CapMan Plc Stock Exchange Release 19 October 2017 at 9.00 a.m. EEST

CapMan to publish its January – September 2017 results on Thursday 2 November 2017

CapMan Plc will publish its Q3 2017 Interim Report on Thursday 2 November 2017 around 8.30 a.m. EET. The company will present the results for the review period to press, investors and analysts in an in-person press conference to be held at 10.00 a.m. EET at CapMan’s head office in Helsinki, address Ludviginkatu 6, 00130 Helsinki.

The conference will be held in Finnish. The presentation material is available at CapMan’s website after the event has begun. The conference is not a webcast. To join the conference, please register with [email protected]

Welcome!

For further information and registration, please contact:

Katariina Kataja, Manager, Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 527 1427, [email protected]

CAPMAN PLC

Katariina Kataja

Manager, Communications and IR

DISTRIBUTION

NASDAQ Helsinki

Principal media

www.capman.com

CapMan

www.capman.com

CapMan is a leading Nordic investment and specialised asset management company. As one of the Nordic private equity pioneers we have actively developed hundreds of companies and real estate and thereby created substantial value in these businesses and assets over the last 28 years. CapMan has today approximately 110 private equity professionals and manages €2.7 billion in assets. We mainly manage the assets of our customers, the investors, but also make direct investments from our own balance sheet in areas without an active fund. Our objective is to provide attractive returns and innovative solutions to investors and value adding services to professional investment partnerships, growth-oriented companies and tenants. Our current investment strategies cover Buyout, Growth Equity, Real Estate, Russia, Credit, Infrastructure and Tactical Opportunities. We also have a growing service business that currently includes fundraising advisory, procurement activities and fund management.