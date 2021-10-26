Breaking News
Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) today reported net income of $10.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $7.4 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, and $10.4 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020.

For the first nine months of 2021, net income totaled $27.0 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, compared to net income of $23.8 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, for the same period of 2020. Net income for 2021 included partial pre-tax pension settlement charges totaling $2.5 million (3Q – $0.5 million and 2Q – $2.0 million), or $0.12 per diluted share (after tax).

Our return on average assets (“ROA”) was 0.99% and our return on average equity (“ROE”) was 11.72% for the third quarter of 2021. These metrics were 0.75% and 9.05% for the second quarter of 2021, respectively, and 1.17% and 12.16% for the third quarter of 2020, respectively. For the first nine months of 2021, our ROA was 0.92% and our ROE was 10.87% compared to 0.96% and 9.50%, respectively, for the same period of 2020.

QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net interest income grew $1.7 million, or 6.5% sequentially, driven by higher loan fees of $1.3 million (primarily SBA PPP fees of $1.0 million) and a better earning asset mix
  • Average loans, excluding PPP loans, grew $35 million and average investment securities increased $218 million
  • Strong credit quality metrics resulted in no loan loss provision for the quarter
  • Noninterest expense decreased $2.4 million due to lower pension settlement charges of $1.5 million and a $1.0 million gain from the sale of a banking office
  • Capital City Home Loans (“CCHL”) contributed $0.06 per share

“Capital City posted strong third quarter results and, year over year, earnings have increased 13.4%,” said William G. Smith, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO of Capital City Bank Group. “Historically favorable credit quality continued to improve resulting in no provision for loan losses in the third quarter and a net provision credit year-to-date. Operating revenues improved as we experienced growth in both net interest income and noninterest income, while noninterest expense declined reflecting lower pension settlement charges and a gain on the sale of ORE (office building). Our recent addition of Capital City Strategic Wealth (a financial planning/advisory service) is gaining traction and expands our portfolio of wealth management businesses. We continue to focus our expansion efforts on markets in west Florida and the northern arc of Atlanta. While challenges remain, we are identifying opportunities and executing on strategies we believe are sustainable and add long-term value for our shareowners. I am optimistic about the future and appreciate your continued support.”

Discussion of Operating Results

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $27.7 million compared to $26.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $25.2 million for the third quarter of 2020. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, the increase reflected higher loan fees of $1.3 million (SBA PPP loan fees increased $1.0 million) and higher investment securities income of $0.3 million, which reflected deployment of excess overnight funds into the investment portfolio. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, lower loan interest income from SBA PPP loans was offset by loan interest income from growth in non-SBA PPP loans. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, the increase was primarily attributable to higher SBA PPP loan fees of $2.5 million. For the first nine months of 2021, tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $78.4 million compared to $76.7 million for the same period of 2020. The increase generally reflected higher SBA PPP loan fees and lower interest expense, partially offset by lower rates earned on investment securities and variable/adjustable rate loans.

Our net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 2.98%, an increase of nine basis points over the second quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 14 basis points from the third quarter of 2020. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, the increase was primarily driven by higher SBA PPP loan fees. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, the decrease was primarily attributable to growth in earning assets (driven by deposit inflows), which negatively impacts our margin percentage. For the first nine months of 2021, the net interest margin decreased 51 basis points to 2.91%, which is generally reflective of growth in earning assets. Our net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021, excluding the impact of overnight funds in excess of $200 million, was 3.50%.

Provision for Credit Loss

We did not record a provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2021. This compares to a negative provision of $0.6 million for the second quarter of 2021 and a provision expense of $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2020. For the first nine months of 2021, we recorded a negative provision of $1.6 million compared to provision expense of $8.3 million for the same period of 2020. The negative provision for the first nine months of 2021 generally reflected improving economic conditions, favorable loan migration and strong net loan recoveries totaling $0.7 million. We discuss the allowance for credit losses further below.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $26.6 million compared to $26.5 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $35.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. The slight increase over the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to higher deposit fees of $0.8 million and wealth management fees of $0.3 million, partially offset by lower mortgage banking revenues of $0.9 million. The $8.4 million decrease from the third quarter of 2020 was primarily attributable to lower mortgage banking revenues at CCHL of $10.7 million, partially offset by higher deposit fees of $0.8 million, wealth management fees of $0.8 million, and bank card fees of $0.4 million. The decline in mortgage banking revenues was driven by lower production volume (primarily re-finance activity) and a lower gain on sale margin (additional information on CCHL is provided on Page 11). The increase in deposit fees reflected the conversion of the remaining free checking accounts to a monthly maintenance fee account type. The increase in wealth management fees was attributable to higher retail brokerage transaction volume and advisory accounts added from the acquisition of Capital City Strategic Wealth on May 1, 2021. The increase in bank card fees generally reflected an increase in card-not-present debit card transactions as well increased consumer spending. For the first nine months of 2021, noninterest income totaled $82.9 million compared to $80.6 million for the same period of 2020 with the increase driven by higher wealth management fees of $2.0 million, bank card fees of $1.8 million, deposit fees of $0.5 million, and other income of $0.9 million (primarily loan servicing income at CCHL), partially offset by lower mortgage banking revenues of $3.0 million. These variances were generally due to the same aforementioned factors noted in the year over year quarterly comparison.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $39.7 million compared to $42.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $40.3 million for the third quarter of 2020. The $2.4 million decrease from the second quarter of 2021 reflected a pension settlement charge of $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 versus $0.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. In addition, OREO expense declined by $0.9 million due to a gain on the sale of a banking office in the third quarter of 2021. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, the $0.6 million decrease was primarily attributable to lower compensation expense of $0.9 million (primarily incentive compensation at CCHL) and OREO expense of $1.3 million partially offset by higher other expense of $1.0 million and a pension settlement charge of $0.5 million. For the first nine months of 2021, noninterest expense totaled $122.3 million compared to $108.6 million for the same period of 2020. The $13.7 million increase was attributable to the addition of expenses at CCHL of $6.7 million as well as higher expenses at the core bank totaling $7.0 million. The increase in expenses at the core bank were primarily due to higher compensation expense of $1.5 million (primarily merit raises), processing fees of $0.6 million (debit card volume), professional fees of $0.5 million, occupancy expense of $0.4 million, and FDIC insurance of $0.4 million (higher asset size), partially offset by lower OREO expense of $1.1 million (gains from the sale of two banking offices). In addition, we have realized pension settlement charges totaling $2.5 million so far in 2021 and other expense increased $1.5 million, which reflected higher expense for our base pension plan attributable to the utilization of a lower discount rate for plan liabilities. We anticipate additional settlement expense in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Income Taxes

We realized income tax expense of $2.9 million (effective rate of 20%) for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $2.1 million (effective rate of 19%) for the second quarter of 2021 and $3.2 million (effective rate of 17%) for the third quarter of 2020. For the first nine months of 2021, we realized income tax expense of $7.8 million (effective rate of 19%) compared to $7.4 million (effective rate of 19%) for the same period of 2020. Absent discrete items, we expect our annual effective tax rate to approximate 18%-19%.

Discussion of Financial Condition

Earning Assets

Average earning assets totaled $3.693 billion for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $69.2 million, or 1.9%, over the second quarter of 2021, and an increase of $355.7 million, or 10.7%, over the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase over both prior periods was primarily driven by higher deposit balances, which funded growth in the investment portfolio. Deposit balances increased as a result of strong core deposit growth, SBA PPP loan proceeds deposited in client accounts, and various other stimulus programs.

We maintained an average net overnight funds (deposits with banks plus FED funds sold less FED funds purchased) sold position of $741.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to an average net overnight funds sold position of $818.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $705.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease compared to the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to growth in the investment portfolio. The increase compared to the fourth quarter 2020 was driven by strong core deposit growth, in addition to pandemic related stimulus programs (see below – Funding).

Average loans held for investment (“HFI”) decreased $62.6 million, or 3.1%, from the second quarter of 2021 and $19.3 million, or 1.0%, from the fourth quarter of 2020. Over these same prior periods, average loans (excluding SBA PPP loans) increased $34.9 million and $125.2 million and period end loans increased $5.1 million and $102.8 million, respectively. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, the increase in period end loans reflected growth in construction and indirect loans, partially offset by a decline in commercial real estate. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, we realized growth in construction, residential, commercial real estate and indirect loans. At September 30, 2021, SBA PPP loan balances totaled $7.5 million and remaining deferred SBA PPP net loan fees totaled $0.3 million. SBA PPP loan forgiveness applications are expected to be completed in the fourth quarter 2021.

Allowance for Credit Losses

At September 30, 2021, the allowance for credit losses for HFI loans totaled $21.5 million compared to $22.2 million at June 30, 2021 and $23.8 million at December 31, 2020. Activity within the allowance is provided on Page 9. At September 30, 2021, the allowance represented 1.11% of HFI loans and provided coverage of 710% of nonperforming loans compared to 1.10% and 434%, respectively, at June 30, 2021, and 1.19% and 406%, respectively, at December 31, 2020. At September 30, 2021, excluding SBA PPP loans (100% government guaranteed), the allowance represented 1.12% of HFI loans compared to 1.30% at December 31, 2020.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and OREO) totaled $3.2 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $6.3 million at June 30, 2021 and $6.7 million at December 31, 2020. Nonaccrual loans totaled $3.0 million at September 30, 2021, a $2.1 million decrease from June 30, 2021 and a $2.8 million decrease from December 31, 2020. The balance of OREO totaled $0.2 million at September 30, 2021, a $1.0 million decrease from June 30, 2021 and $0.6 million decrease from December 31, 2020.

Funding (Deposits/Debt)

Average total deposits were $3.448 billion for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $60.3 million, or 1.8%, over the second quarter of 2021 and $381.6 million, or 12.4%, over the fourth quarter of 2020. The strongest growth over both comparable periods occurred in our noninterest bearing deposits and savings account balances. Average public deposits in the third quarter 2021 decreased slightly compared to the second quarter of 2021, but increased compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Over the past 12 months, multiple government stimulus programs have been implemented, including those under the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act, which are responsible for a large part of the growth in average deposits. Given these increases, the potential exists for our deposit levels to be volatile for the remainder of 2021 and into 2022 due to the uncertain timing of the outflows of the stimulus related balances and the economic recovery. It is anticipated that current liquidity levels will remain robust due to our strong overnight funds sold position. The Bank continues to strategically consider ways to safely deploy a portion of this liquidity.

Average short-term borrowings decreased $1.4 million over the second quarter of 2021 and declined $45.5 million from the fourth quarter of 2020, both of which reflected a seasonal fluctuation in warehouse line borrowing needs to support CCHL’s loans held for sale.

Capital

Shareowners’ equity was $348.9 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $335.9 million at June 30, 2021 and $320.8 million at December 31, 2020. For the first nine months of 2021, shareowners’ equity was positively impacted by net income of $27.0 million, a $1.0 million increase in fair value of the interest rate swap related to subordinated debt, net adjustments totaling $2.2 million related to transactions under our stock compensation plans, and reclassification of $7.8 million from temporary equity to decrease the redemption value of the non-controlling interest in CCHL. In addition, $1.6 million was reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive loss to pension expense in conjunction with the partial pension settlement charge reflected in earnings, therefore, the charge had no net effect on equity. Shareowners’ equity was reduced by common stock dividends of $7.8 million ($0.46 per share), a $3.2 million decrease in the unrealized gain on investment securities, and stock compensation of $0.5 million.

At September 30, 2021, our total risk-based capital ratio was 16.70% compared to 16.48% at June 30, 2021 and 17.30% at December 31, 2020. Our common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 13.45%, 13.14%, and 13.71%, respectively, on these dates. Our leverage ratio was 9.05%, 8.84%, and 9.33%, respectively, on these dates. All of our regulatory capital ratios exceeded the threshold to be designated as “well-capitalized” under the Basel III capital standards. Further, our tangible common equity ratio was 6.46% at September 30, 2021 compared to 6.19% and 6.25% at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.0 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, securities brokerage services and life insurance. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 57 banking offices and 86 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-looking statements in this Press Release are based on current plans and expectations that are subject to uncertainties and risks, which could cause our future results to differ materially. The following factors, among others, could cause our actual results to differ: the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations and financial condition, including the impact of our participation in government programs related to COVID-19; the accuracy of the our financial statement estimates and assumptions; legislative or regulatory changes; fluctuations in inflation, interest rates, or monetary policies; the effects of security breaches and computer viruses that may affect our computer systems or fraud related to debit card products; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; our growth and profitability; the strength of the U.S. economy and the local economies where we conduct operations; the effects of a non-diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; natural disasters, widespread health emergencies, military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; changes in the stock market and other capital and real estate markets; customer acceptance of third-party products and services; increased competition and its effect on pricing; negative publicity and the impact on our reputation; technological changes, especially changes that allow out of market competitors to compete in our markets; changes in accounting; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. Additional factors can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and our other filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s internet site (http://www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements in this Press Release speak only as of the date of the Press Release, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements or the reasons why actual results could differ.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

We present a tangible common equity ratio and a tangible book value per diluted share that removes the effect of goodwill and other intangibles resulting from merger and acquisition activity. We believe these measures are useful to investors because it allows investors to more easily compare our capital adequacy to other companies in the industry.

The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are provided below.

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020
Shareowners’ Equity (GAAP)   $ 348,868   $ 335,880   $ 324,426   $ 320,837   $ 339,425  
Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP)     93,293     93,333     89,095     89,095     89,095  
Tangible Shareowners’ Equity (non-GAAP) A   255,575     242,547     235,331     231,742     250,330  
Total Assets (GAAP)     4,048,733     4,011,459     3,929,884     3,798,071     3,587,041  
Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP)     93,293     93,333     89,095     89,095     89,095  
Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) B $ 3,955,440   $ 3,918,126   $ 3,840,789   $ 3,708,976   $ 3,497,946  
Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) A/B   6.46 %   6.19 %   6.13 %   6.25 %   7.16 %
Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding (GAAP) C   16,911,715     16,901,375     16,875,719     16,844,997     16,800,563  
Tangible Book Value per Diluted Share (non-GAAP) A/C $ 15.11   $ 14.35   $ 13.94   $ 13.76   $ 14.90  
                                 

CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.                      
EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS                      
Unaudited                      
                       
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Sep 30, 2021   Jun 30, 2021   Sep 30, 2020   Sep 30, 2021   Sep 30, 2020  
EARNINGS                      
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareowners $ 10,091 $ 7,427   $ 10,397 $ 27,024   $ 23,830  
Diluted Net Income Per Share $ 0.60 $ 0.44   $ 0.62 $ 1.60   $ 1.42  
PERFORMANCE                      
Return on Average Assets   0.99 % 0.75   % 1.17 % 0.92   % 0.96 %
Return on Average Equity   11.72   9.05     12.16   10.87     9.50  
Net Interest Margin   2.98   2.89     3.12   2.91     3.42  
Noninterest Income as % of Operating Revenue   48.99   50.47     58.19   51.47     51.37  
Efficiency Ratio   73.09 % 80.18   % 67.01 % 75.83   % 69.04 %
CAPITAL ADEQUACY                      
Tier 1 Capital   15.69 % 15.44   % 16.77 % 15.69   % 16.77 %
Total Capital   16.70   16.48     17.88   16.70     17.88  
Leverage   9.05   8.84     9.64   9.05     9.64  
Common Equity Tier 1   13.45   13.14     14.20   13.45     14.20  
Tangible Common Equity (1)   6.46   6.19     7.16   6.46     7.16  
Equity to Assets   8.62 % 8.37   % 9.46 % 8.62   % 9.46 %
ASSET QUALITY                      
Allowance as % of Non-Performing Loans   710.39 % 433.93   % 420.30 % 710.39   % 420.30 %
Allowance as a % of Loans HFI   1.11   1.10     1.16   1.11     1.16  
Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Loans HFI   0.03   (0.07 )   0.11   (0.05 )   0.13  
Nonperforming Assets as % of Loans HFI and OREO   0.17   0.31     0.34   0.17     0.34  
Nonperforming Assets as % of Total Assets   0.08 % 0.16   % 0.19 % 0.08   % 0.19 %
STOCK PERFORMANCE                      
High $ 26.10 $ 27.39   $ 21.71 $ 28.98   $ 30.62  
Low   22.02   24.55     17.55   21.42     15.61  
Close $ 24.74 $ 25.79   $ 18.79 $ 24.74   $ 18.79  
Average Daily Trading Volume   30,515   28,958     28,517   29,925     39,477  
                       
(1) Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 5.  
                       

CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.                    
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION            
Unaudited                    
                     
  2021   2020
(Dollars in thousands) Third Quarter   Second Quarter   First Quarter   Fourth Quarter   Third Quarter
ASSETS                    
Cash and Due From Banks $ 73,132   $ 78,894   $ 73,973   $ 67,919   $ 76,509  
Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits   708,988     766,920     851,910     860,630     626,104  
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents   782,120     845,814     925,883     928,549     702,613  
                     
Investment Securities Available for Sale   645,844     480,890     406,245     324,870     328,253  
Investment Securities Held to Maturity   341,228     325,559     199,109     169,939     202,593  
Total Investment Securities   987,072     806,449     605,354     494,809     530,846  
                     
Loans Held for Sale   77,036     80,821     82,081     114,039     116,561  
                     
Loans Held for Investment (“HFI”):                    
Commercial, Financial, & Agricultural   218,929     292,953     413,819     393,930     402,997  
Real Estate – Construction   177,443     149,884     138,104     135,831     125,804  
Real Estate – Commercial   683,379     707,599     669,158     648,393     656,064  
Real Estate – Residential   355,958     362,018     358,849     342,664     335,713  
Real Estate – Home Equity   187,642     190,078     202,099     205,479     197,363  
Consumer   309,983     298,464     267,666     269,520     268,393  
Other Loans   6,792     6,439     7,082     9,879     10,488  
Overdrafts   1,299     1,227     950     730     1,339  
Total Loans Held for Investment   1,941,425     2,008,662     2,057,727     2,006,426     1,998,161  
Allowance for Credit Losses   (21,500 )   (22,175 )   (22,026 )   (23,816 )   (23,137 )
Loans Held for Investment, Net   1,919,925     1,986,487     2,035,701     1,982,610     1,975,024  
                     
Premises and Equipment, Net   84,750     85,745     86,370     86,791     87,192  
Goodwill and Other Intangibles   93,293     93,333     89,095     89,095     89,095  
Other Real Estate Owned   192     1,192     110     808     1,227  
Other Assets   104,345     111,618     105,290     101,370     84,483  
Total Other Assets   282,580     291,888     280,865     278,064     261,997  
Total Assets $ 4,048,733   $ 4,011,459   $ 3,929,884   $ 3,798,071   $ 3,587,041  
                     
LIABILITIES                    
Deposits:                    
Noninterest Bearing Deposits $ 1,592,345   $ 1,552,864   $ 1,473,891   $ 1,328,809   $ 1,378,314  
NOW Accounts   926,201     970,705     993,571     1,046,408     827,506  
Money Market Accounts   286,065     280,805     269,041     266,649     247,823  
Regular Savings Accounts   559,714     539,477     518,373     474,100     451,944  
Certificates of Deposit   101,637     103,070     103,232     101,594     103,859  
Total Deposits   3,465,962     3,446,921     3,358,108     3,217,560     3,009,446  
                     
Short-Term Borrowings   51,410     47,200     55,687     79,654     90,936  
Subordinated Notes Payable   52,887     52,887     52,887     52,887     52,887  
Other Long-Term Borrowings   1,610     1,720     1,829     3,057     5,268  
Other Liabilities   113,720     105,534     109,487     102,076     71,880  
Total Liabilities   3,685,589     3,654,262     3,577,998     3,455,234     3,230,417  
                     
Temporary Equity   14,276     21,317     27,460     22,000     17,199  
                     
SHAREOWNERS’ EQUITY                    
Common Stock   169     169     169     168     168  
Additional Paid-In Capital   33,876     33,560     32,804     32,283     31,425  
Retained Earnings   359,550     345,574     335,324     332,528     333,545  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, Net of Tax   (44,727 )   (43,423 )   (43,871 )   (44,142 )   (25,713 )
Total Shareowners’ Equity   348,868     335,880     324,426     320,837     339,425  
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners’ Equity $ 4,048,733   $ 4,011,459   $ 3,929,884   $ 3,798,071   $ 3,587,041  
                     
OTHER BALANCE SHEET DATA                    
Earning Assets $ 3,714,521   $ 3,662,852   $ 3,597,071   $ 3,475,904   $ 3,271,672  
Interest Bearing Liabilities   1,979,524     1,995,864     1,994,620     2,024,349     1,780,223  
Book Value Per Diluted Share $ 20.63   $ 19.87   $ 19.22   $ 19.05   $ 20.20  
Tangible Book Value Per Diluted Share(1)   15.11     14.35     13.94     13.76     14.90  
Actual Basic Shares Outstanding   16,878     16,874     16,852     16,791     16,761  
Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding   16,912     16,901     16,876     16,845     16,801  
(1) Tangible book value per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 5.
 

CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.                            
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS                      
Unaudited                            
                             
    2021   2020   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Third Quarter   Second Quarter   First Quarter   Fourth Quarter   Third Quarter   2021   2020
INTEREST INCOME                            
Interest and Fees on Loans $ 25,885   $ 24,582   $ 23,350   $ 23,878   $ 23,594   $ 73,817   $ 70,874  
Investment Securities   2,350     2,054     1,883     2,096     2,426     6,287     8,178  
Funds Sold   285     200     213     180     146     698     991  
Total Interest Income   28,520     26,836     25,446     26,154     26,166     80,802     80,043  
INTEREST EXPENSE                            
Deposits   210     208     208     201     190     626     1,347  
Short-Term Borrowings   317     324     412     639     498     1,053     1,051  
Subordinated Notes Payable   307     308     307     311     316     922     1,161  
Other Long-Term Borrowings   14     16     21     30     40     51     131  
Total Interest Expense   848     856     948     1,181     1,044     2,652     3,690  
Net Interest Income   27,672     25,980     24,498     24,973     25,122     78,150     76,353  
Provision for Credit Losses       (571 )   (982 )   1,342     1,308     (1,553 )   8,303  
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses   27,672     26,551     25,480     23,631     23,814     79,703     68,050  
NONINTEREST INCOME                            
Deposit Fees   5,075     4,236     4,271     4,713     4,316     13,582     13,087  
Bank Card Fees   3,786     3,998     3,618     3,462     3,389     11,402     9,582  
Wealth Management Fees   3,623     3,274     3,090     3,069     2,808     9,987     7,966  
Mortgage Banking Revenues   12,283     13,217     17,125     17,711     22,983     42,625     45,633  
Other   1,807     1,748     1,722     1,568     1,469     5,277     4,374  
Total Noninterest Income   26,574     26,473     29,826     30,523     34,965     82,873     80,642  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                            
Compensation   25,245     25,378     26,064     26,722     26,164     76,687     69,558  
Occupancy, Net   6,032     5,973     5,967     5,976     5,906     17,972     16,683  
Other Real Estate, Net   (1,126 )   (270 )   (118 )   567     219     (1,514 )   (463 )
Pension Adjustment   500     2,000                 2,500      
Other   9,051     9,042     8,563     8,083     8,053     26,656     22,836  
Total Noninterest Expense   39,702     42,123     40,476     41,348     40,342     122,301     108,614  
OPERATING PROFIT   14,544     10,901     14,830     12,806     18,437     40,275     40,078  
Income Tax Expense   2,949     2,059     2,787     2,833     3,165     7,795     7,397  
Net Income   11,595     8,842     12,043     9,973     15,272     32,480     32,681  
Pre-Tax Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest   (1,504 )   (1,415 )   (2,537 )   (2,227 )   (4,875 )   (5,456 )   (8,851 )
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
COMMON SHAREOWNERS		 $ 10,091   $ 7,427   $ 9,506   $ 7,746   $ 10,397   $ 27,024   $ 23,830  
PER COMMON SHARE                            
Basic Net Income $ 0.60   $ 0.44   $ 0.56   $ 0.46   $ 0.62   $ 1.60   $ 1.42  
Diluted Net Income   0.60     0.44     0.56     0.46     0.62     1.60     1.42  
Cash Dividend $ 0.16   $ 0.15   $ 0.15   $ 0.15   $ 0.14   $ 0.46   $ 0.42  
AVERAGE SHARES                            
Basic   16,875     16,858     16,838     16,763     16,771     16,857     16,792  
Diluted   16,909     16,885     16,862     16,817     16,810     16,886     16,823  
                                           

CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.                            
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES (“ACL”)                        
AND RISK ELEMENT ASSETS                            
Unaudited                            
                             
    2021   2020   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Third Quarter   Second Quarter   First Quarter   Fourth Quarter   Third Quarter   2021   2020
ACL – HELD FOR INVESTMENT LOANS                            
Balance at Beginning of Period $ 22,175   $ 22,026   $ 23,816   $ 23,137   $ 22,457   $ 23,816   $ 13,905  
Impact of Adopting ASC 326 (CECL)                           3,269  
Provision for Credit Losses   (546 )   (184 )   (2,312 )   1,165     1,265     (3,042 )   7,870  
Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries)   129     (333 )   (522 )   486     585     (726 )   1,907  
Balance at End of Period $ 21,500   $ 22,175   $ 22,026   $ 23,816   $ 23,137   $ 21,500   $ 23,137  
As a % of Loans HFI   1.11 %   1.10 %   1.07 %   1.19 %   1.16 %   1.11 %   1.16 %
As a % of Nonperforming Loans   710.39 %   433.93 %   410.78 %   405.66 %   420.30 %   710.39 %   420.30 %
ACL – DEBT SECURITIES                            
Provision for Credit Losses $ 16   $   $   $   $   $ 16   $  
ACL – UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS                            
Balance at Beginning of Period   2,587   $ 2,974   $ 1,644   $ 1,467   $ 1,424   $ 1,644   $ 157  
Impact of Adopting ASC 326 (CECL)                           876  
Provision for Credit Losses   530     (387 )   1,330     177     43     1,473     434  
Balance at End of Period(1)   3,117     2,587     2,974     1,644     1,467     3,117     1,467  
CHARGE-OFFS                            
Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 37   $ 32   $ 69   $ 104   $ 137   $ 138   $ 685  
Real Estate – Construction                            
Real Estate – Commercial   405                 17     405     28  
Real Estate – Residential   17     65     6     38     1     88     112  
Real Estate – Home Equity   15     74     5     10     58     94     141  
Consumer   221     230     564     668     619     1,015     2,117  
Overdrafts   1,093     440     492     564     450     2,025     1,693  
Total Charge-Offs $ 1,788   $ 841   $ 1,136   $ 1,384   $ 1,282   $ 3,765   $ 4,776  
RECOVERIES                            
Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 66   $ 103   $ 136   $ 64   $ 74   $ 305   $ 188  
Real Estate – Construction   10             50         10      
Real Estate – Commercial   169     26     645     27     30     840     291  
Real Estate – Residential   401     244     75     153     35     720     126  
Real Estate – Home Equity   46     70     124     40     41     240     138  
Consumer   334     332     311     306     280     977     913  
Overdrafts   633     399     367     258     237     1,399     1,213  
Total Recoveries $ 1,659   $ 1,174   $ 1,658   $ 898   $ 697   $ 4,491   $ 2,869  
NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) $ 129   $ (333 ) $ (522 ) $ 486   $ 585   $ (726 ) $ 1,907  
Net Charge-Offs as a % of Average Loans HFI(2)   0.03 %   (0.07 )%   (0.10 )%   0.09 %   0.11 %   (0.05 )%   0.13 %
RISK ELEMENT ASSETS                            
Nonaccruing Loans $ 3,026   $ 5,110   $ 5,362   $ 5,871   $ 5,505          
Other Real Estate Owned   192     1,192     110     808     1,227          
Total Nonperforming Assets (“NPAs”) $ 3,218   $ 6,302   $ 5,472   $ 6,679   $ 6,732          
                             
Past Due Loans 30-89 Days $ 3,360   $ 3,745   $ 2,622   $ 4,594   $ 3,191          
Past Due Loans 90 Days or More                            
Classified Loans   16,310     19,397     20,608     17,631     16,772          
Performing Troubled Debt Restructurings $ 7,919   $ 8,992   $ 13,597   $ 13,887   $ 14,693          
                             
Nonperforming Loans as a % of Loans HFI   0.16 %   0.25 %   0.26 %   0.29 %   0.28 %        
NPAs as a % of Loans HFI and Other Real Estate   0.17 %   0.31 %   0.27 %   0.33 %   0.34 %        
NPAs as a % of Total Assets   0.08 %   0.16 %   0.14 %   0.18 %   0.19 %        
                             
(1) Recorded in other liabilities                            
(2) Annualized                            
                             

CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.                                                                                      
AVERAGE BALANCE AND INTEREST RATES                                                                                          
Unaudited                                                                                                  
                                                                                                   
    Third Quarter 2021     Second Quarter 2021     First Quarter 2021     Fourth Quarter 2020     Third Quarter 2020     Sep 2021 YTD     Sep 2020 YTD  
(Dollars in thousands)   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Rate		     Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Rate		     Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Rate		     Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Rate		     Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Rate		     Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Rate		     Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Rate		  
ASSETS:                                                                                                  
Loans Held for Sale $ 67,753   $ 497   2.91 % $ 77,101   $ 566   2.94 % $ 106,242   $ 970   3.70 % $ 121,052     878   3.85 % $ 92,522   $ 671   3.64 % $ 83,558   $ 2,033   3.24 % $ 67,719   $ 1,577   3.50 %
Loans Held for Investment(1)   1,974,132     25,458   5.12     2,036,781     24,095   4.74     2,044,363     22,483   4.46     1,993,470     23,103   4.55     2,005,178     23,027   4.53     2,018,168     72,036   4.76     1,945,524     69,598   4.77  
                                                                                                   
Investment Securities                                                                                                  
Taxable Investment Securities   904,962     2,333   1.03     687,882     2,036   1.18     528,842     1,863   1.41     513,277     2,072   1.61     553,395     2,401   1.73     708,606     6,232   1.17     594,654     8,104   1.82  
Tax-Exempt Investment Securities(1)   4,332     25   2.31     3,530     23   2.58     3,844     25   2.61     4,485     30   2.71     4,860     32   2.66     3,904     73   2.49     5,338     94   2.34  
                                                                                                   
Total Investment Securities   909,294     2,358   1.03     691,412     2,059   1.19     532,686     1,888   1.42     517,762     2,102   1.62     558,255     2,433   1.74     712,510     6,305   1.18     599,992     8,198   1.82  
                                                                                                   
Funds Sold   741,944     285   0.15     818,616     200   0.10     814,638     213   0.11     705,125     180   0.10     567,883     146   0.10     791,466     698   0.12     385,245     991   0.34  
                                                                                                   
Total Earning Assets   3,693,123   $ 28,598   3.07 %   3,623,910   $ 26,920   2.98 %   3,497,929   $ 25,554   2.96 %   3,337,409   $ 26,263   3.14 %   3,223,838   $ 26,277   3.25 %   3,605,702   $ 81,072   3.01 %   2,998,480   $ 80,364   3.58 %
                                                                                                   
Cash and Due From Banks   72,773               74,076               68,978               73,968               69,893               71,956               66,512            
Allowance for Loan Losses   (22,817 )             (22,794 )             (24,128 )             (23,725 )             (22,948 )             (23,241 )             (19,672 )          
Other Assets   283,534               281,157               278,742               264,784               268,549               281,162               257,993            
                                                                                                   
Total Assets $ 4,026,613             $ 3,956,349             $ 3,821,521             $ 3,652,436             $ 3,539,332             $ 3,935,579             $ 3,303,313            
                                                                                                   
LIABILITIES:                                                                                                  
Interest Bearing Deposits                                                                                                  
NOW Accounts $ 945,788   $ 72   0.03 % $ 966,649   $ 74   0.03 % $ 985,517   $ 76   0.03 % $ 879,564   $ 66   0.03 % $ 826,776   $ 61   0.03 % $ 965,839   $ 222   0.03 % $ 808,389   $ 864   0.14 %
Money Market Accounts   282,860     34   0.05     272,138     33   0.05     269,829     33   0.05     261,543     34   0.05     247,185     32   0.05     274,990     100   0.05     227,331     189   0.11  
Savings Accounts   551,383     68   0.05     529,844     64   0.05     492,252     60   0.05     466,116     57   0.05     438,762     54   0.05     524,710     192   0.05     409,230     150   0.05  
Time Deposits   102,765     36   0.14     102,995     37   0.15     102,089     39   0.15     102,809     44   0.17     104,522     43   0.16     102,619     112   0.15     104,925     144   0.18  
Total Interest Bearing Deposits   1,882,796     210   0.04 %   1,871,626     208   0.04 %   1,849,687     208   0.05 %   1,710,032     201   0.05 %   1,617,245     190   0.05 %   1,868,158     626   0.04 %   1,549,875     1,347   0.12 %
                                                                                                   
Short-Term Borrowings   49,773     317   2.53 %   51,152     324   2.54 %   67,033     412   2.49 %   95,280     639   2.67 %   74,557     498   2.66 %   55,923     1,053   2.52 %   60,335     1,051   2.33 %
Subordinated Notes Payable   52,887     307   2.27     52,887     308   2.30     52,887     307   2.32     52,887     311   2.30     52,887     316   2.34     52,887     922   2.30     52,887     1,161   2.89  
Other Long-Term Borrowings   1,652     14   3.37     1,762     16   3.38     2,736     21   3.18     3,700     30   3.18     5,453     40   2.91     2,046     51   3.29     5,842     131   3.00  
                                                                                                   
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities   1,987,108   $ 848   0.17 %   1,977,427   $ 856   0.17 %   1,972,343   $ 948   0.19 %   1,861,899   $ 1,181   0.25 %   1,750,142   $ 1,044   0.24 %   1,979,014   $ 2,652   0.18 %   1,668,939   $ 3,690   0.30 %
                                                                                                   
Noninterest Bearing Deposits   1,564,892               1,515,726               1,389,821               1,356,104               1,354,032               1,490,787               1,220,002            
Other Liabilities   112,707               107,801               111,050               74,605               83,192               110,526               71,661            
                                                                                                   
Total Liabilities   3,664,707               3,600,954               3,473,214               3,292,608               3,187,366               3,580,327               2,960,602            
Temporary Equity   20,446               26,355               21,977               16,154               11,893               22,920               7,534            
                                                                                                   
SHAREOWNERS’ EQUITY:   341,460               329,040               326,330               343,674               340,073               332,332               335,177            
                                                                                                   
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners’ Equity $ 4,026,613             $ 3,956,349             $ 3,821,521             $ 3,652,436             $ 3,539,332             $ 3,935,579             $ 3,303,313            
                                                                                                   
Interest Rate Spread     $ 27,750   2.91 %     $ 26,064   2.81 %     $ 24,606   2.77 %     $ 25,082   2.88 %     $ 25,233   3.01 %     $ 78,420   2.83 %     $ 76,674   3.29 %
                                                                                                   
Interest Income and Rate Earned(1)       28,598   3.07         26,920   2.98         25,554   2.96         26,263   3.14         26,277   3.25         81,072   3.01         80,364   3.58  
Interest Expense and Rate Paid(2)       848   0.09         856   0.09         948   0.11         1,181   0.14         1,044   0.13         2,652   0.10         3,690   0.16  
                                                                                                   
Net Interest Margin     $ 27,750   2.98 %     $ 26,064   2.89 %     $ 24,606   2.85 %     $ 25,082   3.00 %     $ 25,233   3.12 %     $ 78,420   2.91 %     $ 76,674   3.42 %
                                                                                                   
(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% Federal tax rate.                                                                
(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.                                                                  
                                                                   

CAPITAL CITY HOME LOANS                      
MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY                      
Unaudited                      
                       
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)   Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020   Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020
Net Interest Income $ (30 ) $ 19   $ 17     $ (165 ) $ 142  
                       
Mortgage Banking Fees   12,293     13,116     22,775       42,255     44,046  
Other   455     425     287       1,306     587  
Total Noninterest Income   12,748     13,541     23,062       43,561     44,633  
                       
Salaries   7,600     8,538     10,753       26,414     21,376  
Other Associate Benefits   215     210     192       646     446  
Total Compensation   7,815     8,748     10,945       27,060     21,822  
                       
Occupancy, Net   849     854     845       2,564     1,844  
Other   1,292     1,359     1,342       3,751     3,048  
Total Noninterest Expense   9,956     10,961     13,132       33,375     26,714  
                       
Operating Profit $ 2,762   $ 2,599   $ 9,947     $ 10,021   $ 18,061  
                       
Key Performance Metrics                      
Total Loans Closed $ 360,167   $ 406,859   $ 526,252     $ 1,230,151   $ 1,139,681  
Total Loans Closed – Mix                      
Purchase   71 %   76 %   60 %     69 %   59 %
Refinance   29 %   24 %   40 %     31 %   41 %
                                 

