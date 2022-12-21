Shannon Diesch, Quarter CEO Shannon Diesch, is CEO of Quarter, America’s first fractional equity-based home funding program.

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quarter, Inc., the nation’s first fractional equity home funding program and technology platform, is pleased to announce the confirmation of Shannon Diesch as CEO. Diesch will guide Quarter in its mission to offer innovative, affordable housing finance to millions of Americans currently priced out of home ownership given traditional mortgage rates near a record twenty year high.

“I’m honored to join Quarter as CEO,” said Diesch. “I’m a young leader and offering housing affordability to millions of my Millennial and Gen-Z peers is very close to my heart. Our generation desperately needs affordable housing to share in our parents’ American Dream and I believe financial innovation, powered by scalable technology, is the right way to deliver on that promise. I can’t think of a more important cause and I’m excited to move Quarter into a bright future.”

Diesch has spent the past three years at Capital One focused on credit and risk management for the Capital One Domestic Card Portfolio. Diesch earned her B.S. in Operations Research while minoring in Computer Science and Economics from Columbia University, has earned her Series 65 License, and is finishing the Venture Capital and Private Equity program from the Columbia Business School Executive Leadership Program.

About Quarter

Quarter is America’s first fractional equity-based home funding program, and enabling technology platform, with the aim of providing housing finance to millions who cannot afford a home using traditional debt-based mortgage in today’s high-rate environment. Fully vetted for regulatory compliance, Quarter directly unites fractional housing investors – preferring passive returns from a portfolio of fractional home assets vs. costly whole home ownership – with consumers who need an alternative to high-cost mortgages in order to own a home.

Media Contact Information

Scott Davis

619-995-6282

scott@quarterhomes.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e25b8535-e2ef-4706-a25c-8631afa554e6