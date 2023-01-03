NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ: CSTR) announced today that it will issue its fourth quarter 2022 earnings release after the market closes on January 19, 2023.

CapStar will also host a conference call and webcast at 10:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, January 20, 2023 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Friday, January 20, 2023

Time: 10:30 a.m. Central Time

Telephone Access: Register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9c3f00740dd448a7b94339cefd5948cd to access the live call, including for participants who plan to ask a question during the call.

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b878kgzw . An archived version of the webcast will be available on CapStar’s website at ir.capstarbank.com shortly after the live call has ended.

About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Mike Fowler, (615) 732-7404

ir@capstarbank.com