Capitala Finance Corp. Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capitala Finance Corp. (Nasdaq:CPTA) (the “Company”) announced today that it will report its third quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 after the close of the financial markets.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the operating and financial results at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. The call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.capitalagroup.com. To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 312-5507 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. International callers should dial (253) 237-1134. Please reference conference ID #9789521.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company that invests primarily in first and second lien loans, subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, equity securities issued by lower and traditional middle market companies. The Company is managed by Capitala Investment Advisors, LLC. For more information on Capitala, or to automatically receive email notifications of Company financial information, press releases, stock alerts, or other corporate filings, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website.

Capitala Group is a $3.0 billion asset management firm that has been providing capital to lower middle market companies through its credit, growth, and equity investment strategies throughout North America for twenty years. Since its inception in 1998, Capitala Group has invested in over 160 companies and seeks to partner with strong management teams to create value and generate superior risk-adjusted returns for its individual and institutional investors. For more information, definition and details visit Capitala Group’s website at www.CapitalaGroup.com.

