ 4,190,623 $ 4,166,777 $ 4,218,855 $ 4,320,601 $ 4,411,865 Interest Rate Spread $ 38,435 3.43 % $ 39,264 3.55 % $ 39,367 3.54 % $ 40,224 3.67 % $ 40,500 3.77 % Interest Income and Rate Earned (1) 46,900 4.90 46,277 4.80 45,840 4.69 45,292 4.57 44,026 4.39 Interest Expense and Rate Paid (2) 8,465 0.88 7,013 0.73 6,473 0.66 5,068 0.51 3,526 0.35 Net Interest Margin $ 38,435 4.01 % $ 39,264 4.07 % $ 39,367 4.03 % $ 40,224 4.06 % $ 40,500 4.04 % (1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% Federal tax rate. (2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.

