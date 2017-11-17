Capital Power ranked top of the electricity industry for safety excellence by Canadian Electricity Association

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capital Power was recognized by the Canadian Electricity Association (CEA) for its 2016 safety performance at its Canadian operations.

Capital Power was presented with the 2017 CEA President’s Award of Excellence for Employee Safety for its superior safety performance. In 2016, Capital Power achieved zero lost-time incidents for both employees and contractors, delivering our best health and safety performance to date.

“We are truly honoured to once again be recognized as one of Canada’s safest employers in the electricity industry,” said Darcy Trufyn, Senior Vice President, Operations, Engineering and Construction. “This award is the result of our employees’ continuous focus on safety in the workplace and commitment to a zero-injury culture.”

The awards recognize and celebrate top safety performing companies in the electricity industry. The CEA’s annual Occupational Health and Safety Awards Ceremony took place in Toronto on November 15.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Capital Power’s safety performance has received recognition from the CEA.

About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX:CPX) is a growth-oriented North American power producer headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. The company develops, acquires, operates and optimizes power generation from a variety of energy sources. Capital Power owns approximately 4,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 24 facilities and is pursuing contracted generation capacity throughout North America.

