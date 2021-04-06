Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews PagerDuty CFO – Customers keep showing the company what’s possible on the journey to a billion dollars in revenue

Breaking News
LOS ANGELES, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a conversation with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), Chief Financial Officer of PagerDuty Howard Wilson had a clear message:

  1. New use cases are coming faster than the company can identify on its own. The CFO sees these new use cases serving as a tailwind for the business in addition to digital transformation, cloud migration, and DevOps transformation.

  2. The CFO is “confident in the growth acceleration prospects for the company” with a view that the firm has the potential to be growing “above 30% per annum,” although the company has not provided a timeline for that number.

  3. Cyber security is becoming a meaningful growth opportunity.

  4. The company sees international expansion opportunities and it announced that it would be offering data residency or data hosting for European customers in the EU, via AWS.

In a conversation with the CFO, we discussed the future of the business, the impact of innovation from customers driving new use cases, and the growth potential moving forward.

Read: Pager Duty’s customers keep showing the company what’s possible on the journey to a billion dollars in revenue, says CFO Wilson

