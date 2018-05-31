Breaking News
Home / Top News / Capital Markets Day: UPM aims higher with continued transformation and earnings growth

Capital Markets Day: UPM aims higher with continued transformation and earnings growth

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 mins ago

(UPM, Helsinki, 31 May 2018 at 16:20 EET) – UPM’s Capital Markets Day focused on the company’s value creation, strong performance and earnings growth opportunities.

“We are targeting superior shareholder returns with strong performance and earnings growth. UPM’s market-based operating model, differentiated business strategies as well as disciplined and effective capital allocation are at the core of our value creation. Today also innovation and responsibility are fundaments of our competitive advantage and add significantly to our future opportunities,” says UPM’s President and CEO Jussi Pesonen.

“Emerging economies’ two billion new middle class consumers will shape the future of global demand during the next decade. In supplying this new demand, we see sustainable and safe solutions as the only solid foundation for long term value creation. This future provides limitless growth opportunities for UPM’s businesses in the long term.”

“Our significant spearheads for growth for the coming years are high value renewable fibre, specialty packaging materials and molecular businesses such as biofuels and wood-based biochemicals. UPM has a unique competitive platform in these businesses. They all have strong demand outlook supported by global megatrends, and they deliver sustainable solutions to growing consumer demand.

“UPM is in better standing than ever. Over the coming years, we aim to allocate more capital to growing and transforming the company while simultaneously distributing attractive dividend to our shareholders and maintaining headroom in our strong balance sheet,” concludes Pesonen.

All the presentations and webcast recording of UPM’s Capital Markets Day are available on UPM’s web site.

For further information, please contact:
Tapio Korpeinen, Chief Financial Officer, UPM, tel. +358 2041 50004
Mika Mikkola, Vice President, IR, UPM, tel. +358 40 595 3202

UPM, Investor Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 2041 50033
[email protected]

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9.00-16.00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
[email protected]

UPM
UPM leads the forest-based bioindustry into a sustainable, innovation-driven and exciting future across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. UPM provides sustainable and safe solutions to the growing global consumption. Products are made of renewable and recyclable materials. The group employs around 19,100 people worldwide and its annual sales are approximately EUR 10 billion. UPM shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Helsinki. UPM – The Biofore Company – www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | upmbiofore.com #UPM #biofore

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.