The U.S. Capitol Police arrested numerous pro-Palestinian demonstrators Thursday who had staged a die-in alongside a banner with the message “ceasefire now” inside the rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building.
One officer could be heard giving more than a dozen of the protesters a “final warning” through a megaphone as they dropped roses onto the banner and laid on the floor of the building in Capitol Hill.
“Alright folks, you are demonstrating
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Dem Sen. Bob Casey slammed by GOP for shifting immigration stances: ‘Complicit in the crisis’ - February 16, 2024
- House Democrats unveil immigration, border reform plan after crisis proves to be pivotal election issue - February 16, 2024
- House Republican introduces bill to reimburse Texas the nearly $4 billion it spent to secure border - February 16, 2024