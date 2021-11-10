Capital City Bank Named Among “Best Banks to Work For” By American Banker For Nine Consecutive Years

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Banker Magazine has named Capital City Bank – a longstanding financial institution with over 125 years of community banking experience in Georgia, Florida and Alabama – one of its 2021 “Best Banks to Work For,” ranking #47 out of 90 across the nation. The 2021 edition is the ninth list published by American Banker and the ninth consecutive year Capital City Bank has ranked among the top employers in the financial industry.

“We’re honored to be named one of the ‘Best Companies to Work For’ nationally for the ninth year in a row,” said Bill Smith, Capital City Group chairman, president and CEO. “Capital City Bank prides ourselves on placing the wellbeing of our associates first. We don’t just offer you a job – we offer the opportunity to build a lifelong career in a stimulating, safe and progressive environment surrounded by friendly, knowledgeable people.”

Nearly two years in a global pandemic has caused numerous and prolonged challenges for businesses and workers in all sectors. Capital City Bank has remained focused on supporting its essential bankers and providing for their evolving wellness needs through every phase of the crisis. The Company celebrated its 125th year in business during 2020, and while lockdown orders were in effect, special anniversary party-packs of cupcakes and balloons were delivered to each of its locations to allow its bankers a moment of fun and fellowship during what was a tense and uncertain time. For a period of 12 weeks at the height of the crisis, Capital City extended a number of additional benefits to reward associates for their long hours and hard work, including offering bonus PTO hours and compensation, as well as delivering lunch and restaurant gift cards to front-line associates. Since communities have reopened, Capital City Bank has adopted several precautionary measures – including providing associates masks and other PPE – each intended to help ensure a safer and healthier environment for every associate, client and guest.

Capital City Bank believes its associates are the lifeblood of the company, and as such, encourages their continual growth and advancement. The Bank offers an excellent benefits package with comprehensive insurance, an associate stock purchase plan and 401(k), paid time off and a tuition assistance plan. Capital City places great value on ongoing training programs, providing incentives for associates learning new skills and getting results using technology to streamline processes.

The annual “Best Banks to Work For” list was created in 2013 by American Banker Magazine and Best Companies Group to identify, recognize and honor the best banks to work for in the nation. Participating banks underwent an exhaustive evaluation of their workplace policies, practices and demographics. The process also consisted of employee surveys aimed at assessing the experience and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determined the top banks and the final ranking.

In order to be considered for the “Best Banks to Work For” list, the firm must have at least 50 employees working in the US and be a Commercial Bank, Thrift, Mutual Association, Mutual Savings Bank, Savings and Loan Association or a Savings Bank.

Results of this year’s program are available at www.americanbanker.com/list/best-banks-to-work-for and in the November issue of American Banker Magazine.

