COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capsa Healthcare, a leading provider of healthcare workflow solutions, announced the acquisition of MASS Medical Storage, a prominent manufacturer of high-quality medical storage and endoscope cabinet drying systems. The strategic acquisition strengthens Capsa Healthcare’s global position as a premier provider of innovative and efficient workflow solutions for hospitals, clinics, and surgery centers.

MASS Medical (based in Kansas City, KS) has earned a strong reputation for delivering endoscopic equipment drying, storage, and transport carts. With this acquisition, Capsa Healthcare gains access to MASS Medical’s extensive product portfolio of medical carts, cabinets, catheter storage, and closed storage units that are renowned for nosocomial infection control, meeting the stringent standards of The Joint Commission, AORN, SGNA, and AAMI.

In addition to infection prevention, MASS Medical’s products are designed to achieve the highest levels of:

Protection and storage of high-value endoscopes and medical equipment

Quality medical storage carts and cabinets for acute care areas of the hospital

Clinician safety through improved ergonomics and ease of cleaning

“We are thrilled to welcome MASS Medical to the Capsa Healthcare family,” says Eric Webb, CEO of Capsa Healthcare. “Their commitment to delivering market-leading drying and organization solutions aligns perfectly with our vision of providing healthcare professionals in diverse disciplines with innovative products that improve the clinician’s operational efficiency and ability to achieve exceptional patient outcomes.”

The integration of MASS Medical’s products and expertise into Capsa Healthcare’s comprehensive suite of storage solutions will empower healthcare organizations to reduce waste, improve efficiency, and enhance the overall patient experience. Through this acquisition, Capsa Healthcare expands its ability to provide storage solutions to meet the unique needs of gastrointestinal labs for drying and storing endoscopes, cath labs, operating rooms, surgery centers, emergency, orthopedics, and sterile storage.

“We are excited about joining forces with Capsa Healthcare,” states Dave Guezuraga, CEO of MASS Medical. “Combining our strengths and resources will enable us to better serve our customers, drive innovation, and deliver exceptional value. Capsa’s expertise in both software and hardware engineering will support portfolio evolution and advance the storage and processing of endoscopes as well as optimize workflows in related procedure areas of the healthcare facility.”

Capsa Healthcare is a worldwide leader in developing and delivering innovative healthcare storage and workflow solutions. With over 60 years of experience, Capsa Healthcare offers a broad portfolio of mobile workstations, medication carts, medical carts, and pharmacy automation solutions that optimize workflows across the continuum of care. The company’s mission is to elevate healthcare professionals’ performance by providing reliable, easy-to-use products that enhance healthcare delivery and improve patient outcomes.

MASS Medical Storage is a leading manufacturer of high-quality medical storage products that can be found in healthcare facilities around the world. Mass Medical’s products streamline workflow and improve procedure safety in the GI Labs, Operating Rooms, Hybrid ORs, Cath, Emergency, Ortho, and other related procedure areas. MASS Medical is focused on the reduction of nosocomial infections, protection of valuable medical equipment, and clinician safety with every product we design.

