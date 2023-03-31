NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”, the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CSTR), the parent company of CapStar Bank, was recently ranked 26th in financial performance among all large community banks with $3 to $10 billion in total assets by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The national ranking positions CapStar as the highest rated Tennessee-based bank and fourth highest ranked institution in the Southeast relative to asset size.

Since 2011, S&P Global Market Intelligence, a division of S&P Global and provider of information services and solutions to the global market, has assessed the performance of banks and credit unions nationwide. The division ranks institutions based on returns, growth, and efficiency, and places a premium on the strength and risk profile of balance sheets. On March 21, S&P Global released its annual rankings for 2022’s highest-performing community banks, credit unions and U.S. public banks.

“To be ranked among the top tier of community banks across the country and the highest within Tennessee is a tremendous honor,” said Timothy K. Schools, President and Chief Executive Officer of CapStar. “This recognition further demonstrates the strength and stability of our bank, and dedication of our outstanding employees and loyal customers. We are proud to serve the Southeast as a conservative and well-diversified company with a history of solid performance and risk management. We believe our success is built upon our balanced and disciplined approach to capital, liquidity, and asset quality, in addition to our unwavering commitment to deliver a differentiated service experience that puts our customers’ needs first and strives to make an impact across the communities we serve.”

About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of December 31, 2022, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $3.1 billion, total loans of $2.3 billion, total deposits of $2.7 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $354.2 million. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

