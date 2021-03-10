Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. Announces $30 Million Common Stock Repurchase Authorization

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. Announces $30 Million Common Stock Repurchase Authorization

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ: CSTR), the parent company of CapStar Bank, announced today that its board of directors authorized the repurchase of up to $30 million of the Company’s outstanding common stock. The repurchase authorization will be in place until December 31, 2021 and replaces the Company’s previously expired authorization.

“The announcement of a $30 million share repurchase authorization demonstrates our dedication to improving return on tangible common equity and creating shareholder value while remaining committed to our capital targets,” said Timothy K. Schools, CapStar’s president and CEO. “Amid a continued challenging environment, we are confident in our credit and excited about our long-term prospects.”

The timing and amount of any shares of the Company’s common stock that are repurchased under the program will be determined by the Company based on its evaluation of market conditions and other factors. Repurchases may be executed through the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, including under Rule 10b5-1.

About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of December 31, 2020, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $2.98 billion, total loans of $1.89 billion, total deposits of $2.57 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $343.49 million. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

CONTACT:
Denis Duncan, (615) 732-7492
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.