Capitala Finance Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capitala Finance Corp. (Nasdaq:CPTA) (“Capitala”, the “Company”, “we”, “us”, or “our”) today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2020.
Second Quarter Highlights
- Increase in NAV per share-$6.46 at June 30, 2020 compared to $6.27 at March 31, 2020
- Successful wind down of Capitala Senior Loan Fund II, LLC (“CSLF II”)
- Reduced non-accrual balances
- Liquidity from repayments will allow the Company to reduce leverage during the second half of 2020 and support existing and new portfolio investments
Management Commentary
In describing the Company’s second quarter activities, Joseph B. Alala, III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to report a slight increase in NAV per share during the second quarter of 2020, while generating $51.1 million of liquidity through repayments and the wind down of CSLF II. The $95.2 million of cash at quarter end will allow us to support our existing portfolio investments, evaluate new investment opportunities, reduce leverage by the repayment of scheduled maturities and the prepayment of other debt, and provide for general working capital needs.”
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
During the second quarter of 2020, the Company originated $12.5 million of new investments, and received $51.1 million of repayments. Repayments included $13.1 million from the wind down of the Company’s investment in CSLF II, $17.8 million in full repayment of the first and second lien debt investments in Flavors Holdings, Inc., and $20.2 million in various other repayments.
Total investment income was $7.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $11.6 million in the second quarter of 2019. Interest and fee income were $4.0 million lower in second quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2019, the result of lower average debt investments outstanding and the impact of repayments and non-accrual investments. Payment-in-kind income and dividend income, collectively, declined by $0.6 million, primarily due the wind down of CSLF II during the second quarter of 2020.
Total expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were $7.6 million, relatively unchanged from the comparable period in 2019. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded $1.1 million in one-time deferred financing charges related to the early termination of its senior secured credit facility.
Net realized losses totaled $13.3 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $15.1 million of net realized losses for the second quarter of 2019. Net realized losses had an immaterial impact to NAV per share during the second quarter of 2020, as realized amounts were generally in line with prior fair value amounts.
Net unrealized appreciation totaled $17.0 million, or $1.04 per share, for the second quarter of 2020, compared to net unrealized depreciation of $17.4 million for the second quarter of 2019.
The net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, or $0.19 per share, compared to a net decrease of $29.1 million, or $1.81 per share, for the same period in 2019.
Investment Portfolio
As of June 30, 2020, our portfolio consisted of 37 companies with a fair market value of $287.3 million and a cost basis of $305.0 million. First lien debt investments represented 67.4% of the portfolio, second lien debt investments represented 13.3% of the portfolio, and equity/warrant investments represented 19.3% of the portfolio, based on fair values.
At June 30, 2020, the Company had five debt investments on non-accrual status, totaling $34.5 million and $23.9 million, on a cost basis and fair value basis, respectively.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
At June 30, 2020, the Company had $95.2 million in cash and cash equivalents. In addition, the Company had SBA debentures outstanding totaling $150.0 million with an annual weighted average interest rate of 3.16%, $75.0 million of fixed rate notes bearing an interest rate of 6.00%, and $52.1 million of convertible notes bearing an interest rate of 5.75%.
Subsequent Events
During July 2020, the Company received $2.4 million in principal repayments on its first lien debt investment in BigMouth, Inc.
On July 30, 2020, the Company’s board of directors approved a one-for-six reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock which is expected to be effective as of 5:00 Eastern Standard Time on August 21, 2020 (the “Effective Time”). The Company’s common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at the market open on August 24, 2020. At the Effective Time, every six (6) issued and outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock will be converted into one (1) share of the Company’s common stock.
On July 30, 2020, the Company’s board of directors approved a bond repurchase program which authorizes the Company to repurchase up to an aggregate of $10.0 million worth of the Company’s outstanding 2022 Notes and/or 2022 Convertible Notes (the “Bond Repurchase Program”). The Bond Repurchase Program will terminate upon the earlier of (i) July 30, 2021 or (ii) the repurchase of an aggregate of $10.0 million worth of 2022 Notes and/or 2022 Convertible Notes.
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
About Capitala Finance Corp.
Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company that invests primarily in first lien loans, and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower and traditional middle market companies. The Company is managed by Capitala Investment Advisors, LLC. For more information on Capitala, or to automatically receive email notifications of Company financial information, press releases, stock alerts, or other corporate filings, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website.
About Capitala Group
Capitala Group is a $3.0 billion asset management firm that has been providing capital to lower middle market companies through its credit, growth, and equity investment strategies throughout North America for over twenty years. Since its inception in 1998, Capitala Group has invested in over 160 companies and seeks to partner with strong management teams to create value and generate superior risk-adjusted returns for its individual and institutional investors. For more information, definition and details visit Capitala Group’s website at www.capitalagroup.com.
|Capitala Finance Corp.
|Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|As of
|June 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Investments at fair value:
|Non-control/non-affiliate investments (amortized cost of $211,569 and $250,433, respectively)
|$
|190,650
|$
|241,046
|Affiliate investments (amortized cost of $84,403 and $80,756, respectively)
|87,679
|98,763
|Control investments (amortized cost of $9,044 and $22,692, respectively)
|8,937
|22,723
|Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $305,016 and $353,881, respectively)
|287,266
|362,532
|Cash and cash equivalents
|95,226
|62,321
|Interest and dividend receivable
|2,078
|1,745
|Prepaid expenses
|640
|624
|Deferred tax asset, net
|–
|–
|Other assets
|301
|115
|Total assets
|$
|385,511
|$
|427,337
|LIABILITIES
|SBA Debentures (net of deferred financing costs of $758 and $1,006, respectively)
|$
|149,242
|$
|148,994
|2022 Notes (net of deferred financing costs of $1,164 and $1,447, respectively)
|73,836
|73,553
|2022 Convertible Notes (net of deferred financing costs of $736 and $916, respectively)
|51,352
|51,172
|Credit Facility (net of deferred financing costs of $0 and $1,165, respectively)
|–
|(1,165
|)
|Management and incentive fees payable
|3,586
|3,713
|Interest and financing fees payable
|2,429
|2,439
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|11
|518
|Total liabilities
|$
|280,456
|$
|279,224
|NET ASSETS
|Common stock, par value $0.01, 100,000,000 common shares authorized, 16,266,484 and 16,203,769 common shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|$
|163
|$
|162
|Additional paid in capital
|238,220
|237,886
|Total distributable loss
|(133,328
|)
|(89,935
|)
|Total net assets
|$
|105,055
|$
|148,113
|Total liabilities and net assets
|$
|385,511
|$
|427,337
|Net asset value per share
|$
|6.46
|$
|9.14
|Capitala Finance Corp.
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|(unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended June 30,
|For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|INVESTMENT INCOME
|Interest and fee income:
|Non-control/non-affiliate investments
|$
|4,693
|$
|7,541
|$
|9,400
|$
|14,826
|Affiliate investments
|1,632
|2,281
|3,311
|4,680
|Control investments
|103
|582
|206
|1,306
|Total interest and fee income
|6,428
|10,404
|12,917
|20,812
|Payment-in-kind interest and dividend income:
|Non-control/non-affiliate investments
|378
|453
|714
|895
|Affiliate investments
|188
|227
|368
|376
|Control investments
|–
|44
|–
|372
|Total payment-in-kind interest and dividend income
|566
|724
|1,082
|1,643
|Dividend income:
|Non-control/non-affiliate investments
|–
|–
|–
|1,281
|Affiliate investments
|–
|–
|25
|–
|Control investments
|–
|425
|–
|450
|Total dividend income
|–
|425
|25
|1,731
|Interest income from cash and cash equivalents
|5
|37
|49
|88
|Total investment income
|6,999
|11,590
|14,073
|24,274
|EXPENSES
|Interest and financing expenses
|4,885
|4,228
|8,711
|8,641
|Base management fee
|1,666
|2,020
|3,423
|4,138
|Incentive fees
|–
|463
|–
|1,497
|General and administrative expenses
|1,057
|1,145
|2,561
|2,129
|Expenses before incentive fee waiver
|7,608
|7,856
|14,695
|16,405
|Incentive fee waiver
|–
|(288
|)
|–
|(288
|)
|Total expenses
|7,608
|7,568
|14,695
|16,117
|NET INVESTMENT INCOME (LOSS)
|(609
|)
|4,022
|(622
|)
|8,157
|REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAIN (LOSS) ON INVESTMENTS
|Net realized gain (loss) on investments:
|Non-control/non-affiliate investments
|(14,142
|)
|365
|(13,174
|)
|(3,544
|)
|Affiliate investments
|1,341
|2,387
|1,341
|2,276
|Control investments
|(484
|)
|(17,829
|)
|(484
|)
|(19,656
|)
|Net realized loss on investments
|(13,285
|)
|(15,077
|)
|(12,317
|)
|(20,924
|)
|Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments:
|Non-control/non-affiliate investments
|16,993
|(3,018
|)
|(11,532
|)
|3,021
|Affiliate investments
|(1,003
|)
|(4,669
|)
|(14,731
|)
|(4,937
|)
|Control investments
|1,004
|(9,708
|)
|(138
|)
|(13,984
|)
|Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments
|16,994
|(17,395
|)
|(26,401
|)
|(15,900
|)
|Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments
|3,709
|(32,472
|)
|(38,718
|)
|(36,824
|)
|Tax provision
|–
|(694
|)
|–
|(628
|)
|Total net realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments, net of taxes
|3,709
|(33,166
|)
|(38,718
|)
|(37,452
|)
|NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS
|$
|3,100
|$
|(29,144
|)
|$
|(39,340
|)
|$
|(29,295
|)
|NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS PER SHARE RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS – BASIC AND DILUTED
|$
|0.19
|$
|(1.81
|)
|$
|(2.42
|)
|$
|(1.82
|)
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING – BASIC AND DILUTED
|16,266,484
|16,096,678
|16,243,538
|16,079,885
|DISTRIBUTIONS PAID PER SHARE
|$
|–
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.50