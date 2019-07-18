Capnography Devices Market to cross USD 700 Mn by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

The capnography devices market from side-stream technology segment is set to witness 9.8% growth over 2019 to 2025 as this technology is easy-to-connect, easy-to-use in patients that are in inclined position and can be used simultaneously along with oxygen administration via a nasal prong.

Selbyville, Delaware, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The size of capnography device market is set to rise from USD 349.8 million in 2018 to around USD 700 million by 2025, according to a 2019 Global Market Insights, Inc. report. Use of capnography equipment in chronic surgeries will drive the capnography devices market growth. Increasing number of surgical procedures across the globe will have booming impact on the demand and adoption rate of capnography devices. The use of capnograph for patients under mild sedation after surgery in order to monitor the vitals will propel the sales of devices in future.

Rise in number of respiratory or pulmonary diseases in the geriatric population will expand the capnography device market growth in the future. According to a recent survey, increasing evidence suggests that the use of devices was more frequently done in case of respiratory diseases. Also, declining preference of pulse oximetry devices will mark the growth of capnography equipment market growth in the forthcoming years.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2922

Lack of skilled professionals and labors will be one of the major impeding factors for the market growth. Capnograph is a complicated device that needs a trained and skilled professional with complete operational knowledge of the device. Shortage of healthcare professionals will affect the growth of capnography devices market in future.

Stand-alone capnography device market was valued at USD 117.5 million in the year 2018 and is estimated to hold significant market share over the forecast timeframe. Continuous analysis and recording of carbon dioxide concentrations in respiratory gases with the help of capnometer devices will boost the segment growth.

Side-stream capnography technology will show considerable amount of growth at 9.8% in the future. Side-stream capnography technology is easy-to-connect, easy-to-use in patients that are in inclined position and can be used simultaneously along with oxygen administration via a nasal prong, that will favor the capnography devices market growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 350 pages with 714 market data tables & 10 figures & charts from the report, “Capnography devices market Size By Product (Hand-held, Stand-alone, Multi-parameter) By Technology (Side Stream, Main Stream, Micro Stream) By Component (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Modules) By Application (Emergency Medicine, Critical Care, Procedural Sedation, Pain Management) By End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers) Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Netherlands, Sweden, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Iran, Israel, Qatar), Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/capnography-devices-market

The use of capnography devices in critical care patients was valued at USD 93.3 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at robust rate in the foreseeable future. Increase in number of people suffering from cardio-respiratory disorders and high patient admissions will increase the demand and adoption rate of capnography devices, fueling the business growth.

Hospitals as an end-use segment is estimated to grow at 9.8% over the forthcoming years. Growing patient admissions in hospitals will lead to growing demand for capnography device market over the forecast timeframe. Increasing use of devices in postoperative patient monitoring to manage the flow of gases in hospitals will boost the industry growth.

U.S. capnography devices market is estimated to hold majority of market share and was valued at USD 144.4 million owing to large patient population, high prevalence of cardio-respiratory diseases, presence of device manufactures in the country. According to CDC, around 9 million people suffered from respiratory diseases such as bronchitis and COPD in the year 2016. Increasing patients suffering from cardio-respiratory diseases will result increasing use of capnography devices, fueling growth in the country.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2922

Some of the key capnography devices market are CareFusion, Masimo Corporation, Medtronic, Smiths Medical, and among others. These companies majorly focus on several strategic decisions in order to increase the research and development investment. Merger and acquisitions have increased the capabilities of the companies and increased their efficiency to sustain in the market by providing better solutions. Also, new product launch in developed geographical regions will enhance the growth of the companies.

Browse Related Reports:

1. Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size By Product (Cardiac Monitoring Devices {ECG Devices, Implantable Loop Recorders, Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Monitors, Smart Wearable ECG Patches}, Neuromonitoring Devices {EEG Devices, Cerebral Oximeters, Intracranial Pressure Monitors, EMG Devices}, Respiratory Monitoring Devices {Pulse Oximeters, Spirometers, Capnographs, Peak Flow Meters}, Anesthesia Monitor, Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices, Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring, Multiparameter Devices), By Type (Conventional, Wireless), By End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Homecare Settings), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE), Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/patient-monitoring-devices-market

2. Point of Care Ultrasound Market Size By Type (Diagnostic Devices, Therapeutic Devices), By Portability (Trolley Based Devices, Handheld Devices), By Application (Emergency Medicine, Cardiology, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Urology, Vascular Surgery, Musculoskeletal), By End-use (Hospitals, Clinics, Maternity Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa), Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/point-of-care-ultrasound-market

About Global Market Insights



Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: [email protected] Web: https://www.gminsights.com