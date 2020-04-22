CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 Per Share

Breaking News
NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ:CSTR) announced today that its board of directors approved the payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per common share that will be paid on May 29, 2020 to shareholders of record of CapStar’s common stock as of the close of business on May 15, 2020.

About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including with respect to our ability to pay a regular quarterly dividend in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risks detailed from time to time in CapStar’s periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 under the headings “Item 1A. Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements” and in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.  We caution you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements.  Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT:
Rob Anderson, (615) 732-6470
[email protected]

