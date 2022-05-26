Capital Farm Credit Partners with Rural 1st® to Enhance Home Lending Program

Capital Farm Credit’s home lending program will work alongside the leader in rural home lending to serve customers in rural Texas.

Bryan, Texas, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capital Farm Credit has partnered with Rural 1st®, the leader in rural lending, to bring its Texas customers new rural home lending solutions that help them achieve their dreams of living in rural areas and communities.

“Through this partnership, we are leveraging the expertise of Rural 1st to better support our home loan borrowers and the experience they have with Capital Farm Credit,” said Jeff Norte, chief executive officer. “Rural 1st has more than 100 years of experience helping rural residents achieve their country living dreams. This expertise creates further opportunities for Capital Farm Credit to be the partner of choice for rural lending in Texas.”

Capital Farm Credit joins other Farm Credit associations in partnering with Rural 1st to provide products uniquely tailored to serve rural customers and secure the future of rural communities and agriculture. Through this partnership, Capital Farm Credit will better develop its current home lending department and enhance the customer experience.

“We’re looking forward to expanding our partnerships and serving rural communities across Texas,” Art Whaley, chief lending officer, Rural 1st. “Rural 1st‘s competitive products are designed to meet the needs of rural customers—helping many of them find financial solutions to their rural dreams when others cannot.”

Texas customers now have access to a variety of Rural 1st products including new home, construction, lot or home equity loans that meet the unique needs of rural financing.

“Rural 1st products complement the secondary market products we currently offer,” said Norte. “It is a priority at Capital Farm Credit to continue delivering superior products and services that enhance rural communities throughout Texas.”

“We look forward to this partnership and the good it will provide our customers,” he added.

About Capital Farm Credit

For more than 100 years, Capital Farm Credit has supported rural communities and agriculture with reliable, consistent credit and financial services. Capital Farm Credit is a proud member of the Farm Credit System and serves more than 23,000 members, with loans outstanding totaling more than $10 billion. Headquartered in Bryan, Texas, Capital Farm Credit has offices serving 192 of Texas’ 254 counties.

For more information about financial services or our cooperative returns program, visit capitalfarmcredit.com.

About Rural 1st

Rural 1st® is the leader in rural lending. With more than 100 years’ of expertise in rural financing, Rural 1st secures the future of rural communities by offering tailored lending options and a deep understanding of country living to consumers in Southern Colorado, South Dakota, Southern Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Eastern Kansas, Kentucky, Southeast Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Wyoming. Rural 1st products include lot, land, construction, and home loans (purchase and refinancing). Rural 1st is the rural lending division of Farm Credit Mid-America, a financial services cooperative, NMLS 407249. Rural 1st products are available to consumers within the territories of participating Farm Credit System Associations. For more information, call 1-844-GO-RURAL or visit Rural1st.com. Equal Housing Lender.

