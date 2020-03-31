CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

Revenue and CFFO Stabilize in Fourth Quarter

Recent Lease Terminations and Transactions Strengthen Financial Foundation

Provides Business Update in Response to COVID-19

DALLAS, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capital Senior Living Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: CSU), one of the nation’s largest operators of senior housing communities, announced today operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

“During 2019, we put in place the operational discipline necessary to improve the business for the long term, and as a result, we are pleased to report that our operating performance stabilized in the fourth quarter,” said Kimberly S. Lody, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Specifically, we have improved the quality of our products and services, upgraded our management talent, improved our data and systems, and enhanced the efficiency and effectiveness of our operational processes. In addition, we have strengthened the Company’s financial foundation through the sale of non-core communities and the accretive early terminations of our master leases with Healthpeak, Ventas and Welltower. All of these actions will improve our operating performance going forward, reduce our debt and lease liabilities, and significantly enhance our financial flexibility and resilience.”

Ms. Lody continued, “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, we are relentlessly focused on the safety and wellbeing of our residents, employees and caregivers. This is, and will remain, our highest priority. We are taking all precautionary safety measures, following guidance from the CDC and other government authorities, and focusing on prevention and education to keep our communities safe. We are closely monitoring updates from federal, state, and local sources and will continue to evolve our response as we receive new information.”

COVID-19 Business Update

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company’s operations teams swiftly implemented comprehensive protocols and best-practices across the portfolio based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control as well as federal, state and local authorities. All communities have executed risk-mitigation actions, such as restricting access and assessing the health status of every person entering the communities, including the Company’s employees, all visitors, and all outside service providers.

Through mid-March 2020, the Company delivered results in line with its expectations. Although in-person community tours have now slowed, the Company is relying on its virtual tours, social media and other electronic means to continue engaging with prospective residents and their families. New residents continue to move in, but at a lower rate than in recent months, and the level of move-outs is also trending lower. The Company expects to recognize increases in labor costs due to the need for premium labor to supplement staffing, and increases in costs for medical supplies. To offset the COVID-related expenditures, the Company has reduced spending on non-essential supplies, travel costs and all other discretionary items, and has ceased all non-critical capital expenditure projects. The Company will continue to monitor these trends and conditions while working to mitigate the potential impact on its revenues, expenses and liquidity.

The company is evaluating the CARES stimulus bill, and plans to apply relevant provisions of the bill to the fullest extent possible.

Recent Highlights

Revenue stabilized in the fourth quarter of 2019 at $108.7 million, consistent with the revenue contribution for like communities in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted CFFO was $(1.4) million in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to $(1.2) million in third quarter of 2019.

On October 1, the Company sold two non-core independent living communities for approximately $64.8 million, generating $14.8 million in net cash proceeds and eliminating $44.4 million of mortgage debt.

On October 22, the Company entered into an agreement with Healthpeak for the early termination of an underperforming nine-community master lease scheduled to mature in October 2020.

In the first quarter of 2020, the Company reached agreements with Healthpeak, Ventas, and Welltower for early terminations of its Master Leases. When the transitions are complete, the agreements are expected to improve the Company’s cash flow by approximately $22.0 million and all related lease liabilities, which were approximately $253.0 million at December 31, 2019, will be eliminated.

The Company announces that it expects to close today on the sale of a non-core community in Indiana that results in approximately $6.9 million in net cash proceeds.

Full Year Results

The Company reported net loss of $36.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The Company’s Non-GAAP financial measures exclude two communities that are undergoing significant renovation and conversion (see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below).

Adjusted EBITDAR and Adjusted CFFO for full year 2019 were $121.4 million and $8.1 million, respectively. Adjusted CFFO for full year 2019 includes a negative net impact of $2.0 million related to the Company’s adoption of the new lease accounting standard (“ASC 842”) effective January 1, 2019. There was no impact on Adjusted EBITDAR related to the adoption of the new lease standard.

Financial Results – Fourth Quarter

For the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company reported revenue of $108.7 million, compared with revenue of $115.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The disposition of three communities during 2019 accounted for $3.2 million of the decrease. Total occupancy in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 80.7%, a decrease of 250 basis points as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, and monthly average rent was $3,662, an increase of 0.4% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $78.7 million, an increase of $2.7 million, or 3.5%, from the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase was mostly due to increases in advertising and promotion, repairs and maintenance, supplies, service contracts and employee vacation expense related to an adjustment to the Company’s paid time off accrual. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in expenses of $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 due to the disposition of the three communities in 2019. Also, the Company did not have any business interruption credits related to the Company’s two communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey in the fourth quarter of 2019 but had credits of $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $5.8 million versus $9.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding transaction and conversion costs in both periods (including $4.0 million in separation and placement costs in the fourth quarter of 2018 primarily associated with the Company’s former CEO), general and administrative expenses increased $0.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus the fourth quarter of 2018. As a percentage of revenues under management, general and administrative expenses, excluding transaction and conversion costs, were 5.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Loss from operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $8.8 million as compared to $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Net income was $10.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, including a $38.8 million gain on the sale of two non-core communities.

The Company’s Non-GAAP financial measures exclude two communities that are undergoing significant renovation and conversion (see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below).

Adjusted EBITDAR for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $25.7 million and Adjusted CFFO was $(1.4) million. Adjusted CFFO for the fourth quarter of 2019 includes a negative net impact of $0.5 million related to the Company’s adoption of the new lease accounting standard (“ASC 842”) effective January 1, 2019. There was no impact on Adjusted EBITDAR related to the adoption of the new lease standard.

Same Community Results

Same community results exclude two previously noted communities undergoing lease-up or significant renovation and conversion, the two Houston communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey which are also in lease-up, and the three communities the Company disposed of during 2019. Same-community results also exclude certain conversion costs.

Same-community revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased 3.6% versus the fourth quarter of 2018. Same-community occupancy in the fourth quarter was 81.4%, a decrease of 290 basis points as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 and average monthly rent was $3,664, a decrease of 0.2% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Same-community operating expenses increased 5.0% in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus the fourth quarter of 2018. Same store labor costs, including benefits, increased 2.7%, food costs increased 1.9%, and utilities increased 0.7%. Advertising and promotion, repairs and maintenance, supplies, and service contracts also contributed to the overall increase in operating expenses. Same-community net operating income decreased 19.8% in the fourth quarter of 2019 when compared with the fourth quarter of 2018.



Sales of Senior Living Communities

As previously announced, the Company closed on the sale of two non-core communities located in Springfield, Missouri, and Peoria, Illinois, on October 1, 2019, at a purchase price of $64.8 million. The transaction resulted in approximately $14.8 million in net cash proceeds. The two communities consisted of 314 independent living units and had CFFO contribution of $2.5 million in 2019 prior to the sale. With the sale of these two communities, the Company also eliminated $44.4 million of mortgage debt and avoided significant near-term capital expenditures.

The Company announces that it expects to close today on the sale of an additional non-core community in Merrillville, Indiana, with expected net proceeds of approximately $6.9 million. The community consists of 213 assisted living and memory care units, and had CFFO contribution of approximately $0.2 million in 2019.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the fourth quarter with $37.1 million of cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash. As of December 31, 2019, the Company financed its owned communities with mortgages totaling $926.5 million, at interest rates averaging 4.8%. The majority of the Company’s debt is at fixed interest rates excluding three bridge loans totaling approximately $83.0 million, all with maturities in the fourth quarter of 2021, and approximately $50 million of long-term variable rate debt under the Company’s Master Credit Facility. The earliest maturity date for the Company’s fixed-rate debt is in 2022.

The Company has taken significant steps to strengthen its liquidity and currently expects its cash on hand and cash flow from operations to be sufficient for working capital and to fund the Company’s capital expenditures.

Q4 2019 Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call with senior management to discuss the Company’s 2019 fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate, dial 323-794-2093, and use confirmation code 3219928. A link to a simultaneous webcast of the teleconference will be available at www.capitalsenior.com .

For the convenience of the Company’s shareholders and the public, the conference call will be recorded and available for replay starting March 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, until April 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the conference call replay, call 719-457-0820, confirmation code 3219928. The conference call will also be made available for playback via the Company’s corporate website at https://www.capitalsenior.com/investor-relations/conference-calls/ .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures of Operating Performance

Adjusted EBITDAR is a financial valuation measure and Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) and Adjusted CFFO are financial performance measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP financial measures may have material limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDAR is a valuation measure commonly used by Company management, research analysts and investors to value companies in the senior living industry. Since Adjusted EBITDAR excludes interest expense and rent expense, it allows Company management, research analysts and investors to compare the enterprise values of different companies without regard to differences in capital structures and leasing arrangements.

The Company believes that Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) and Adjusted CFFO are useful as performance measures in identifying trends in day-to-day operations because they exclude the costs associated with acquisitions and conversions and other items that do not ordinarily reflect the ongoing operating results of our primary business. Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) and Adjusted CFFO provide indicators to management of progress in achieving both consolidated and individual business unit operating performance and are used by research analysts and investors to evaluate the performance of companies in the senior living industry.

The Company strongly urges you to review the reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDAR and the reconciliation of net income/(loss) to Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) and Adjusted CFFO, along with the Company’s consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations, and statements of cash flows. This is included on the last page of this press release.

About the Company

Dallas-based Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation’s largest operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company’s 125 communities are home to more than 11,000 residents across 23 states and provide compassionate, resident-centric service and care as well as engaging programming. Capital Senior Living offers seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place. For more information, visit www.capitalsenior.com or connect with the Company on Facebook .

Safe Harbor

The forward-looking statements in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to generate sufficient cash flows from operations, additional proceeds from debt refinancings, and proceeds from the sale of assets to satisfy its short and long-term debt and lease obligations and to fund the Company’s capital improvement projects to expand, redevelop, and/or reposition its senior living communities; the Company’s ability to obtain additional capital on terms acceptable to it; the Company’s ability to extend or refinance its existing debt as such debt matures; the Company’s compliance with its debt and lease agreements, including certain financial covenants, and the risk of cross-default in the event such non-compliance occurs; the Company’s ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions upon favorable terms or at all; the risk of oversupply and increased competition in the markets which the Company operates; the risk of increased competition for skilled workers due to wage pressure and changes in regulatory requirements; the departure of the Company’s key officers and personnel; the cost and difficulty of complying with applicable licensure, legislative oversight, or regulatory changes; the risks associated with a decline in economic conditions generally; the adequacy and continued availability of the Company’s insurance policies and the Company’s ability to recover any losses it sustains under such policies; changes in accounting principles and interpretations; and the other risks and factors identified from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (audited, in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2019 2018 (In thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,975 $ 31,309 Restricted cash 13,088 13,011 Accounts receivable, net 8,143 10,581 Federal and state income taxes receivable 72 152 Property tax and insurance deposits 12,627 13,173 Prepaid expenses and other 5,308 5,232 Total current assets 63,213 73,458 Property and equipment, net 969,211 1,059,049 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 224,523 — Deferred taxes, net 76 152 Other assets, net 10,673 16,485 Total assets $ 1,267,696 $ 1,149,144 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,382 $ 9,095 Accrued expenses 46,227 41,880 Current portion of notes payable, net of deferred loan costs 15,819 14,342 Current portion of deferred income 7,201 14,892 Current portion of financing obligations 1,741 3,113 Current portion of lease liabilities 45,988 — Federal and state income taxes payable 420 406 Customer deposits 1,247 1,302 Total current liabilities 129,025 85,030 Deferred income, net of current portion — 8,151 Financing obligations, net of current portion 9,688 45,647 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 208,967 — Other long-term liabilities — 15,643 Notes payable, net of deferred loan costs and current portion 905,637 959,408 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value: — — Authorized shares — 15,000; no shares issued or outstanding Common stock, $.01 par value: Authorized shares — 65,000; issued and outstanding shares 31,441 and 31,273 in 2019 and 2018, respectively 319 318 Additional paid-in capital 190,386 187,879 Retained deficit (172,896 ) (149,502 ) Treasury stock, at cost — 494 shares in 2019 and 2018 (3,430 ) (3,430 ) Total shareholders’ equity 14,379 35,265 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,267,696 $ 1,149,144

CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (audited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands, except per share data) Revenues: Resident revenue $ 108,688 $ 115,098 $ 447,100 $ 460,018 Expenses: Operating expenses (exclusive of facility lease expense and depreciation and amortization expense shown below) 78,739 76,052 306,786 294,661 General and administrative expenses 5,752 9,638 27,518 26,961 Facility lease expense 14,315 14,036 57,021 56,551 Loss on facility lease termination — — — — Provision for bad debts 1,583 736 3,765 2,990 Stock-based compensation expense 951 1,825 2,509 8,428 Depreciation and amortization expense 16,105 15,933 64,190 62,824 Total expenses 117,445 118,220 461,789 452,415 Income (loss) from operations (8,757 ) (3,122 ) (14,689 ) 7,603 Other income (expense): Interest income 48 48 221 165 Interest expense (12,074 ) (12,623 ) (49,802 ) (50,543 ) Write-off of deferred loan costs and prepayment premiums (4,746 ) (12,772 ) (4,843 ) (12,623 ) Long-lived asset impairment (3,004 ) — (3,004 ) — Gain (Loss) on disposition of assets, net 38,830 18 36,528 28 Other income (1 ) 1 7 3 Loss before benefit (provision) for income taxes 10,296 (28,450 ) (35,582 ) (55,367 ) Benefit (Provision) for income taxes (77 ) 2,159 (448 ) 1,771 Net income (loss) $ 10,219 $ (26,291 ) $ (36,030 ) $ (53,596 ) Per share data: Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.34 $ (0.88 ) $ (1.19 ) $ (1.80 ) Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.34 $ (0.88 ) $ (1.19 ) $ (1.80 ) Weighted average shares outstanding — basic 30,342 29,908 30,263 29,812 Weighted average shares outstanding — diluted 30,412 29,908 30,263 29,812 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 10,219 $ (26,291 ) $ (36,030 ) $ (53,596 )

CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (unaudited, in thousands) Common Stock Additional Paid-In Retained Treasury Shares Amount Capital Deficit Stock Total (In thousands) Balance at January 1, 2017 30,012 305 171,599 (51,556 ) (3,430 ) 116,918 Restricted stock unit conversions 3 — 0 — — 0 Restricted stock awards 490 5 (4 ) — — 1 Stock-based compensation — — 7,864 (182 ) — 7,682 Net loss — — — (44,168 ) — (44,168 ) Balance at December 31, 2017 30,505 310 179,459 (95,906 ) (3,430 ) 80,433 Restricted stock awards 768 8 (8 ) — — — Stock-based compensation — — 8,428 — — 8,428 Net loss — — — (53,596 ) — (53,596 ) Balance at December 31, 2018 31,273 318 187,879 (149,502 ) (3,430 ) 35,265 Adoption of ASC 842 — — — 12,636 — 12,636 Restricted stock awards 168 1 (2 ) — — (1 ) Stock-based compensation — — 2,509 — — 2,509 Net loss — — — (36,030 ) — (36,030 ) Balance at December 31, 2019 31,441 $ 319 $ 190,386 $ (172,896 ) $ (3,430 ) $ 14,379

CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (audited, in thousands, except per share data) Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 (in thousands) Operating Activities Net loss $ (36,030 ) $ (53,596 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 64,190 62,824 Amortization of deferred financing charges 1,612 1,709 Amortization of deferred lease costs and lease intangibles, net — 849 Amortization of lease incentives — (2,074 ) Deferred income 1,078 (1,391 ) Deferred taxes 157 (2,245 ) Operating lease expense adjustment (5,243 ) — Lease incentives — 3,376 Write-off of deferred loan costs and prepayment premiums 4,843 12,623 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets, net (36,528 ) (28 ) Long-lived assets impairment 3,004 0 Provision for bad debts 3,765 2,990 Stock-based compensation expense 2,509 8,428 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,326 ) (3,173 ) Property tax and insurance deposits 545 1,213 Prepaid expenses and other (1,013 ) 1,100 Other assets (500 ) 1,350 Accounts payable (715 ) 1,294 Accrued expenses 4,343 1,129 Federal and state income taxes receivable/payable 14 23 Deferred resident revenue 579 561 Customer deposits (55 ) (92 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 5,229 36,870 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (20,306 ) (21,965 ) Proceeds from disposition of assets 68,084 57 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 47,778 (21,908 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from notes payable 37,499 208,841 Repayments of notes payable (95,077 ) (204,093 ) Cash payments for financing obligations (1,516 ) (3,151 ) Deferred financing charges paid (1,170 ) (3,263 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (60,264 ) (1,666 ) Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (7,257 ) 13,296 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 44,320 31,024 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year $ 37,063 $ 44,320 Supplemental Disclosures Cash paid during the year for: Interest $ 47,614 $ 49,225 Income taxes $ 505 $ 555

Capital Senior Living Corporation Supplemental Information Communities Average Resident Capacity Average Units Q4 19 Q4 18 Q4 19 Q4 18 Q4 19 Q4 18 Portfolio Data I. Community Ownership / Management Consolidated communities Owned 80 83 10,293 10,767 7,849 8,245 Leased 46 46 5,756 5,756 4,413 4,409 Total 126 129 16,049 16,523 12,262 12,654 Independent living 6,543 6,879 4,387 4,961 Assisted living 9,506 9,644 7,875 7,693 Memory Care – – – – Total 16,049 16,523 12,262 12,654 II. Percentage of Operating Portfolio Consolidated communities Owned 63.5 % 64.3 % 64.1 % 65.2 % 64.0 % 65.2 % Leased 36.5 % 35.7 % 35.9 % 34.8 % 36.0 % 34.8 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Independent living 40.8 % 41.6 % 35.8 % 39.2 % Assisted living 59.2 % 58.4 % 64.2 % 60.8 % Memory Care 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

Capital Senior Living Corporation Supplemental Information (excludes four owned communities being repositioned/ leased up) Selected Operating Results Q4 19 Q4 18 I. Owned communities Number of communities 76 79 Resident capacity 9,774 10,248 Unit capacity 7,405 7,801 Financial occupancy (1) 83.0 % 86.1 % Revenue (in millions) 65.9 71.4 Operating expenses (in millions) (2) 48.0 47.7 Operating margin 27 % 33 % Average monthly rent 3,572 3,546 II. Leased communities Number of communities 46 46 Resident capacity 5,756 5,756 Unit capacity 4,413 4,409 Financial occupancy (1) 78.8 % 81.7 % Revenue (in millions) 40.0 41.5 Operating expenses (in millions) (2) 26.8 25.4 Operating margin 33 % 39 % Average monthly rent 3,831 3,838 III. Consolidated communities Number of communities 122 125 Resident capacity 15,530 16,004 Unit capacity 11,818 12,210 Financial occupancy (1) 81.4 % 84.5 % Revenue (in millions) 105.8 112.9 Operating expenses (in millions) (2) 74.8 73.0 Operating margin 29 % 35 % Average monthly rent 3,666 3,648 IV. Communities under management Number of communities 122 125 Resident capacity 15,530 16,004 Unit capacity 11,818 12,210 Financial occupancy (1) 81.4 % 84.5 % Revenue (in millions) 105.8 112.9 Operating expenses (in millions) (2) 74.8 73.0 Operating margin 29 % 35 % Average monthly rent 3,666 3,648 V. Same Store communities under management Number of communities 122 122 Resident capacity 15,530 15,530 Unit capacity 11,818 11,817 Financial occupancy (1) 81.4 % 84.3 % Revenue (in millions) 105.8 109.7 Operating expenses (in millions) (2) 74.7 71.3 Operating margin 29 % 35 % Average monthly rent 3,664 3,670 VI. General and Administrative expenses as a percent of Total Revenues under Management Current Quarter (3) Year to Date (3) VII. Consolidated Debt Information (in thousands, except for interest rates) (Excludes insurance premium financing) Total fixed rate debt Weighted average interest rate (1) – Financial occupancy represents actual days occupied divided by total number of available days during the month of the quarter. (2) – Excludes management fees & bad debt expense. Includes professional fees, taxes and insurance. (3) – Excludes transaction costs incurred by the Company.