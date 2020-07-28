CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. to Participate in the KBW Virtual Community Bank Investor Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”, the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CSTR) today announced that Timothy K. Schools, President and CEO, Christopher G. Tietz, Chief Credit Officer, and Michael J. Fowler, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the KBW Virtual Community Bank Investor Conference, which takes place July 28 – 30, 2020.

A copy of the investor presentation to be used at the conference is available on the Events and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.capstarbank.com.

ABOUT CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of June 30, 2020, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $2.45 billion, gross loans of $1.59 billion, total deposits of $2.10 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $282.0 million. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

For more information, contact:

Mike Fowler

Chief Financial Officer

(615) 732-7405