Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) One-on-One with Livongo Health CEO: Major acceleration in tele-health and remote patient monitoring together with its whole chronic condition platform yields a ‘massive, massive market.’

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), Chief Executive Office Officer of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) had a clear message:
- The company has seen a major acceleration in tele-health and remote patient monitoring which ‘would’ve taken years to have occurred without this pandemic.’
- Remote health monitoring will become the standard of care.
- The company has utilized the entire health ecosystem to create multiplication for Livongo.
- Livongo’s total addressable market today for diabetes management and hypertension is nearly $50 billion. As the firm continues to add weight management and behavioral health and then extends its solutions further – ‘it’s just a massive, massive market place for us.’
In a far-ranging interview with the CEO we discussed the future of the business and healthcare.
Read: Livongo CEO Sees a Massive Market Ahead
