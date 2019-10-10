CapStar Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ:CSTR) announced today that it will issue its third quarter 2019 earnings release after the market closes on October 24, 2019.
CapStar will also host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, October 25, 2019 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.
Conference Call and Webcast Information:
Date: Friday, October 25, 2019
Time: 8:30 a.m. Central Time
Telephone Access: (844) 412-1002; Conference ID: 5171609
Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on CapStar’s website at www.ir.capstarbank.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.
About CapStar
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank.
CONTACT: Contact: Rob Anderson (615) 732-6455 [email protected]
