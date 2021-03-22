Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Five9 (FIVN) CEO – Automation of call centers is a very large market

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), Chief Executive Officer of Five9 Rowan Trollope had a clear message:

The company is winning more large enterprise deals, including the company’s biggest ever, for $12 million. Contact center automation via voice technologies is “a very, very large opportunity.” Automation programs are starting to lead the discussion with clients, and appear to help bring in new business. Revenue growth accelerated in Q4 2020 from 27% to 33%.

In an interview with the CEO, we discussed the future of the business, the impact of the innovation surrounding Alexa and Google Assistant, the opportunity in automation, and all of call center technology.

