Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Capital Senior Living Successfully Exits All Triple-Net Leases, Resulting in Improved Cash Flow and Reduced Liabilities

Capital Senior Living Successfully Exits All Triple-Net Leases, Resulting in Improved Cash Flow and Reduced Liabilities

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Company Establishes New Management Services Business

DALLAS, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capital Senior Living Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: CSU) completed the exit of all its Triple-Net (NNN) lease agreements as of December 31, 2020, on schedule and within its strategic plan.

As previously announced, the Company reached agreements for rent reductions and early terminations of all master leases with its three REIT landlords. Completion of these actions has improved the Company’s annual cash flow by approximately $22 million and reduced its lease-related liabilities by approximately $264.4 million.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company transitioned 23 of the formerly leased communities to other operators. The Company will continue to manage the remaining 16 formerly leased communities under interim cash flow leases or management agreements until their transitions are complete. Seven formerly leased communities will be managed by the Company as part of its new management services business.

New Management Services Business

Capital Senior Living has established a new management services business to expand utilization of its operating systems and expertise, enhance its operational and financial profile, and provide an additional platform for future growth. On December 31, 2020, the Company finalized an agreement with Ventas to manage the seven communities it had previously leased from the REIT with an auto-renewing, annual agreement for which the Company will receive a percentage of revenue. Capital Senior Living also manages an Ohio community the Company sold in early December, as well as 16 communities under interim management agreements or cash flow leases.

“We continue to focus on our plan to drive sustainable growth and value creation while keeping our residents safe, healthy and engaged,” said Kimberly S. Lody, President and CEO. “I appreciate the positive engagement we have had with our REIT partners and their confidence in our operational team and expertise. Managing these communities is a springboard for our newly established management services business. This diversified go-forward portfolio positions us well today and into the future.”

Portfolio and SING Strategy Update

After completing the transitions of the non-continuing communities, expected by the end of Q2 2021, the company’s portfolio will consist of 60 owned and 8 managed communities. This portfolio had average occupancy of 78.4% and NOI margin of 28.4% in Q3 2020.

The Company has successfully achieved the strategic goals laid out in the second year of its three-year strategic plan, “SING” (Stabilize, Invest, Nurture, Grow), which is focused on improving its operating performance and financial foundation.

Within its strategic plan, Capital Senior Living has transitioned underperforming assets, reduced its liabilities and improved its organizational systems and structure for optimal management of its go-forward portfolio of communities. With these actions, the Company’s management team believes the organization is well positioned to serve the fast-growing, middle market senior population and has laid a solid foundation to begin the growth-focused stage of its strategic plan.

About Capital Senior Living
Dallas-based Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation’s leading operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company operates 100 communities that are home to nearly 9,000 residents across 22 states providing compassionate, resident-centric services and care and engaging programming. The Company offers seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place. For more information, visit www.capitalsenior.com or connect with the Company on Facebook.

For more information, contact:
Kimberly Lody
(972) 308-8323
[email protected] 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.