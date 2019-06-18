Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Veeva System’s CFO – Veeva is a Game Changer

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), chief financial officer of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Tim Cabral had a clear message: Veeva is changing the game. It’s showing that there is a better way to manage clinical data in a trial. The company trades near-term growth for long-term growth, and the company has made that trade-off over the history of its existence to the benefit of shareholders.
