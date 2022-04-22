Breaking News
CapStar Reports First Quarter 2022 Results and Increase in Quarterly Dividend

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ:CSTR) today reported net income of $10.7 million or $0.48 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared with net income of $12.5 million or $0.56 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and net income of $11.0 million or $0.50 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 were 1.37 percent and 11.39 percent, respectively. The first quarter included a BOLI death benefit of $0.9 million, deferred loan origination expense related to prior periods of $0.5 million and severance expense of $0.4 million.

Four Key Drivers   Targets   1Q22   4Q21   1Q21
Annualized revenue growth   > 5%   -46.31%   -5.61%   -22.41%
Net interest margin   ≥ 3.60%   2.97%   3.14%   3.13%
Efficiency ratio   ≤ 55%   58.67%   54.74%   54.08%
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans   ≤ 0.25%   0.01%   0.04%   0.00%

“CapStar’s first quarter results demonstrate continued progress and momentum in strengthening non-mortgage related profitability and growth in addition to executing a disciplined capital allocation strategy,” said Timothy K. Schools, President and Chief Executive Officer of CapStar. “Our return on average tangible common equity was 13% despite significant excess equity available to invest, end of period loan growth excluding PPP loans exceeded $100 million for the second consecutive quarter leading to 31% average loan growth, and we increased our dividend 67%. Supported by outstanding bankers in outstanding markets, excess liquidity, and excess equity, we are focused on the following capital priorities: invest in and grow existing and new markets; pay a competitive, sustainable dividend; and opportunistically repurchase CapStar common stock.”

“As we transition from the potential credit-related risks of the recent pandemic to current supply chain, inflation, and interest rate risks, we are optimistic about the continued strength of our local economy and markets. Tennessee continues to experience significant in-migration of both businesses and individuals. Combined with the acquisition of a large number of locally-based banks, most recently to include the sale of First Horizon to TD, CapStar is poised to be a beneficiary of customers and talent. I am proud of our team and excited for what we are building at CapStar.”

Revenue

Total revenue, defined as net interest income plus noninterest income, totaled $30.2 million in the first quarter. This represents a decline of $3.9 million from the previous quarter. Net interest income and noninterest income totaled $21.1 million and $9.1 million, a decrease of $1.9 million and $2.0 million, respectively, from the fourth quarter of 2021. A $1.1 million PPP fee decline and the aforementioned deferred expense adjustment of $0.5 million contributed to the decrease in net interest income. Noninterest income declined due to lower Tri-Net division revenues following a record quarter.

First quarter 2022 average earning assets remained relatively flat at $2.90 billion compared to December 31, 2021 as organic loan growth was funded by redeploying excess liquidity. Loan growth continued to accelerate during the quarter with average loans held for investment, excluding PPP balances, increasing $141.6 million from the prior quarter, or 31.1 percent linked-quarter annualized. End of period loans held for investment, excluding PPP balances, increased $101.8 million, or 21.3 percent linked-quarter annualized, which benefited from $76.9 million in loan production associated with the Company’s recent Chattanooga expansion. The current commercial loan pipeline remains strong, exceeding $500 million and continues to present the Company a tremendous opportunity to utilize excess liquidity and capital to grow revenue and earnings per share.

For the first quarter of 2022, the net interest margin decreased 17 basis points from the prior quarter to 2.97 percent primarily resulting from the aforementioned deferred expense adjustment. Excluding the deferred expense adjustment, influence of PPP and excess liquidity accumulated during the pandemic, the Company estimates its first quarter 2022 net interest margin was 3.32 percent, an 8 basis point decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. While the Company is managing to a more neutral interest rate risk profile over time in order to enhance earnings consistency, net interest income is expected to benefit modestly from rising rates in 2022.

The Company’s average deposits totaled $2.70 billion in the first quarter of 2022, equal to the fourth quarter of 2021. During the quarter, the Company experienced a $16.3 million reduction in higher cost average time deposits and $15.6 million decrease in average interest-bearing transaction accounts. These decreases were offset by a $44.1 million increase in average savings and money market deposits, creating an overall net increase of $12.2 million in average interest-bearing deposits when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. During the quarter, the Company’s lowest cost deposit category, noninterest bearing, comprised 26.9 percent of total average deposits, a 70 basis point decrease compared to December 31, 2021. Total deposit costs remained flat for the first quarter at 0.19 percent. While in the short-term the Company is experiencing a period of excess liquidity, a key longer-term strategic initiative is to create a stronger deposit-led culture with an emphasis on lower cost relationship-based deposits.

Noninterest income during the quarter decreased $2.0 million from the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.This decrease was primarily attributable to declines in Tri-Net and mortgage revenue, offset by an increase in bank owned life insurance income associated with death benefits. Despite the decrease, the Company’s unique fee businesses continue to support non-interest income, which has exceeded 30 percent of total revenue for the past eight quarters.

Noninterest Expense and Operating Efficiency

Improving productivity and operating efficiency is a key focus of the Company. During the quarter, the Company continued to exhibit strong expense discipline. Noninterest expenses decreased $0.9 million from the fourth quarter of 2021 to $17.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. This decrease was primarily attributable to a decline in compensation expense and other expenses, despite $0.4 million of severance costs incurred during the first quarter.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the efficiency ratio was 58.67 percent, an increase from 54.74 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021. Annualized noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets decreased 7 basis points to 2.28 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to 2.35 percent for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Assets per employee increased slightly to $8.0 million as of March 31, 2022 compared to $7.9 million in the previous quarter. The continued discipline in productivity metrics demonstrates the Company’s commitment to outstanding performance.

Asset Quality

Strong asset quality is a core tenant of the Company’s culture. Continued sound risk management and an improving economy led to continued low net charge-offs and strong credit metrics. Annualized net charge offs to average loans for the three months ended March 31, 2022, improved to 0.01 percent, a 3 basis point decline compared to the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. Past due loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment improved to a record 0.17 percent at March 31, 2022 compared to 0.25 percent at December 31, 2021. Within this amount, loans greater than 89 days past due totaled $1.1 million, or 0.05 percent of loans held for investment at March 31, 2022, an improvement from 0.11 percent at December 31, 2021. Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO were 0.18 percent at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Criticized and classified loans to total loans, which were elevated during the pandemic, continued to improve to 2.49 percent at March 31, 2022, a 15 basis point decline from December 31, 2021.

In addition to providing reserves for the strong loan growth experienced during the first quarter, the allowance for loan losses declined $0.8 million based on improved asset quality trends and other qualitative factors. The Company continues to retain a portion of pandemic related reserves in the allowance for loan losses. As a result, the allowance for loan losses plus the fair value mark on acquired loans to total loans, less PPP loans, declined 11 basis points to 1.16 percent at March 31, 2022 from 1.27 percent at December 31, 2021.  

Asset Quality Data:   3/31/2022     12/31/2021     9/30/2021     6/30/2021     3/31/2021  
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans     0.01 %     0.04 %     0.05 %     0.01 %     0.00 %
Criticized and classified loans to total loans     2.49 %     2.64 %     2.85 %     3.95 %     4.39 %
Loans- past due to total end of period loans     0.17 %     0.25 %     0.31 %     0.49 %     0.44 %
Loans- over 89 days past due to total end of period loans     0.05 %     0.11 %     0.12 %     0.13 %     0.14 %
Non-performing assets to total loans held for investment and OREO     0.18 %     0.18 %     0.20 %     0.22 %     0.30 %
Allowance for loan losses plus fair value marks / Non-PPP Loans     1.16 %     1.27 %     1.41 %     1.47 %     1.59 %
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans     596 %     666 %     657 %     571 %     446 %

Income Tax Expense

The Company’s first quarter effective income tax rate decreased to approximately 19.6 percent compared to 22.5 percent for the prior quarter ended December 31, 2021 due to an increase in the provision in the prior quarter to true up the effective tax rate for 2021. The Company anticipates its effective tax rate for 2022 to be approximately 20 percent.

Capital

The Company continues to be well capitalized with tangible equity of $321.6 million at March 31, 2022. Tangible book value per share of common stock for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $14.49 compared to $14.99 and $13.34 for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively, with the change from December 31, 2021 being attributable to a decline in the value of the investment portfolio related to an increase in market interest rates, partially offset by ongoing earnings. 

Capital ratios:   3/31/2022     12/31/2021     9/30/2021     6/30/2021     3/31/2021  
Total risk-based capital     15.60 %     16.29 %     16.23 %     16.13 %     16.29 %
Common equity tier 1 capital     13.58 %     14.11 %     13.95 %     13.78 %     13.79 %
Leverage     10.99 %     10.69 %     10.28 %     10.17 %     9.78 %

In the first quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased $0.8 million in common stock under its share repurchase program. The total remaining authorization for future purchases was $29.2 million as of March 31, 2022. The Plan will terminate on the earlier of the date on which the maximum authorized dollar amount of shares of common stock has been repurchased or January 31, 2023.

Dividend

On April 21, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per common share, a $0.04 or 67% increase versus the prior quarter, payable on May 25, 2022 to shareholders of record of CapStar’s common stock as of the close of business on May 11, 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

CapStar will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, April 22, 2022. During the call, management will review the first quarter results and operational highlights. Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing (844) 412-1002. The conference ID number is 2594842. A simultaneous webcast may be accessed on CapStar’s website at ir.capstarbank.com by clicking on “News & Events.” An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of March 31, 2022, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $3.2 billion, total loans of $2.0 billion, total deposits of $2.8 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $368.9 million. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

This release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations. Such measures include: “Efficiency ratio – operating,” “Expenses – operating,” “Earnings per share – operating,” “Diluted earnings per share – operating,” “Tangible book value per share,” “Return on common equity – operating,” “Return on tangible common equity – operating,” “Return on assets – operating,” and “Tangible common equity to tangible assets.”

Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating CapStar’s underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating CapStar’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the ‘Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables’ included in the exhibits to this presentation.


CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)
First quarter 2022 Earnings Release

    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,  
    2022     2021  
Interest income:            
Loans, including fees   $ 20,367     $ 22,014  
Securities:            
Taxable     1,754       1,596  
Tax-exempt     325       373  
Federal funds sold     10        
Restricted equity securities     156       161  
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions     172       134  
Total interest income     22,784       24,278  
Interest expense:            
Interest-bearing deposits     436       446  
Savings and money market accounts     331       313  
Time deposits     484       931  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances           12  
Subordinated notes     393       394  
Total interest expense     1,644       2,096  
Net interest income     21,140       22,182  
Provision for loan losses     (784 )     650  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     21,924       21,532  
Noninterest income:            
Deposit service charges     1,142       1,102  
Interchange and debit card transaction fees     1,222       1,092  
Mortgage banking     1,966       4,716  
Tri-Net     2,171       1,143  
Wealth management     440       459  
SBA lending     222       492  
Net gain on sale of securities           26  
Other noninterest income     1,926       984  
Total noninterest income     9,089       10,014  
Noninterest expense:            
Salaries and employee benefits     10,269       9,427  
Data processing and software     2,647       2,827  
Occupancy     1,099       1,108  
Equipment     709       899  
Professional services     679       704  
Regulatory fees     280       257  
Acquisition related expenses           67  
Amortization of intangibles     446       508  
Other operating     1,607       1,616  
Total noninterest expense     17,736       17,413  
Income before income taxes     13,277       14,133  
Income tax expense     2,604       3,103  
Net income   $ 10,673     $ 11,030  
Per share information:            
Basic net income per share of common stock   $ 0.48     $ 0.50  
Diluted net income per share of common stock   $ 0.48     $ 0.50  
Weighted average shares outstanding:            
Basic     22,198,339       22,045,501  
Diluted     22,254,644       22,076,600  

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.


CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)
First quarter 2022 Earnings Release

    Five Quarter Comparison  
    3/31/2022     12/31/2021     9/30/2021     6/30/2021     3/31/2021  
Income Statement Data:                              
Net interest income   $ 21,140     $ 22,992     $ 22,964     $ 23,032     $ 22,182  
Provision for loan losses     (784 )     (651 )           (1,065 )     650  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     21,924       23,643       22,964       24,097       21,532  
Deposit service charges     1,142       1,117       1,187       1,109       1,102  
Interchange and debit card transaction fees     1,222       1,261       1,236       1,227       1,092  
Mortgage banking     1,966       2,740       4,693       3,910       4,716  
Tri-Net     2,171       3,996       1,939       1,536       1,143  
Wealth management     440       438       481       471       459  
SBA lending     222       279       911       377       492  
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities           8       7       (13 )     26  
Other noninterest income     1,926       1,295       1,197       1,266       984  
Total noninterest income     9,089       11,134       11,651       9,883       10,014  
Salaries and employee benefits     10,269       10,549       10,980       10,803       9,427  
Data processing and software     2,647       2,719       2,632       3,070       2,827  
Occupancy     1,099       1,012       1,028       1,057       1,108  
Equipment     709       867       760       980       899  
Professional services     679       521       469       460       704  
Regulatory fees     280       284       279       211       257  
Acquisition related expenses                       256       67  
Amortization of intangibles     446       461       477       493       508  
Other noninterest expense     1,607       2,269       1,741       1,750       1,616  
Total noninterest expense     17,736       18,682       18,366       19,080       17,413  
Net income before income tax expense     13,277       16,095       16,249       14,900       14,133  
Income tax expense     2,604       3,625       3,147       2,824       3,103  
Net income   $ 10,673     $ 12,470     $ 13,102     $ 12,076     $ 11,030  
Weighted average shares – basic     22,198,339       22,166,410       22,164,278       22,133,759       22,045,501  
Weighted average shares – diluted     22,254,644       22,221,989       22,218,402       22,198,829       22,076,600  
Net income per share, basic   $ 0.48     $ 0.56     $ 0.59     $ 0.55     $ 0.50  
Net income per share, diluted     0.48       0.56       0.59       0.54       0.50  
Balance Sheet Data (at period end):                              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 355,981     $ 415,125     $ 359,267     $ 449,267     $ 390,565  
Securities available-for-sale     460,558       459,396       483,778       500,339       474,788  
Securities held-to-maturity     1,775       1,782       1,788       2,395       2,401  
Loans held for sale     106,895       83,715       176,488       158,234       171,660  
Loans held for investment     2,047,555       1,965,769       1,894,249       1,897,838       1,931,687  
Allowance for loan losses     (20,857 )     (21,698 )     (22,533 )     (22,754 )     (23,877 )
Total assets     3,190,749       3,133,046       3,112,127       3,212,390       3,150,457  
Non-interest-bearing deposits     702,172       725,171       718,299       782,170       711,606  
Interest-bearing deposits     2,053,823       1,959,110       1,956,093       1,998,024       2,039,595  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings     29,566       29,532       29,499       29,487       29,455  
Total liabilities     2,821,832       2,752,952       2,741,799       2,852,639       2,806,513  
Shareholders’ equity   $ 368,917     $ 380,094     $ 370,328     $ 359,752     $ 343,944  
Total shares of common stock outstanding     22,195,071       22,166,129       22,165,760       22,165,547       22,089,873  
Book value per share of common stock   $ 16.62     $ 17.15     $ 16.71     $ 16.23     $ 15.57  
Tangible book value per share of common stock*     14.49       14.99       14.53       14.03       13.34  
Market value per share of common stock   $ 21.08     $ 21.03     $ 21.24     $ 20.50     $ 17.25  
Capital ratios:                              
Total risk-based capital     15.60 %     16.29 %     16.23 %     16.13 %     16.29 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital     13.58 %     14.11 %     13.95 %     13.78 %     13.79 %
Common equity tier 1 capital     13.58 %     14.11 %     13.95 %     13.78 %     13.79 %
Leverage     10.99 %     10.69 %     10.28 %     10.17 %     9.78 %

_____________________
*This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP disclaimer in this earnings release and below for discussion and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.


CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)
First quarter 2022 Earnings Release

    Five Quarter Comparison  
    3/31/2022     12/31/2021     9/30/2021     6/30/2021     3/31/2021  
Average Balance Sheet Data:                              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 380,262     $ 470,963     $ 411,101     $ 301,773     $ 341,092  
Investment securities     483,339       491,135       515,877       508,595       496,035  
Loans held for sale     90,163       123,962       173,402       147,912       164,867  
Loans held for investment     2,001,740       1,888,094       1,884,935       1,938,818       1,929,343  
Assets     3,153,320       3,159,308       3,171,182       3,078,748       3,078,745  
Interest bearing deposits     1,976,803       1,964,641       1,980,304       1,940,442       1,986,621  
Deposits     2,704,938       2,713,314       2,732,165       2,662,192       2,663,551  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings     29,547       29,514       29,495       29,467       33,879  
Liabilities     2,773,281       2,781,951       2,803,375       2,719,898       2,728,064  
Shareholders’ equity     380,039       377,357       367,807       358,850       350,681  
Performance Ratios:                              
Annualized return on average assets     1.37 %     1.57 %     1.64 %     1.57 %     1.45 %
Annualized return on average equity     11.39 %     13.11 %     14.13 %     13.50 %     12.76 %
Net interest margin (1)     2.97 %     3.14 %     3.12 %     3.26 %     3.13 %
Annualized noninterest income to average assets     1.17 %     1.40 %     1.46 %     1.29 %     1.32 %
Efficiency ratio     58.67 %     54.74 %     53.06 %     57.97 %     54.08 %
Loans by Type (at period end):                              
Commercial and industrial   $ 499,719     $ 497,615     $ 478,279     $ 536,279     $ 609,896  
Commercial real estate – owner occupied     231,933       209,261       193,139       200,725       197,758  
Commercial real estate – non-owner occupied     652,936       616,023       579,857       538,520       505,252  
Construction and development     208,513       214,310       210,516       198,448       170,965  
Consumer real estate     327,416       326,412       328,262       331,580       336,496  
Consumer     48,790       46,811       45,669       45,898       45,481  
Other     78,248       55,337       58,527       46,387       65,839  
Asset Quality Data:                              
Allowance for loan losses to total loans     1.02 %     1.10 %     1.19 %     1.20 %     1.24 %
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans     596 %     666 %     657 %     571 %     446 %
Nonaccrual loans   $ 3,502     $ 3,258     $ 3,431     $ 3,985     $ 5,355  
Troubled debt restructurings     1,847       1,832       1,859       1,895       1,914  
Loans – over 89 days past due     1,076       2,120       2,333       2,389       2,720  
Total non-performing loans     3,502       3,258       3,431       3,985       5,355  
OREO and repossessed assets     178       266       349       184       523  
Total non-performing assets     3,680       3,524       3,780       4,169       5,878  
Non-performing loans to total loans held for investment     0.17 %     0.17 %     0.18 %     0.21 %     0.28 %
Non-performing assets to total assets     0.12 %     0.11 %     0.12 %     0.13 %     0.19 %
Non-performing assets to total loans held for investment and OREO     0.18 %     0.18 %     0.20 %     0.22 %     0.30 %
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans     0.01 %     0.04 %     0.05 %     0.01 %     0.00 %
Net charge-offs   $ 59     $ 184     $ 221     $ 59     $ 18  
Interest Rates and Yields:                              
Loans     3.97 %     4.47 %     4.41 %     4.43 %     4.36 %
Securities (1)     1.92 %     1.84 %     1.75 %     1.77 %     1.80 %
Total interest-earning assets (1)     3.20 %     3.36 %     3.35 %     3.51 %     3.42 %
Deposits     0.19 %     0.19 %     0.19 %     0.21 %     0.26 %
Borrowings and repurchase agreements     5.40 %     5.29 %     5.30 %     5.36 %     4.85 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     0.33 %     0.33 %     0.34 %     0.37 %     0.42 %
Other Information:                              
Full-time equivalent employees     397       397       392       383       379  

_____________________

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.

(1)   Net Interest Margin, Securities yields, and Total interest-earning asset yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis.

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Analysis of Interest Income and Expense, Rates and Yields (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)
First quarter 2022 Earnings Release

    For the Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2022     2021  
    Average
Outstanding
Balance		     Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Yield/
Rate		     Average
Outstanding
Balance		     Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Yield/
Rate		  
Interest-Earning Assets                                    
Loans (1)   $ 2,001,740     $ 19,599       3.97 %   $ 1,929,342     $ 20,723       4.47 %
Loans held for sale     90,163       768       3.46 %     164,867       1,291       3.56 %
Securities:                                    
Taxable investment securities (2)     426,144       1,909       1.79 %     431,406       1,757       1.63 %
Investment securities exempt from
federal income tax (3)		     57,195       326       2.89 %     64,629       373       2.92 %
Total securities     483,339       2,235       1.92 %     496,035       2,130       1.80 %
Cash balances in other banks     305,922       172       0.23 %     298,722       134       0.18 %
Funds sold     20,149       10       0.19 %     153             1.27 %
Total interest-earning assets     2,901,313       22,784       3.20 %     2,889,119       24,278       3.42 %
Noninterest-earning assets     252,007                   189,626              
Total assets   $ 3,153,320                 $ 3,078,745              
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                                    
Interest-bearing deposits:                                    
Interest-bearing transaction accounts   $ 949,313       436       0.19 %   $ 944,651       446       0.19 %
Savings and money market deposits     660,721       331       0.20 %     583,590       313       0.22 %
Time deposits     366,769       484       0.54 %     458,380       931       0.82 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,976,803       1,251       0.26 %     1,986,621       1,690       0.35 %
Borrowings and repurchase agreements     29,547       393       5.40 %     33,879       406       4.85 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,006,350       1,644       0.33 %     2,020,500       2,096       0.42 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits     728,134                   676,929              
Total funding sources     2,734,484                   2,697,429              
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     38,797                   30,635              
Shareholders’ equity     380,039                   350,681              
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 3,153,320                 $ 3,078,745              
Net interest spread (4)                 2.86 %                 3.00 %
Net interest income/margin (5)         $ 21,140       2.97 %         $ 22,182       3.13 %

_____________________

(1)   Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.
(2)   Taxable investment securities include restricted equity securities.
(3)   Yields on tax exempt securities, total securities, and total interest-earning assets are shown on a tax equivalent basis.
(4)   Net interest spread is the average yield on total average interest-earning assets minus the average rate on total average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)   Net interest margin is annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by total average interest-earning assets for the period.

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.


CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)
First quarter 2022 Earnings Release

    Five Quarter Comparison  
    3/31/2022     12/31/2021     9/30/2021     6/30/2021     3/31/2021  
Operating net income:                              
Net income   $ 10,673     $ 12,470     $ 13,102     $ 12,076     $ 11,030  
Add: acquisition related expenses                       256       67  
Less: income tax impact of acquisition related expenses                       (67 )     (18 )
Operating net income   $ 10,673     $ 12,470     $ 13,102     $ 12,265     $ 11,079  
                               
Operating diluted net income per
share of common stock:		                              
Operating net income   $ 10,673     $ 12,470     $ 13,102     $ 12,265     $ 11,079  
Weighted average shares – diluted     22,254,644       22,221,989       22,218,402       22,198,829       22,076,600  
Operating diluted net income
per share of common stock		   $ 0.48     $ 0.56     $ 0.59     $ 0.55     $ 0.50  
                               
Operating annualized return on average assets:                              
Operating net income   $ 10,673     $ 12,470     $ 13,102     $ 12,265     $ 11,079  
Average assets     3,153,320       3,159,308       3,171,182       3,078,748       3,078,745  
Operating annualized return on
average assets		     1.37 %     1.57 %     1.64 %     1.60 %     1.46 %
                               
Operating annualized return on
average tangible equity:		                              
Average total shareholders’ equity   $ 380,039     $ 377,357     $ 367,807     $ 358,850     $ 350,681  
Less: average intangible assets     (47,604 )     (48,054 )     (48,527 )     (49,012 )     (49,514 )
Average tangible equity     332,435       329,303       319,280       309,838       301,167  
Operating net income   $ 10,673     $ 12,470     $ 13,102     $ 12,265     $ 11,079  
Operating annualized return on
average tangible equity		     13.02 %     15.02 %     16.28 %     15.88 %     14.92 %
                               
Operating efficiency ratio:                              
Total noninterest expense   $ 17,736     $ 18,682     $ 18,366     $ 19,080     $ 17,413  
Less: acquisition related expenses                       (256 )     (67 )
Total operating noninterest expense     17,736       18,682       18,366       18,824       17,346  
Net interest income     21,140       22,992       22,964       23,032       22,182  
Total noninterest income     9,089       11,134       11,651       9,883       10,014  
Total revenues   $ 30,229     $ 34,126     $ 34,615     $ 32,915     $ 32,196  
Operating efficiency ratio:     58.67 %     54.74 %     53.06 %     57.19 %     53.88 %
                               
Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets:                              
Income before income taxes   $ 13,277     $ 16,095     $ 16,249     $ 14,900     $ 14,133  
Add: acquisition related expenses                       256       67  
Add: provision for loan losses     (784 )     (651 )           (1,065 )     650  
Operating pre-tax pre-provision income     12,493       15,444       16,249       14,091       14,850  
Average assets   $ 3,153,320     $ 3,159,308     $ 3,171,182     $ 3,078,748     $ 3,078,745  
Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets:     1.61 %     1.94 %     2.03 %     1.84 %     1.96 %
                               
Tangible Equity:                              
Total shareholders’ equity   $ 368,917     $ 380,094     $ 370,328     $ 359,752     $ 343,944  
Less: intangible assets     (47,313 )     (47,759 )     (48,220 )     (48,697 )     (49,190 )
Tangible equity   $ 321,604     $ 332,335     $ 322,108     $ 311,055     $ 294,754  
                               
Tangible Book Value per Share of Common Stock:                              
Tangible common equity   $ 321,604     $ 332,335     $ 322,108     $ 311,055     $ 294,754  
Total shares of common stock outstanding     22,195,071       22,166,129       22,165,760       22,165,547       22,089,873  
Tangible book value per share of common stock   $ 14.49     $ 14.99     $ 14.53     $ 14.03     $ 13.34  

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)
First quarter 2022 Earnings Release

    Five Quarter Comparison  
    3/31/2022     12/31/2021     9/30/2021     6/30/2021     3/31/2021  
Net interest income   $ 21,140     $ 22,992     $ 22,964     $ 23,032     $ 22,182  
Less: PPP loan income     (493 )     (1,691 )     (1,897 )     (2,686 )     (2,260 )
Less: Excess liquidity interest income     (437 )     (479 )     (545 )     (545 )     (504 )
Plus: Impact of deferred cost adjustment     545                          
Adjusted net interest income     20,755       20,822       20,522       19,801       19,418  
                               
Average interest earning assets     2,901,313       2,920,478       2,931,134       2,848,857       2,889,119  
Less: Average PPP loans     (14,144 )     (42,055 )     (95,257 )     (173,733 )     (204,459 )
Less: Excess liquidity     (348,535 )     (447,548 )     (411,926 )     (301,325 )     (334,109 )
Adjusted interest earning assets     2,538,634       2,430,875       2,423,951       2,373,799       2,350,551  
                               
Net interest margin (1)     2.97 %     3.14 %     3.12 %     3.26 %     3.13 %
Adjusted Net interest margin (1)     3.32 %     3.40 %     3.36 %     3.36 %     3.35 %

    Five Quarter Comparison  
    3/31/2022     12/31/2021     9/30/2021     6/30/2021     3/31/2021  
Allowance for loan losses   $ 20,857     $ 21,698     $ 22,533     $ 22,754     $ 23,877  
Purchase accounting marks     2,838       3,003       3,288       3,533       3,615  
Allowance for loan losses and purchase accounting fair value marks     23,695       24,701       25,821       26,287       27,492  
                               
Loans held for investment     2,047,555       1,965,769       1,894,249       1,897,838       1,931,687  
Less: PPP Loans net of deferred fees     6,529       26,539       64,188       109,940       210,810  
Non-PPP Loans     2,041,026       1,939,230       1,830,061       1,787,898       1,720,877  
                               
Allowance for loan losses plus fair value marks / Non-PPP Loans     1.16 %     1.27 %     1.41 %     1.47 %     1.59 %

_____________________

(1)   Net interest margin and adjusted net interest margin are shown on a tax equivalent basis.

CONTACT

Michael J. Fowler
Chief Financial Officer
(615) 732-7404

