CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Revenue and CFFO Stabilize in Fourth Quarter

Recent Lease Terminations and Transactions Strengthen Financial Foundation

Provides Business Update in Response to COVID-19

DALLAS, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capital Senior Living Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: CSU), one of the nation’s largest operators of senior housing communities, announced today operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

“During 2019, we put in place the operational discipline necessary to improve the business for the long term, and as a result, we are pleased to report that our operating performance stabilized in the fourth quarter,” said Kimberly S. Lody, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Specifically, we have improved the quality of our products and services, upgraded our management talent, improved our data and systems, and enhanced the efficiency and effectiveness of our operational processes. In addition, we have strengthened the Company’s financial foundation through the sale of non-core communities and the accretive early terminations of our master leases with Healthpeak, Ventas and Welltower. All of these actions will improve our operating performance going forward, reduce our debt and lease liabilities, and significantly enhance our financial flexibility and resilience.” 

Ms. Lody continued, “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, we are relentlessly focused on the safety and wellbeing of our residents, employees and caregivers. This is, and will remain, our highest priority. We are taking all precautionary safety measures, following guidance from the CDC and other government authorities, and focusing on prevention and education to keep our communities safe. We are closely monitoring updates from federal, state, and local sources and will continue to evolve our response as we receive new information.”

COVID-19 Business Update

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company’s operations teams swiftly implemented comprehensive protocols and best-practices across the portfolio based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control as well as federal, state and local authorities.  All communities have executed risk-mitigation actions, such as restricting access and assessing the health status of every person entering the communities, including the Company’s employees, all visitors, and all outside service providers.

Through mid-March 2020, the Company delivered results in line with its expectations. Although in-person community tours have now slowed, the Company is relying on its virtual tours, social media and other electronic means to continue engaging with prospective residents and their families. New residents continue to move in, but at a lower rate than in recent months, and the level of move-outs is also trending lower.  The Company expects to recognize increases in labor costs due to the need for premium labor to supplement staffing, and increases in costs for medical supplies.  To offset the COVID-related expenditures, the Company has reduced spending on non-essential supplies, travel costs and all other discretionary items, and has ceased all non-critical capital expenditure projects.  The Company will continue to monitor these trends and conditions while working to mitigate the potential impact on its revenues, expenses and liquidity.

The company is evaluating the CARES stimulus bill, and plans to apply relevant provisions of the bill to the fullest extent possible.

Recent Highlights

  • Revenue stabilized in the fourth quarter of 2019 at $108.7 million, consistent with the revenue contribution for like communities in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Adjusted CFFO was $(1.4) million in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to $(1.2) million in third quarter of 2019.
  • On October 1, the Company sold two non-core independent living communities for approximately $64.8 million, generating $14.8 million in net cash proceeds and eliminating $44.4 million of mortgage debt.
  • On October 22, the Company entered into an agreement with Healthpeak for the early termination of an underperforming nine-community master lease scheduled to mature in October 2020.
  • In the first quarter of 2020, the Company reached agreements with Healthpeak, Ventas, and Welltower for early terminations of its Master Leases. When the transitions are complete, the agreements are expected to improve the Company’s cash flow by approximately $22.0 million and all related lease liabilities, which were approximately $253.0 million at December 31, 2019, will be eliminated.
  • The Company announces that it expects to close today on the sale of a non-core community in Indiana that results in approximately $6.9 million in net cash proceeds.

Full Year Results

The Company reported net loss of $36.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. 

The Company’s Non-GAAP financial measures exclude two communities that are undergoing significant renovation and conversion (see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below).

Adjusted EBITDAR and Adjusted CFFO for full year 2019 were $121.4 million and $8.1 million, respectively. Adjusted CFFO for full year 2019 includes a negative net impact of $2.0 million related to the Company’s adoption of the new lease accounting standard (“ASC 842”) effective January 1, 2019. There was no impact on Adjusted EBITDAR related to the adoption of the new lease standard.

Financial Results – Fourth Quarter

For the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company reported revenue of $108.7 million, compared with revenue of $115.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.  The disposition of three communities during 2019 accounted for $3.2 million of the decrease.   Total occupancy in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 80.7%, a decrease of 250 basis points as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, and monthly average rent was $3,662, an increase of 0.4% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.   

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $78.7 million, an increase of $2.7 million, or 3.5%, from the fourth quarter of 2018.  The increase was mostly due to increases in advertising and promotion, repairs and maintenance, supplies, service contracts and employee vacation expense related to an adjustment to the Company’s paid time off accrual.  These increases were partially offset by a decrease in expenses of $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 due to the disposition of the three communities in 2019.  Also, the Company did not have any business interruption credits related to the Company’s two communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey in the fourth quarter of 2019 but had credits of $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $5.8 million versus $9.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding transaction and conversion costs in both periods (including $4.0 million in separation and placement costs in the fourth quarter of 2018 primarily associated with the Company’s former CEO), general and administrative expenses increased $0.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus the fourth quarter of 2018.  As a percentage of revenues under management, general and administrative expenses, excluding transaction and conversion costs, were 5.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Loss from operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $8.8 million as compared to $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Net income was $10.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, including a $38.8 million gain on the sale of two non-core communities.

The Company’s Non-GAAP financial measures exclude two communities that are undergoing significant renovation and conversion (see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below).

Adjusted EBITDAR for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $25.7 million and Adjusted CFFO was $(1.4) million. Adjusted CFFO for the fourth quarter of 2019 includes a negative net impact of $0.5 million related to the Company’s adoption of the new lease accounting standard (“ASC 842”) effective January 1, 2019.  There was no impact on Adjusted EBITDAR related to the adoption of the new lease standard.

Same Community Results

Same community results exclude two previously noted communities undergoing lease-up or significant renovation and conversion, the two Houston communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey which are also in lease-up, and the three communities the Company disposed of during 2019. Same-community results also exclude certain conversion costs.

Same-community revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased 3.6% versus the fourth quarter of 2018.  Same-community occupancy in the fourth quarter was 81.4%, a decrease of 290 basis points as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 and average monthly rent was $3,664, a decrease of 0.2% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Same-community operating expenses increased 5.0% in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus the fourth quarter of 2018.  Same store labor costs, including benefits, increased 2.7%, food costs increased 1.9%, and utilities increased 0.7%. Advertising and promotion, repairs and maintenance, supplies, and service contracts also contributed to the overall increase in operating expenses.  Same-community net operating income decreased 19.8% in the fourth quarter of 2019 when compared with the fourth quarter of 2018.
                             
Sales of Senior Living Communities

As previously announced, the Company closed on the sale of two non-core communities located in Springfield, Missouri, and Peoria, Illinois, on October 1, 2019, at a purchase price of $64.8 million.  The transaction resulted in approximately $14.8 million in net cash proceeds.  The two communities consisted of 314 independent living units and had CFFO contribution of $2.5 million in 2019 prior to the sale. With the sale of these two communities, the Company also eliminated $44.4 million of mortgage debt and avoided significant near-term capital expenditures.

The Company announces that it expects to close today on the sale of an additional non-core community in Merrillville, Indiana, with expected net proceeds of approximately $6.9 million. The community consists of 213 assisted living and memory care units, and had CFFO contribution of approximately $0.2 million in 2019.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the fourth quarter with $37.1 million of cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash. As of December 31, 2019, the Company financed its owned communities with mortgages totaling $926.5 million, at interest rates averaging 4.8%. The majority of the Company’s debt is at fixed interest rates excluding three bridge loans totaling approximately $83.0 million, all with maturities in the fourth quarter of 2021, and approximately $50 million of long-term variable rate debt under the Company’s Master Credit Facility. The earliest maturity date for the Company’s fixed-rate debt is in 2022.

The Company has taken significant steps to strengthen its liquidity and currently expects its cash on hand and cash flow from operations to be sufficient for working capital and to fund the Company’s capital expenditures.

Q4 2019 Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call with senior management to discuss the Company’s 2019 fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate, dial 323-794-2093, and use confirmation code 3219928. A link to a simultaneous webcast of the teleconference will be available at www.capitalsenior.com.

For the convenience of the Company’s shareholders and the public, the conference call will be recorded and available for replay starting March 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, until April 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.  To access the conference call replay, call 719-457-0820, confirmation code 3219928.  The conference call will also be made available for playback via the Company’s corporate website at https://www.capitalsenior.com/investor-relations/conference-calls/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures of Operating Performance

Adjusted EBITDAR is a financial valuation measure and Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) and Adjusted CFFO are financial performance measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP financial measures may have material limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDAR is a valuation measure commonly used by Company management, research analysts and investors to value companies in the senior living industry. Since Adjusted EBITDAR excludes interest expense and rent expense, it allows Company management, research analysts and investors to compare the enterprise values of different companies without regard to differences in capital structures and leasing arrangements.

The Company believes that Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) and Adjusted CFFO are useful as performance measures in identifying trends in day-to-day operations because they exclude the costs associated with acquisitions and conversions and other items that do not ordinarily reflect the ongoing operating results of our primary business.  Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) and Adjusted CFFO provide indicators to management of progress in achieving both consolidated and individual business unit operating performance and are used by research analysts and investors to evaluate the performance of companies in the senior living industry.

The Company strongly urges you to review the reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDAR and the reconciliation of net income/(loss) to Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) and Adjusted CFFO, along with the Company’s consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations, and statements of cash flows. This is included on the last page of this press release.

About the Company

Dallas-based Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation’s largest operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company’s 125 communities are home to more than 11,000 residents across 23 states and provide compassionate, resident-centric service and care as well as engaging programming.  Capital Senior Living offers seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place.  For more information, visit www.capitalsenior.com or connect with the Company on Facebook.

Safe Harbor

The forward-looking statements in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to generate sufficient cash flows from operations, additional proceeds from debt refinancings, and proceeds from the sale of assets to satisfy its short and long-term debt and lease obligations and to fund the Company’s capital improvement projects to expand, redevelop, and/or reposition its senior living communities; the Company’s ability to obtain additional capital on terms acceptable to it; the Company’s ability to extend or refinance its existing debt as such debt matures; the Company’s compliance with its debt and lease agreements, including certain financial covenants, and the risk of cross-default in the event such non-compliance occurs; the Company’s ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions upon favorable terms or at all; the risk of oversupply and increased competition in the markets which the Company operates; the risk of increased competition for skilled workers due to wage pressure and changes in regulatory requirements; the departure of the Company’s key officers and personnel; the cost and difficulty of complying with applicable licensure, legislative oversight, or regulatory changes; the risks associated with a decline in economic conditions generally; the adequacy and continued availability of the Company’s insurance policies and the Company’s ability to recover any losses it sustains under such policies; changes in accounting principles and interpretations; and the other risks and factors identified from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For information about Capital Senior Living, visit www.capitalsenior.com.

Investor Contact Carey P. Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer, at 972-770-5600 or [email protected].

Press Contact Susan J. Turkell at 303-766-4343 or [email protected].

   
CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION  
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
(audited, in thousands, except per share data)  
           
    December 31,  
      2019       2018    
                   
    (In thousands)  
ASSETS  
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 23,975     $ 31,309    
Restricted cash     13,088       13,011    
Accounts receivable, net     8,143       10,581    
Federal and state income taxes receivable     72       152    
Property tax and insurance deposits     12,627       13,173    
Prepaid expenses and other     5,308       5,232    
Total current assets     63,213       73,458    
Property and equipment, net     969,211       1,059,049    
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net     224,523          
Deferred taxes, net     76       152    
Other assets, net     10,673       16,485    
Total assets   $ 1,267,696     $ 1,149,144    
           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY  
Current liabilities:          
Accounts payable   $ 10,382     $ 9,095    
Accrued expenses     46,227       41,880    
Current portion of notes payable, net of deferred loan costs     15,819       14,342    
Current portion of deferred income     7,201       14,892    
Current portion of financing obligations     1,741       3,113    
Current portion of lease liabilities     45,988          
Federal and state income taxes payable     420       406    
Customer deposits     1,247       1,302    
Total current liabilities     129,025       85,030    
Deferred income, net of current portion           8,151    
Financing obligations, net of current portion     9,688       45,647    
Lease liabilities, net of current portion     208,967          
Other long-term liabilities           15,643    
Notes payable, net of deferred loan costs and current portion     905,637       959,408    
Commitments and contingencies          
Shareholders’ equity:          
Preferred stock, $.01 par value:              
Authorized shares — 15,000; no shares issued or outstanding          
Common stock, $.01 par value:          
Authorized shares — 65,000; issued and outstanding shares 31,441 and 31,273 in 2019 and 2018, respectively     319       318    
Additional paid-in capital     190,386       187,879    
Retained deficit     (172,896 )     (149,502 )  
Treasury stock, at cost — 494 shares in 2019 and 2018     (3,430 )     (3,430 )  
Total shareholders’ equity     14,379       35,265    
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 1,267,696     $ 1,149,144    
           

 
CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(audited, in thousands, except per share data)
 
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,   December 31,
      2019       2018       2019       2018  
                                 
    (In thousands, except per share data)
Revenues:                
Resident revenue   $ 108,688     $ 115,098     $ 447,100     $ 460,018  
Expenses:                
Operating expenses (exclusive of facility lease expense and depreciation and amortization expense shown below)     78,739       76,052       306,786       294,661  
General and administrative expenses     5,752       9,638       27,518       26,961  
Facility lease expense     14,315       14,036       57,021       56,551  
Loss on facility lease termination                        
Provision for bad debts     1,583       736       3,765       2,990  
Stock-based compensation expense     951       1,825       2,509       8,428  
Depreciation and amortization expense     16,105       15,933       64,190       62,824  
Total expenses     117,445       118,220       461,789       452,415  
Income (loss) from operations     (8,757 )     (3,122 )     (14,689 )     7,603  
Other income (expense):                
Interest income     48       48       221       165  
Interest expense     (12,074 )     (12,623 )     (49,802 )     (50,543 )
Write-off of deferred loan costs and prepayment premiums     (4,746 )     (12,772 )     (4,843 )     (12,623 )
Long-lived asset impairment     (3,004 )           (3,004 )      
Gain (Loss) on disposition of assets, net     38,830       18       36,528       28  
Other income     (1 )     1       7       3  
Loss before benefit (provision) for income taxes     10,296       (28,450 )     (35,582 )     (55,367 )
Benefit (Provision) for income taxes     (77 )     2,159       (448 )     1,771  
Net income (loss)   $ 10,219     $ (26,291 )     $ (36,030 )     $ (53,596 )
Per share data:                
Basic net income (loss) per share   $ 0.34     $ (0.88 )   $ (1.19 )   $ (1.80 )
Diluted net income (loss) per share   $ 0.34     $ (0.88 )   $ (1.19 )   $ (1.80 )
Weighted average shares outstanding — basic     30,342       29,908       30,263       29,812  
Weighted average shares outstanding — diluted     30,412       29,908       30,263       29,812  
Comprehensive income (loss)   $ 10,219     $ (26,291 )     $ (36,030 )     $ (53,596 )
                 

 
CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
(unaudited, in thousands)
                     
    Common Stock   Additional Paid-In   Retained   Treasury    
    Shares   Amount   Capital   Deficit   Stock   Total
                         
    (In thousands)
Balance at January 1, 2017   30,012     305     171,599       (51,556 )     (3,430 )     116,918  
Restricted stock unit conversions   3         0                   0  
Restricted stock awards   490     5     (4 )                 1  
Stock-based compensation           7,864       (182 )           7,682  
Net loss                 (44,168 )           (44,168 )
Balance at December 31, 2017   30,505     310     179,459       (95,906 )     (3,430 )     80,433  
Restricted stock awards   768     8     (8 )                  
Stock-based compensation           8,428                   8,428  
Net loss                 (53,596 )           (53,596 )
Balance at December 31, 2018   31,273     318     187,879       (149,502 )     (3,430 )     35,265  
Adoption of ASC 842                 12,636             12,636  
Restricted stock awards   168     1     (2 )                 (1 )
Stock-based compensation           2,509                   2,509  
Net loss                 (36,030 )           (36,030 )
Balance at December 31, 2019   31,441   $ 319   $ 190,386     $ (172,896 )   $ (3,430 )   $ 14,379  
                         

 
CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(audited, in thousands, except per share data)
         
    Year Ended December 31,
      2019       2018  
                 
    (in thousands)
Operating Activities        
Net loss   $ (36,030 )   $ (53,596 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization     64,190       62,824  
Amortization of deferred financing charges     1,612       1,709  
Amortization of deferred lease costs and lease intangibles, net           849  
Amortization of lease incentives           (2,074 )
Deferred income     1,078       (1,391 )
Deferred taxes     157       (2,245 )
Operating lease expense adjustment     (5,243 )      
Lease incentives           3,376  
Write-off of deferred loan costs and prepayment premiums     4,843       12,623  
(Gain) Loss on disposition of assets, net     (36,528 )     (28 )
Long-lived assets impairment     3,004       0  
Provision for bad debts     3,765       2,990  
Stock-based compensation expense     2,509       8,428  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable     (1,326 )     (3,173 )
Property tax and insurance deposits     545       1,213  
Prepaid expenses and other     (1,013 )     1,100  
Other assets     (500 )     1,350  
Accounts payable     (715 )     1,294  
Accrued expenses     4,343       1,129  
Federal and state income taxes receivable/payable     14       23  
Deferred resident revenue     579       561  
Customer deposits     (55 )     (92 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     5,229       36,870  
Investing Activities        
Capital expenditures     (20,306 )     (21,965 )
Proceeds from disposition of assets     68,084       57  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities     47,778       (21,908 )
Financing Activities        
Proceeds from notes payable     37,499       208,841  
Repayments of notes payable     (95,077 )     (204,093 )
Cash payments for financing obligations     (1,516 )     (3,151 )
Deferred financing charges paid     (1,170 )     (3,263 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     (60,264 )     (1,666 )
Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents     (7,257 )     13,296  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year     44,320       31,024  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year   $ 37,063     $ 44,320  
Supplemental Disclosures        
Cash paid during the year for:        
Interest   $ 47,614     $ 49,225  
Income taxes   $ 505     $ 555  
         

                             
Capital Senior Living Corporation                    
Supplemental Information                      
                             
        Communities   Average Resident Capacity   Average Units
        Q4 19   Q4 18   Q4 19   Q4 18   Q4 19   Q4 18
Portfolio Data                        
I. Community Ownership / Management                      
  Consolidated communities                      
    Owned   80     83     10,293     10,767     7,849     8,245  
    Leased   46     46     5,756     5,756     4,413     4,409  
    Total   126     129     16,049     16,523     12,262     12,654  
                             
  Independent living           6,543     6,879     4,387     4,961  
  Assisted living           9,506     9,644     7,875     7,693  
  Memory Care                        
    Total           16,049     16,523     12,262     12,654  
                             
II. Percentage of Operating Portfolio                      
  Consolidated communities                      
    Owned   63.5 %   64.3 %   64.1 %   65.2 %   64.0 %   65.2 %
    Leased   36.5 %   35.7 %   35.9 %   34.8 %   36.0 %   34.8 %
    Total   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %
                             
  Independent living           40.8 %   41.6 %   35.8 %   39.2 %
  Assisted living           59.2 %   58.4 %   64.2 %   60.8 %
  Memory Care           0.0 %   0.0 %   0.0 %   0.0 %
    Total           100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %
                                     

         
Capital Senior Living Corporation        
Supplemental Information (excludes four owned communities being repositioned/ leased up)      
             
Selected Operating Results   Q4 19   Q4 18
I. Owned communities        
  Number of communities   76     79  
  Resident capacity   9,774     10,248  
  Unit capacity   7,405     7,801  
  Financial occupancy (1)   83.0 %   86.1 %
  Revenue (in millions)   65.9     71.4  
  Operating expenses (in millions) (2)   48.0     47.7  
  Operating margin   27 %   33 %
  Average monthly rent   3,572     3,546  
II. Leased communities        
  Number of communities   46     46  
  Resident capacity   5,756     5,756  
  Unit capacity   4,413     4,409  
  Financial occupancy (1)   78.8 %   81.7 %
  Revenue (in millions)   40.0     41.5  
  Operating expenses (in millions) (2)   26.8     25.4  
  Operating margin   33 %   39 %
  Average monthly rent   3,831     3,838  
III. Consolidated communities        
  Number of communities   122     125  
  Resident capacity   15,530     16,004  
  Unit capacity   11,818     12,210  
  Financial occupancy (1)   81.4 %   84.5 %
  Revenue (in millions)   105.8     112.9  
  Operating expenses (in millions) (2)   74.8     73.0  
  Operating margin   29 %   35 %
  Average monthly rent   3,666     3,648  
IV. Communities under management        
  Number of communities   122     125  
  Resident capacity   15,530     16,004  
  Unit capacity   11,818     12,210  
  Financial occupancy (1)   81.4 %   84.5 %
  Revenue (in millions)   105.8     112.9  
  Operating expenses (in millions) (2)   74.8     73.0  
  Operating margin   29 %   35 %
  Average monthly rent   3,666     3,648  
V. Same Store communities under management        
  Number of communities   122     122  
  Resident capacity   15,530     15,530  
  Unit capacity   11,818     11,817  
  Financial occupancy (1)   81.4 %   84.3 %
  Revenue (in millions)   105.8     109.7  
  Operating expenses (in millions) (2)   74.7     71.3  
  Operating margin   29 %   35 %
  Average monthly rent   3,664     3,670  
VI. General and Administrative expenses as a percent of Total Revenues under Management      
  Current Quarter (3)        
  Year to Date (3)        
VII. Consolidated Debt Information (in thousands, except for interest rates)        
  (Excludes insurance premium financing)        
  Total fixed rate debt        
  Weighted average interest rate        
             
(1) – Financial occupancy represents actual days occupied divided by total number of available days during the month of the quarter.
(2) – Excludes management fees & bad debt expense. Includes professional fees, taxes and insurance.      
(3) – Excludes transaction costs incurred by the Company.        
           

 
CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
               
  Three months ended December 31,   Twelve months ended December 31,
    2019       2018       2019       2018  
               
Adjusted EBITDAR              
Net loss   10,219       (26,291 )     (36,030 )     (53,596 )
Depreciation and amortization expense   16,105       15,933       64,190       62,825  
Stock-based compensation expense   951       1,825       2,509       8,428  
Facility lease expense   14,316       14,035       57,022       56,551  
Provision for bad debts   1,583       736       3,765       2,990  
Interest income   (48 )     (48 )     (221 )     (165 )
Interest expense   12,074       12,773       49,802       50,543  
Write-off of deferred loan costs and prepayment premiums   4,649       12,623       4,746       12,623  
Long-lived asset impairment   3,004           3,004      
Write down of asset held for sale                      
Gain on disposition of assets, net   (38,830 )     (18 )     (36,528 )     (28 )
Other expense (income)         (1 )     (7 )     (3 )
Provision for income taxes   77       (2,159 )     448       (1,771 )
Casualty losses   883       1,184       2,868       1,951  
Transaction and conversion costs   311       635       2,657       1,866  
Employee placement and separation costs   487       4,091       3,073       4,745  
Employees benefit reserve adjustment   (100 )     (142 )     (100 )     548  
Communities excluded due to repositioning/lease-up   48       73       163       168  
Adjusted EBITDAR $ 25,729     $ 35,249     $ 121,361     $ 147,675  
Adjusted revenues              
Total revenues $ 108,688     $ 115,098     $ 447,100     $ 460,018  
Communities excluded due to repositioning/lease-up   (1,538 )     (1,332 )     (5,441 )     (5,581 )
Adjusted revenues $ 107,150     $ 113,766     $ 441,659     $ 454,437  
Adjusted net loss and Adjusted net loss per share              
Net loss   10,219       (26,291 )     (36,030 )     (53,596 )
Casualty losses   883       1,184       2,868       1,951  
Transaction and conversion costs   311       654       2,674       1,958  
Employee placement and separation costs   487       4,091       3,073       4,745  
Employees benefit reserve adjustment   (100 )     (142 )     (100 )     548  
Write-off of deferred loan costs and prepayment premiums   4,649       12,623       4,746       12,623  
Write down of asset held for sale                      
Gain on disposition of assets, net   (38,830 )     (18 )     (36,528 )     (28 )
 Loss on facility lease termination   3,004             3,004        
Tax impact of Non-GAAP adjustments (25%)   7,374       (4,598 )     5,041       (5,449 )
Deferred tax asset valuation allowance   (6,955 )     3,287       3,821       9,543  
Communities excluded due to repositioning/lease-up   650       686       2,620       2,682  
Adjusted net loss $ (18,308 )   $ (8,524 )   $ (44,811 )   $ (25,023 )
Diluted shares outstanding   30,412       29,908       30,263       29,812  
Adjusted net income (loss) per share $ (0.60 )   $ (0.29 )   $ (1.48 )   $ (0.84 )
Adjusted CFFO              
Net loss   10,219       (26,291 )     (36,030 )     (53,596 )
Non-cash charges, net   (12,452 )     28,165       39,516       83,684  
Operating lease payment adjustment to normalize lease commitments               (910 )      
Recurring capital expenditures   (1,136 )     (1,186 )     (4,581 )     (4,746 )
Casualty losses   883       1,184       2,868       1,951  
Transaction and conversion costs   311       654       2,674       1,958  
Employee placement and separation costs   487       4,091       3,073       4,745  
Employee benefit reserve adjustments   (100 )     (142 )     (100 )     548  
Communities excluded due to repositioning/lease-up   412       441       1,623       1,570  
Adjusted CFFO $ (1,376 )   $ 6,916     $ 8,133     $ 36,114  
                               
