Capitala Group Makes Investment in Peterson Manufacturing

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capitala Group, a provider of capital to lower middle market companies, is pleased to announce its recent investment in Peterson Manufacturing, a manufacturer providing custom deep drawn stamping and conversion services in the automotive, appliance, plumbing and gauge industries. 

Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, Peterson Manufacturing has been forming metal components to meet the needs of the industrial, gages, controls, automotive and appliance marketplaces for over 60 years. Peterson specializes in assisting their customers with cost reduction by converting traditional alternative metal forming process to their high speed transfer press process with superior service and competitive pricing.

“The team at Peterson has been a true partner for their customers for over 30 years,” stated Adam Richeson, Managing Director of Capitala Group. “We could not be more excited to have the opportunity to help them continue that success.”

Richeson along with Capitala CEO, Joe Alala, III will join the Peterson Manufacturing board. The investment comes from Capitala’s Growth Fund and will support the company’s next phase of growth.   

K&L Gates LLP acted as legal counsel to Capitala Group.

About Capitala Group
Capitala Group is a $3.0 billion asset management firm that has been providing capital to lower middle market companies through its credit, growth and equity investment strategies throughout North America for twenty years. Since its inception in 1998, Capitala has invested in over 150 companies and seeks to partner with strong management teams to create value and generate superior risk-adjusted returns for its individual and institutional investors. For more information, definition and details visit Capitala Group’s website at www.CapitalaGroup.com

