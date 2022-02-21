CapriCMW Selects Insurance Payment Experts SimplePin for Digital Payment Transformation

SimplePin was selected for its deep expertise in the payment space and intimate integration knowledge of the Applied EPIC broker management system.

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SimplePin Inc., the insurance industry’s leading cloud-based digital payments platform, has been selected by insurance giants CapriCMW to completely automate financial processes and transform their customer experience.

The team from CapriCMW, one of the top five brokers in Canada, sought a solution that would reduce their processing costs, automate Accounting workflows and integrate all sales channels – including web sales and affinity programs – into their suite of solutions from Applied Systems. SimplePin was selected for its deep expertise in the payment space and intimate integration knowledge of the Applied EPIC broker management system.

“After a thorough solutions review, SimplePin met all requirements and was a clear choice,” said Oksana Fodor, Director of Finance for CapriCMW. “We are very impressed with SimplePin’s innovative solution and deep understanding of the insurance business, this successful deployment will provide significant cost savings in terms of labor and processing fees for our organization.”

“We’re proud to serve leaders of the insurance industry like CapriCMW who share our vision and understand that the only way to grow and future-proof an organization is through technology,” said Metod Topolnik, CEO of SimplePin.

About CapriCMW

With over 450 employees in 16 offices, CapriCMW provides personalized insurance and custom risk solutions to give customers the confidence and freedom to focus on what matters to them.

CapriCMW is a uniquely independent employee- and locally-owned company with strong roots in BC, created through the merger of CMW and Capri Insurance companies. They believe this integration will leverage the strength and stability of decades of insurance and risk management experience, with a resulting positive impact on how they serve their clients. They call this the CapriCMW Difference.

The CapriCMW Difference includes a wide range of professional expertise spanning a multitude of industries, products and services. They are driven by creativity and innovation, committed to the success of their clients.

About SimplePin Inc.

SimplePin built the leading premium payments platform in North America years ahead of the competition. We’ve created a new standard in insurance payment software focused on eliminating workflows for Accounting and Sales teams.

To learn why NASDAQ-listed banks, top brokers, carriers and MGA’s are switching to SimplePin, visit www.SimplePin.com.

