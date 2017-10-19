Breaking News
Home / Top News / CapMan to publish its January – September 2017 results on Thursday 2 November 2017

CapMan to publish its January – September 2017 results on Thursday 2 November 2017

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 8 mins ago

CapMan Plc Stock Exchange Release 19 October 2017 at 9.00 a.m. EEST

CapMan to publish its January – September 2017 results on Thursday 2 November 2017

CapMan Plc will publish its Q3 2017 Interim Report on Thursday 2 November 2017 around 8.30 a.m. EET. The company will present the results for the review period to press, investors and analysts in an in-person press conference to be held at 10.00 a.m. EET at CapMan’s head office in Helsinki, address Ludviginkatu 6, 00130 Helsinki.

The conference will be held in Finnish. The presentation material is available at CapMan’s website after the event has begun. The conference is not a webcast. To join the conference, please register with [email protected]

Welcome!

For further information and registration, please contact:
Katariina Kataja, Manager, Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 527 1427, [email protected]

CAPMAN PLC

Katariina Kataja
Manager, Communications and IR

DISTRIBUTION
NASDAQ Helsinki
Principal media
www.capman.com

CapMan 
www.capman.com

CapMan is a leading Nordic investment and specialised asset management company. As one of the Nordic private equity pioneers we have actively developed hundreds of companies and real estate and thereby created substantial value in these businesses and assets over the last 28 years. CapMan has today approximately 110 private equity professionals and manages €2.7 billion in assets. We mainly manage the assets of our customers, the investors, but also make direct investments from our own balance sheet in areas without an active fund. Our objective is to provide attractive returns and innovative solutions to investors and value adding services to professional investment partnerships, growth-oriented companies and tenants. Our current investment strategies cover Buyout, Growth Equity, Real Estate, Russia, Credit, Infrastructure and Tactical Opportunities. We also have a growing service business that currently includes fundraising advisory, procurement activities and fund management.

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.