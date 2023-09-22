Announces the Addition of Two Commercial Relationship Managers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CapStar Bank, a subsidiary of CapStar Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: CSTR), announces the promotion of Bryan Fryar to Chattanooga Market President and the addition of two local commercial bankers to the Chattanooga banking group, forming one of the region’s strongest banking teams.

The Bank currently has one full-service location on the ground floor of the historic James Building at 735 Broad Street to serve the Chattanooga area and is poised to expand services and recruit additional bankers to further deliver its best-in-class banking experience.

“Bryan joined our team in 2021 and his energy, experience and reputation have been vital as we’ve grown our presence in the market,” said Mike Hill, CapStar’s East Tennessee Market President. “He is an excellent choice to lead our team and continue to expand CapStar’s highly responsive and flexible business model across the area.”

“We are also thrilled to announce the addition of several well-recognized local bankers to our Chattanooga team,” continued Hill. “Chattanooga is routinely cited as a strong, up and coming city having recently been recognized as the most popular Tennessee city people are moving to. Our investment in top talent has and will continue to position us to capitalize on a tremendous opportunity.”

Bryan Fryar, SVP, Chattanooga Market President (bryan.fryar@capstarbank.com)

Bryan has more than 24 years of Chattanooga area banking experience, most recently serving as Vice President and Commercial Lender for First Citizens Bank. Prior to joining First Citizens, his experience includes business development and commercial sales leadership positions at Pinnacle Financial, SunTrust and Regions Banks.

Bill Winchester, VP, Commercial Relationship Manager (bill.winchester@capstarbank.com)

Bill has 23 years of financial services experience most recently as Co-Founder and Managing Partner (COO) of Lawson Winchester Wealth Management serving Chattanooga, Knoxville, and Dalton, Georgia. His previous experience includes financial consulting and investment services at SunTrust and AmSouth Investments in the Chattanooga area. He is a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and master’s degree candidate at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Bill is the current Board Chair of Make-A-Wish East Tennessee and has served as an alumni board member of the Baylor School in Chattanooga. In a freelance capacity, he is an Opposition Scout for the Chattanooga Red Wolves Soccer Club, providing research and analytics to enhance performance development and strategic planning.

Adam Campbell, AVP, Commercial Relationship Manager (adam.campbell@capstarbank.com)

Adam joins CapStar after serving as Head Golf Professional at The Lookout Mountain Club in the greater Chattanooga area for the past 14 years. Prior, he served as Assistant Golf Professional at the Atlanta Country Club and Capital City Club in north Georgia. Adam is a graduate of Georgia College & State University and attended West Georgia College where he was an all-conference placekicker for the football team.

About CapStar

CapStar Bank, with assets of $3.2 billion, provides a relationship-based and highly personal banking experience to small to mid-sized private businesses, professionals, and individuals. Focused on delivering superior flexibility, responsiveness, and customer service, CapStar serves customers through highly-skilled employees, digital channels, as well as 23 financial centers across 13 Tennessee counties.

For more information about CapStar, please visit www.capstarbank.com.

