Capital Digestive Care Partners with Colliers & Facility Logix to Expand its Clinical Laboratory Footprint to 21,000 Square Feet

New location will double Capital Digestive Care’s laboratory space in Silver Spring, Maryland

Silver Spring, MD, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capital Digestive Care, the largest private gastroenterology practice in the Mid-Atlantic, has partnered with Colliers International and Facility Logix to relocate and expand its laboratory in Silver Spring, Maryland. The new, 21,000-square-foot space at 11921 Bournefield Way will be home to Capital Digestive Care’s state-of-the-art laboratory encompassing anatomic, clinical, and molecular diagnostic testing, serving the needs of patients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

By expanding its in-house capabilities and scaling its facilities, Capital Digestive Care is able to enhance the continuum of care for patients, including faster delivery of results for more timely diagnoses for patients. The organization will also be better able to attract strategic partnerships focused on developing innovative and novel diagnostic tests customized for gastrointestinal (GI) care.

Capital Digestive Care worked with Colliers– a leading real estate services and investment management company–relying on the firm’s comprehensive market research capabilities and extensive market knowledge to find a location that would double its existing laboratory space, meet increased patient need, and accommodate future growth.

“The new laboratory located at WestTech Business Park is ideally situated near Capital Digestive Care’s corporate office, providing immediate accessibility to major interstates. The new location and upgraded facilities will enable Capital Digestive Care to attract and retain top talent and provide the best level of care for its patients,” said Colliers International Executive Vice President Adam Schindler.

Once the location was finalized, Facility Logix– a consulting firm that provides facility lifecycle solutions to the life sciences industry– stepped in to coordinate with management of the design, construction, and turnover team.

“We worked closely with the teams from Colliers, Capital Digestive Care, and building management to understand the technical complexities and compliance needs for this project to ensure all building systems would meet the necessary requirements for use as a state-of-the-art laboratory,” said Pat Larrabee, President of Facility Logix.

The project is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022. In addition, Capital Digestive Care will become a Roche Diagnostics Center of Excellence and will be expanding its clinical diagnostics testing.

Dr. Michael Weinstein, Capital Digestive Care’s President and CEO, noted, “We’re excited about this move and the expanded pathology and clinical laboratory services we’ll be able to offer in this new location. Both Colliers and Facility Logix have been instrumental in the success of this project, helping us find and develop the perfect space to fulfill our needs and enhance services to our patients and the community.”

About Capital Digestive Care

Founded in 2009, Capital Digestive Care is the largest private gastroenterology practice in the Mid-Atlantic. More than 80 physicians and advanced care practitioners treat a wide range of conditions—from the common complaint of heartburn to the complex management of Crohn’s Disease—and offer critical services for the prevention of colon cancer for more than 75,000 patients annually. With business operations located in Silver Spring, MD, Capital Digestive Care’s integrated care model connects its doctors to more than 20 office locations and outpatient surgery centers as well as specialized laboratory services and the largest clinical research program of its kind in the region. For more information on Capital Digestive Care, please visit www.capitaldigestivecare.com.

About Colliers International Group, Inc.

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 67 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership with significant insider ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. With annualized revenues of $3.0 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates) and $40 billion of assets under management, we maximize the potential of property and accelerate the success of our clients and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

About Facility Logix

Facility Logix is a woman-owned business (MWBE) that provides facility-related consulting services to biotechnology companies, business development and marketing support to facility owners and real estate brokers working to attract biotech occupants, and market research and insight to institutional/non-profit clients seeking to drive economic development. The Facility Logix team—comprised of experts who are knowledgeable about the biotech industry as well as facility design, real estate construction and project management—mines, identifies and creatively develops solutions to create the world’s most innovative and advanced life sciences labs, spaces and facilities, and communities. The firm delivers cutting-edge building solutions, enabling biotech companies to produce or house healthcare products that will change the lives of patients around the world—making it a healthier place for all. Facility Logix is one of only a few consulting firms that provides owners’ representation; facilities planning; move and transition, project, and operational management implementation; and feasibility research/studies to the life sciences industry. For more information, visit www.flgx.com.

CONTACT: Jennifer Mosley Capital Digestive Care 240-485-5259 [email protected]