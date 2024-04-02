COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capsa Healthcare, a global leader in advanced healthcare workflow solutions, announces the enhanced KL1Plus pharmacy prescription filling device, now powered by Capsa’s innovative Aura platform. The KL1Plus with Aura sets a new level of efficiency in pharmacy prescription fulfillment.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

An integral component of Capsa’s renowned Kirby Lester line of counting technology, the KL1Plus now operates seamlessly on the Aura platform and further sets the KL1Plus apart as the premiere prescription filling technology for retail and hospital outpatient pharmacies. Aura introduces a suite of cutting-edge features, including a redesigned user interface and intuitive prompts engineered for faster usage. This translates to streamlined training and daily operations for technicians, pharmacists, and administrators. Additionally, the inclusion of OTA (over-the-air) software ensures continuous peak performance of the KL1Plus.

Pablo Arias, Director of Program Management at Capsa Healthcare, emphasizes the significance of the Aura platform in driving product design excellence. “Capsa remains dedicated to advancing pharmacy workflow through tailored, user-centric solutions. The updated KL1Plus, featuring the Aura platform, significantly improves the working experience for pharmacists and pharmacy technicians. Our goal is to ensure a seamless user experience in accurately filling and verifying 100% of a retail pharmacy’s prescriptions. With the KL1Plus and Aura, pharmacies can achieve optimal medication compliance and safety while maximizing cost-effectiveness,” says Arias.

The introduction of the KL1Plus with Aura underscores Capsa Healthcare’s unwavering commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, empowering pharmacies to operate with heightened precision. For more information about Capsa Healthcare and the KL1Plus with Aura, visit the KL1Plus information page.

About Capsa Healthcare:

Capsa Healthcare is a worldwide leader in developing and delivering comprehensive end-to-end workflow solutions. With over 60 years of experience, Capsa Healthcare offers a broad portfolio of mobile workstations, medication carts, and central fill/pharmacy automation solutions that optimize workflows across the continuum of care. The company’s mission is to empower healthcare providers with tools that optimize processes, increase efficiency, elevate safety, and advance engagement, resulting in improved patient outcomes.

Media Contact:

Mike Stotz, Senior Marketing Manager

[email protected]