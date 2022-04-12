CapStar Announces Date for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ: CSTR) announced today that it will issue its first quarter 2022 earnings release after the market closes on April 21, 2022.
CapStar will also host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, April 22, 2022 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.
Conference Call and Webcast Information:
Date: Friday, April 22, 2022
Time: 9:00 a.m. Central Time
Telephone Access: (844) 412-1002; Conference ID: 2594842
Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on CapStar’s website at ir.capstarbank.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.
About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.
CONTACT:
Mike Fowler, (615) 732-7404
ir@capstarbank.com
