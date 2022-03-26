Breaking News
CapStar Ranked Among Nation’s Highest Performing Banks

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”, the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CSTR), the parent company of CapStar Bank, was recently recognized by two leading industry observers as one of the nation’s highest-performing banks.

Launched more than a decade ago to assess the performance of community banks and credit unions, S&P Global Market Intelligence ranked CapStar #18 among banks nationwide with assets between $3 billion and $10 billion for 2021 based on returns, growth, and efficiency, with a premium placed on the strength and risk profile of balance sheets. CapStar was the second highest ranked Southeast institution and Tennessee’s highest-ranking institution.

Hovde Group, a boutique investment bank focused exclusively on the financial services sector, included CapStar among 30 institutions selected as Hovde’s High Performers – The Class of 2022. These high performers were determined based on an analysis of the profitability, growth, asset quality, FTE productivity, and average daily trading volume of all institutions nationwide whose market capitalizations were less than $1 billion. CapStar was among five banks from the Southeast and the only Tennessee-based institution.

“To be ranked among the top tier of community banks across the country and the highest within Tennessee is a tremendous honor,” said Timothy K. Schools, President and Chief Executive Officer of CapStar. “Our Company’s results are a reflection of our outstanding employees and dedicated customers. Our employees strive each day to deliver a differentiated and more personalized banking experience. This recognition is evidence we are executing our plan and making a difference across our communities.”

This acknowledgement follows CapStar’s recent recognition as one of an elite group of only 35 small-cap banks and thrifts in the country named to the prestigious Piper Sandler Bank & Thrift Sm-All Stars Class of 2021.

About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of December 31, 2021, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $3.1 billion, total loans of $2.0 billion, total deposits of $2.7 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $380.1 million. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

