Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) One on One with Veeva Systems (VEEV) CFO – Move to digital was going to happen, pandemic has accelerated that change

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), chief financial officer of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Tim Cabral had a clear message:

The company was uniquely positioned with modern cloud technology and the innovations that it built to enable the industry to continue to have doctors and clinical sites engage with patients. Veeva might have a future revenue stream not currently showing up from a product called “Engage Meeting,” to facilitate video chats. The digital transformation brought on by COVID-19 is helping impact the quality of conversations Veeva is having with customers and prospects.

In a far-ranging interview touching on the future of the company and changes driven by COVID-19 we discussed the future of the business for Veeva Systems.

