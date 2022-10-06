Capricor Therapeutics to Present One-Year Results from HOPE-2 Open Label Extension Study at World Muscle Society 2022

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR) a biotechnology company focused on the development of transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of muscular and other select diseases, announced today that the Company will present one-year safety and efficacy results from its HOPE-2 open-label extension study with lead asset CAP-1002 for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). These data will be featured in a poster presentation at this year’s World Muscle Society Congress (WMS) being held both virtually and in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada from October 11-15, 2022.

“We are pleased to be presenting our HOPE-2 open label extension data at this year’s World Muscle Society Meeting,” said Linda Marbán, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Capricor. “We continue to follow these patients out for two years, which we believe will further support our strategy for CAP-1002 in DMD. Capricor is committed to our mission to establish a treatment path and alleviate these symptoms for an overall better quality of life for boys and young adults battling DMD. We are proud to present this data at this prestigious industry event to further raise awareness of this debilitating disease.”

The ePoster (LSVP.13) and pre-recorded presentation will be accessible on the WMS virtual platform. Additional details are provided below:

Title : Human Cardiosphere-Derived Cell Therapy in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy: A New Treatment Approach to Target Skeletal and Cardiac Muscle Pathogenesis (12-Month Data from HOPE-2-OLE Study)

: Human Cardiosphere-Derived Cell Therapy in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy: A New Treatment Approach to Target Skeletal and Cardiac Muscle Pathogenesis (12-Month Data from HOPE-2-OLE Study) Lead Author : Dr. Craig McDonald

: Dr. Craig McDonald Session: Poster Session 4

Poster Session 4 Date and Time: Friday, October 14, 2022, from 5:00-6:00 p.m. AST (4:00-5:00 p.m. EST)

A copy of the poster presentation will be added to the events section of the Capricor website following the presentation.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) biotechnology company focused on the development of transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of muscular and other select diseases. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cardiac-derived cell therapy that is currently in late-stage clinical development for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor is also developing its exosome technology as a next-generation therapeutic platform. The Company’s current focus is on developing exosomes capable of delivering nucleic acids, including mRNA, as well as proteins to treat or prevent a variety of diseases. For more information, visit capricor.com, and follow the Company on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the efficacy, safety, and intended utilization of Capricor’s product candidates; the initiation, conduct, size, timing and results of discovery efforts and clinical trials; the pace of enrollment of clinical trials; plans regarding regulatory filings, future research and clinical trials; regulatory developments involving products, including the ability to obtain regulatory approvals or otherwise bring products to market; the ability to achieve product milestones and to receive milestone payments from commercial partners; plans regarding current and future collaborative activities and the ownership of commercial rights; scope, duration, validity and enforceability of intellectual property rights; future royalty streams, revenue projections; expectations with respect to the expected use of proceeds from the recently completed offerings and the anticipated effects of the offerings; and any other statements about Capricor’s management team’s future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “could,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. More information about these and other risks that may impact Capricor’s business is set forth in Capricor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 11, 2022 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 12, 2022. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Capricor as of the date hereof, and Capricor assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

CAP-1002 is an Investigational New Drug and is not approved for any indications. None of Capricor’s exosome-based candidates have been approved for clinical investigation.

