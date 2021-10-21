Breaking News
CapStar Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results and Chattanooga Expansion

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ:CSTR) today reported net income of $13.1 million or $0.59 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared with net income of $12.1 million or $0.54 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and net income of $7.5 million or $0.34 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 were 1.64 percent and 14.13 percent, respectively.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $36.2 million or $1.63 per diluted share, compared with $15.0 million or $0.77 per diluted share, for the same period of 2020. Year to date 2021 annualized return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.56 percent and 13.48 percent, respectively.

Four Key Drivers   Targets   3Q21   2Q21   3Q20
Annualized revenue growth   > 5%   20.49 %   8.96 %   83.00 %
Net interest margin   ≥ 3.60%   3.12 %   3.26 %   2.72 %
Efficiency ratio   ≤ 55%   53.06 %   57.97 %   65.99 %
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans   ≤ 0.25%   0.05 %   0.01 %   0.00 %

Concurrently, the Company announced the hiring of a team of nine experienced financial professionals to grow market share and serve clients in Chattanooga, TN. The group includes five Commercial Relationship Managers who will deliver CapStar’s banking solutions to businesses, their owners, professionals, and real estate investors; one senior credit officer; one office leader, and two support and processing associates. Brian Paris, former Financial Advisor at Pinnacle Financial Partners, will serve as CapStar’s Chattanooga market president. Paris has twenty years of banking experience within the Chattanooga region, including the past eleven at CapitalMark/Pinnacle where he has been a key contributor in creating the metro area’s fourth largest bank, according to FDIC deposit share data.

“Third quarter marks two milestone events as we report record earnings and announce our exciting Chattanooga expansion,” said Timothy K. Schools, President and Chief Executive Officer of CapStar. “Originating from twenty-four months of tremendous focus on strategic alignment and execution, our associates are delivering winning results, improved profitability, and enhanced growth. I could not be more proud of our team and nothing illustrates their efforts more than the positive trends of our four key drivers and recent recognition by Piper Sandler as one of their 2021 Sm-All Stars.”

“In the summer of 2019, we established four clear strategic objectives: 1) enhance profitability and earnings consistency, 2) accelerate organic growth, 3) maintain sound risk management, and 4) execute disciplined capital allocation. Complimenting the first three objectives, we are rapidly expanding our customer-centric banking model in attractive, high-growth markets through the hiring of top-tier talent. At the outset of 2020, we expanded to Knoxville where our team’s loan commitments now exceed $150 million. This summer, we added one of Nashville’s highest volume mortgage loan originators. Today, we are thrilled to welcome Brian Paris and his former teammates, who are among Chattanooga’s banking leaders. As we speak with bankers across the state, CapStar’s capabilities, size, customer responsiveness, and flexibility are attractive to high-quality talent seeking an organization where they can better serve their customers and have a greater relative impact.”

“As we plan for the new year, I am very encouraged by CapStar’s positioning and prospects to become one of Tennessee’s great banks. Tennessee’s fifth largest bank by assets, CapStar is leveraging the inherent advantage of operating in one of the best states in the nation to do business and live, has strategically positioned itself in three of the Southeast’s most dynamic markets where population and household income are growing faster than national averages, has one of the industry’s youngest and most experienced management teams, and is executing a focused business model that produces strong financial results. Having significant excess liquidity and capital, we are focused on strategic initiatives that take advantage of market opportunities to significantly improve our return on tangible equity, earnings per share, and book value per share over time.”

Revenue

Total revenue, defined as net interest income plus noninterest income, increased $1.7 million to $34.6 million from the prior quarter. Net interest income totaled $23.0 million, flat compared to the second quarter of 2021. Third quarter 2021 noninterest income totaled $11.7 million, an increase of $1.8 million from the prior quarter. The increase was attributable to continued strong performance within the Company’s Mortgage, SBA Lending, and Tri-Net divisions.

Third quarter 2021 average earning assets increased to $2.93 billion compared to $2.85 billion at June 30, 2021. Average loans held for investment, excluding PPP balances, increased $24.6 million from the prior quarter, or 5.5 percent linked-quarter annualized. Loan growth continued to accelerate during the third quarter of 2021 with end of period loans held for investment, excluding PPP balances, increasing $42.2 million, or 9.4 percent linked-quarter annualized. Due to a significant increase in deposits over the past year, average loans as a percentage of average earning assets declined to 64.31 percent for third quarter 2021. The Company’s commercial loan pipeline remains strong, exceeding $400 million, presenting the Company a tremendous opportunity to utilize current excess liquidity and capital to grow revenue and net income.

The Company’s net interest margin continues to be positively and negatively impacted from the effects of the recent pandemic. For the third quarter of 2021, the net interest margin decreased 14 basis points from the prior quarter to 3.12 percent resulting principally from a reduction in revenues related to PPP forgiveness. Adjusting for the influence of PPP and excess deposits accumulated over the past year, the Company estimates its third quarter 2021 net interest margin was 3.36 percent, unchanged compared to the second quarter of 2021. 

The Company’s average deposits totaled $2.73 billion in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $70.0 million compared to June 30, 2021. The Company experienced an increase of $39.9 million in average interest-bearing deposits offset by a $17.9 million reduction in higher cost time deposits. While in the short-term the Company is experiencing a period of excess liquidity, a key longer-term strategic initiative is to create a stronger deposit-led culture with an emphasis on lower cost relationship-based deposits. During the quarter, the Company’s lowest cost deposit category, noninterest bearing, increased $30.1 million on average from the prior quarter, or 16.55 percent linked-quarter annualized. Overall deposit costs declined 2 basis points to 0.19 percent.

Noninterest income during the quarter benefitted from record SBA and Tri-Net revenues, contributing $0.5 and $0.4 million improvements, respectively, when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Mortgage revenues remain strong increasing $0.8 million compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021 to $4.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Noninterest Expense and Operating Efficiency

Noninterest expenses decreased $0.7 million from the second quarter of 2021 to $18.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. The third quarter noninterest expense decrease benefitted from a $0.4 million reduction in data processing fees related to decreases in processing of PPP loans and the absence of $0.3 million in acquisition related expenses incurred during the second quarter.

Efficiency is a key driver for the Company. The Company uses three metrics to monitor its performance relative to peers: efficiency ratio (noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenue), noninterest expense as a percentage of assets, and assets per employee. For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the efficiency ratio was 53.06 percent, a decrease from 57.97 percent in the second quarter of 2021. Annualized noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets decreased to 2.30 percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to 2.49 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Assets per employee decreased to $7.9 million as of September 30, 2021 compared to $8.4 million for the previous quarter. The continued favorable trend in operating efficiency metrics demonstrates the Company’s commitment, ability, and success in controlling its costs in accordance with its four key strategic initiatives.

Asset Quality

Asset quality is a core tenant of the Company’s culture. Continued sound risk management and an improving economy led to continued low net charge-offs and strong credit metrics. Annualized net charge offs to average loans for the three months ended September 30, 2021, were 0.05 percent. Past due loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment improved to 0.31 percent at September 30, 2021 compared to 0.49 percent at June 30, 2021. Within this amount, loans greater than 90 days past due totaled $2.3 million, or 0.12 percent of loans held for investment at September 30, 2021, compared to 0.13 percent at June 30, 2021. Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO were 0.20 percent at September 30, 2021, an improvement from 0.22 percent at June 30, 2021. Criticized and classified loans to total loans, which elevated during the pandemic, continued to improve and were 2.85 percent at September 30, 2021, a 108 basis point decline from June 30, 2021.

Positive asset quality trends combined with strong loan growth, resulted in no provision expense during the third quarter of 2021. As a result, the allowance for loan losses plus the fair value mark on acquired loans to total loans, less PPP loans decreased 6 basis points to 1.41 percent at September 30, 2021 when compared to June 30, 2021. 

Asset Quality Data:   9/30/2021     6/30/2021     3/31/2021     12/31/2020     9/30/2020  
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans     0.05 %     0.01 %     0.00 %     0.02 %     0.00 %
Criticized and classified loans to total loans     2.85 %     3.95 %     4.39 %     5.46 %     5.64 %
Classified loans to total risk-based capital     7.16 %     7.69 %     10.51 %     11.08 %     11.43 %
Loans- past due to total end of period loans     0.31 %     0.49 %     0.44 %     1.12 %     0.44 %
Loans- over 89 days past due to total end of period loans     0.12 %     0.13 %     0.14 %     0.23 %     0.09 %
Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO     0.20 %     0.22 %     0.30 %     0.28 %     0.16 %
Allowance for loan losses plus fair value marks / Non-PPP Loans     1.41 %     1.47 %     1.60 %     1.58 %     1.62 %
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans     657 %     571 %     446 %     483 %     787 %

Income Tax Expense

The Company’s third quarter effective income tax rate of approximately 19.0% remained unchanged from the prior quarter ended June 30, 2021. During the third quarter, the Company revised its expected annual effective tax rate for 2021 to approximately 20.0 percent, a 1.0 percent decrease from the previous estimate. The decrease is attributable to continued benefits in the Company’s tax strategy.

Capital

The Company continues to be strongly capitalized with tangible equity of $322.1 million at September 30, 2021. Tangible book value per share of common stock for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 increased to $14.53 compared to $14.03 and $12.92 for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. The regulatory capital ratios in the table below are significantly above levels required to be considered “well capitalized,” which is the highest possible regulatory designation.

Capital ratios:   9/30/2021     6/30/2021     3/31/2021     12/31/2020     9/30/2020  
Total risk-based capital     16.23 %     16.13 %     16.29 %     16.03 %     15.96 %
Common equity tier 1 capital     13.95 %     13.78 %     13.79 %     13.52 %     13.39 %
Leverage     10.28 %     10.17 %     9.78 %     9.60 %     9.23 %

In the third quarter of 2021, the Company did not repurchase common stock under its share repurchase program. The total remaining authorization for future repurchases was $29.7 million as of September 30, 2021. 

Dividend

On October 21, 2021, the Board of Directors of CapStar approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per common share payable on November 24, 2021 to shareholders of record as of November 10, 2021.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

CapStar will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, October 22, 2021. During the call, management will review the third quarter results and operational highlights. Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing (844) 412-1002. The conference ID number is 2255846. A simultaneous webcast may be accessed on CapStar’s website at ir.capstarbank.com by clicking on “News & Events.” An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of September 30, 2021, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $3.1 billion, total loans of $1.9 billion, total deposits of $2.7 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $370.3 million. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

This release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations. Such measures include: “Efficiency ratio – operating,” “Expenses – operating,” “Earnings per share – operating,” “Diluted earnings per share – operating,” “Tangible book value per share,” “Return on common equity – operating,” “Return on tangible common equity – operating,” “Return on assets – operating,” and “Tangible common equity to tangible assets.”

Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating CapStar’s underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating CapStar’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the ‘Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables’ included in the exhibits to this presentation.

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)
Third quarter 2021 Earnings Release

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,     September 30,  
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
Interest income:                        
Loans, including fees   $ 22,350     $ 22,796     $ 66,936     $ 61,620  
Securities:                        
Taxable     1,655       1,193       4,900       3,465  
Tax-exempt     344       343       1,065       975  
Federal funds sold     9             12        
Restricted equity securities     161       139       482       421  
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions     171       171       405       640  
Total interest income     24,690       24,642       73,800       67,121  
Interest expense:                        
Interest-bearing deposits     390       640       1,216       3,371  
Savings and money market accounts     288       2,537       896       4,819  
Time deposits     654       1,299       2,317       4,197  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances           116       12       348  
Subordinated notes     394       394       1,181       394  
Total interest expense     1,726       4,986       5,622       13,129  
Net interest income     22,964       19,656       68,178       53,992  
Provision for loan losses           2,119       (415 )     11,295  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     22,964       17,537       68,593       42,697  
Noninterest income:                        
Deposit service charges     1,187       1,064       3,398       2,531  
Interchange and debit card transaction fees     1,236       936       3,555       2,389  
Mortgage banking     4,693       9,686       13,318       19,063  
Tri-Net     1,939       668       4,618       2,528  
Wealth management     481       382       1,412       1,162  
SBA lending     911       476       1,781       525  
Net gain on sale of securities     7       34       20       74  
Other noninterest income     1,197       1,558       3,446       3,228  
Total noninterest income     11,651       14,804       31,548       31,500  
Noninterest expense:                        
Salaries and employee benefits     10,980       12,949       31,210       33,256  
Data processing and software     2,632       2,353       8,530       6,317  
Occupancy     1,028       999       3,193       2,615  
Equipment     760       864       2,640       2,295  
Professional services     469       638       1,634       1,854  
Regulatory fees     279       397       746       893  
Acquisition related expenses           2,548       323       3,286  
Amortization of intangibles     477       539       1,478       1,300  
Other operating     1,741       1,452       5,105       4,067  
Total noninterest expense     18,366       22,739       54,859       55,883  
Income before income taxes     16,249       9,602       45,282       18,314  
Income tax expense     3,147       2,115       9,075       3,299  
Net income   $ 13,102     $ 7,487     $ 36,207     $ 15,015  
Per share information:                        
Basic net income per share of common stock   $ 0.59     $ 0.34     $ 1.64     $ 0.77  
Diluted net income per share of common stock   $ 0.59     $ 0.34     $ 1.63     $ 0.77  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                        
Basic     22,164,278       21,948,579       22,114,948       19,558,281  
Diluted     22,218,402       21,960,490       22,165,130       19,583,448  

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.


CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)
Third quarter 2021 Earnings Release

    Five Quarter Comparison  
    9/30/2021     6/30/2021     3/31/2021     12/31/2020     9/30/2020  
Income Statement Data:                              
Net interest income   $ 22,964     $ 23,032     $ 22,182     $ 22,331     $ 19,656  
Provision for loan losses           (1,065 )     650       184       2,119  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     22,964       24,097       21,532       22,147       17,537  
Deposit service charges     1,187       1,109       1,102       964       1,064  
Interchange and debit card transaction fees     1,236       1,227       1,092       782       936  
Mortgage banking     4,693       3,910       4,716       5,971       9,686  
Tri-Net     1,939       1,536       1,143       1,165       668  
Wealth management     481       471       459       411       382  
SBA lending     911       377       492       916       476  
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities     7       (13 )     26       51       34  
Other noninterest income     1,197       1,266       984       1,488       1,558  
Total noninterest income     11,651       9,883       10,014       11,748       14,804  
Salaries and employee benefits     10,980       10,803       9,427       11,996       12,949  
Data processing and software     2,632       3,070       2,827       2,548       2,353  
Occupancy     1,028       1,057       1,108       975       999  
Equipment     760       980       899       900       864  
Professional services     469       460       704       370       638  
Regulatory fees     279       211       257       368       397  
Acquisition related expenses           256       67       2,105       2,548  
Amortization of intangibles     477       493       508       524       539  
Other operating     1,741       1,750       1,616       1,692       1,452  
Total noninterest expense     18,366       19,080       17,413       21,478       22,739  
Net income before income tax expense     16,249       14,900       14,133       12,417       9,602  
Income tax expense     3,147       2,824       3,103       2,736       2,115  
Net income   $ 13,102     $ 12,076     $ 11,030     $ 9,681     $ 7,487  
Weighted average shares – basic     22,164,278       22,133,759       22,045,501       21,960,184       21,948,579  
Weighted average shares – diluted     22,218,402       22,198,829       22,076,600       21,978,925       21,960,490  
Net income per share, basic   $ 0.59     $ 0.55     $ 0.50     $ 0.44     $ 0.34  
Net income per share, diluted     0.59       0.54       0.50       0.44       0.34  
Balance Sheet Data (at period end):                              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 359,267     $ 449,267     $ 390,565     $ 277,439     $ 455,925  
Securities available-for-sale     483,778       500,339       474,788       486,215       308,337  
Securities held-to-maturity     1,788       2,395       2,401       2,407       2,413  
Loans held for sale     176,488       158,234       171,660       186,998       208,218  
Loans held for investment     1,894,249       1,897,838       1,931,687       1,883,690       1,896,988  
Allowance for loan losses     (22,533 )     (22,754 )     (23,877 )     (23,245 )     (23,167 )
Total assets     3,112,127       3,212,390       3,150,457       2,987,006       3,024,348  
Non-interest-bearing deposits     718,299       782,170       711,606       662,934       716,707  
Interest-bearing deposits     1,956,093       1,998,024       2,039,595       1,905,067       1,900,835  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings     29,499       29,487       29,455       39,423       39,418  
Total liabilities     2,741,799       2,852,639       2,806,513       2,643,520       2,690,453  
Shareholders’ equity   $ 370,328     $ 359,752     $ 343,944     $ 343,486     $ 333,895  
Total shares of common stock outstanding     22,165,760       22,165,547       22,089,873       21,988,803       21,947,805  
Book value per share of common stock   $ 16.71     $ 16.23     $ 15.57     $ 15.62     $ 15.21  
Tangible book value per share of common stock*     14.53       14.03       13.34       13.36       12.92  
Market value per share of common stock   $ 21.24     $ 20.50     $ 17.25     $ 14.75     $ 9.81  
Capital ratios:                              
Total risk-based capital     16.23 %     16.13 %     16.29 %     16.03 %     15.96 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital     13.95 %     13.78 %     13.79 %     13.52 %     13.39 %
Common equity tier 1 capital     13.95 %     13.78 %     13.79 %     13.52 %     13.39 %
Leverage     10.28 %     10.17 %     9.78 %     9.60 %     9.23 %

_____________________
*This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP disclaimer in this earnings release and below for discussion and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.


CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)
Third quarter 2021 Earnings Release

    Five Quarter Comparison  
    9/30/2021     6/30/2021     3/31/2021     12/31/2020     9/30/2020  
Average Balance Sheet Data:                              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 411,101     $ 301,773     $ 341,092     $ 427,086     $ 526,409  
Investment securities     515,877       508,595       496,035       407,622       323,689  
Loans held for sale     173,402       147,912       164,867       171,517       163,390  
Loans held for investment     1,884,935       1,938,818       1,929,343       1,885,126       1,899,182  
Assets     3,171,182       3,078,748       3,078,745       3,028,225       3,043,847  
Interest bearing deposits     1,980,304       1,940,442       1,986,621       1,909,692       1,957,259  
Deposits     2,732,165       2,662,192       2,663,551       2,613,080       2,648,465  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings     29,495       29,467       33,879       39,428       39,431  
Liabilities     2,803,375       2,719,898       2,728,064       2,687,516       2,722,341  
Shareholders’ equity     367,807       358,850       350,681       340,709       321,506  
Performance Ratios:                              
Annualized return on average assets     1.64 %     1.57 %     1.45 %     1.27 %     0.98 %
Annualized return on average equity     14.13 %     13.50 %     12.76 %     11.30 %     9.26 %
Net interest margin (1)     3.12 %     3.26 %     3.13 %     3.12 %     2.72 %
Annualized noninterest income to average assets     1.46 %     1.29 %     1.32 %     1.54 %     1.93 %
Efficiency ratio     53.06 %     57.97 %     54.08 %     63.02 %     65.99 %
Loans by Type (at period end):                              
Commercial and industrial   $ 478,279     $ 536,279     $ 609,896     $ 623,446     $ 638,403  
Commercial real estate – owner occupied     193,139       200,725       197,758       162,603       164,336  
Commercial real estate – non-owner occupied     579,857       538,521       505,252       481,229       480,106  
Construction and development     210,516       198,448       170,965       174,859       176,751  
Consumer real estate     328,262       331,580       336,496       343,791       350,238  
Consumer     45,669       45,898       45,481       44,279       42,104  
Other     58,527       46,387       65,839       53,483       45,050  
Asset Quality Data:                              
Allowance for loan losses to total loans     1.19 %     1.20 %     1.24 %     1.23 %     1.22 %
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans     657 %     571 %     446 %     483 %     787 %
Nonaccrual loans   $ 3,431     $ 3,985     $ 5,355     $ 4,817     $ 2,945  
Troubled debt restructurings     1,859       1,895       1,914       1,928       1,886  
Loans – over 89 days past due     2,333       2,389       2,720       4,367       1,781  
Total non-performing loans     3,431       3,985       5,355       4,817       2,945  
OREO and repossessed assets     349       184       523       523       171  
Total non-performing assets     3,780       4,169       5,878       5,340       3,116  
Non-performing loans to total loans     0.18 %     0.21 %     0.28 %     0.26 %     0.16 %
Non-performing assets to total assets     0.12 %     0.13 %     0.19 %     0.18 %     0.10 %
Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO     0.20 %     0.22 %     0.30 %     0.28 %     0.16 %
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans     0.05 %     0.01 %     0.00 %     0.02 %   0.00 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries)   $ 221     $ 59     $ 18     $ 106     $ (13 )
Interest Rates and Yields:                              
Loans     4.41 %     4.43 %     4.36 %     4.50 %     4.48 %
Securities (1)     1.75 %     1.77 %     1.80 %     1.98 %     2.18 %
Total interest-earning assets (1)     3.35 %     3.51 %     3.42 %     3.45 %     3.41 %
Deposits     0.19 %     0.21 %     0.26 %     0.30 %     0.67 %
Borrowings and repurchase agreements     5.30 %     5.36 %     4.85 %     4.09 %     5.14 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     0.34 %     0.37 %     0.42 %     0.49 %     0.99 %
Other Information:                              
Full-time equivalent employees     392       383       379       380       403  

_____________________

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.

(1)   Net Interest Margin, Securities yields, and Total interest-earning asset yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis.

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Analysis of Interest Income and Expense, Rates and Yields (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)
Third quarter 2021 Earnings Release

    For the Three Months Ended September 30,  
    2021     2020  
    Average
Outstanding
Balance		     Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Yield/
Rate		     Average
Outstanding
Balance		     Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Yield/
Rate		  
Interest-Earning Assets                                    
Loans (1)   $ 1,884,935     $ 20,942       4.41 %   $ 1,899,182     $ 21,398       4.47 %
Loans held for sale     173,402       1,408       3.22 %     163,390       1,398       3.56 %
Securities:                                    
Taxable investment securities (2)     455,583       1,816       1.59 %     271,838       1,332       1.96 %
Investment securities exempt from
federal income tax (3)		     60,294       344       2.90 %     51,851       343       3.35 %
Total securities     515,877       2,160       1.75 %     323,689       1,675       2.18 %
Cash balances in other banks     337,011       171       0.20 %     499,770       171       0.14 %
Funds sold     19,909       9       0.18 %                  
Total interest-earning assets     2,931,134       24,690       3.35 %     2,886,031       24,642       3.41 %
Noninterest-earning assets     240,048                   157,816              
Total assets   $ 3,171,182                 $ 3,043,847              
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                                    
Interest-bearing deposits:                                    
Interest-bearing transaction accounts   $ 984,874       390       0.16 %   $ 840,926       640       0.30 %
Savings and money market deposits     589,101       288       0.19 %     610,942       2,537       1.65 %
Time deposits     406,329       654       0.64 %     505,391       1,299       1.02 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,980,304       1,332       0.27 %     1,957,259       4,476       0.91 %
Borrowings and repurchase agreements     29,495       394       5.30 %     39,431       510       5.14 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,009,799       1,726       0.34 %     1,996,690       4,986       0.99 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits     751,862                   691,205              
Total funding sources     2,761,661                   2,687,895              
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     41,714                   34,446              
Shareholders’ equity     367,807                   321,506              
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 3,171,182                 $ 3,043,847              
Net interest spread (4)                 3.01 %                 2.42 %
Net interest income/margin (5)         $ 22,964       3.12 %         $ 19,656       2.72 %

_____________________

(1)   Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.
(2)   Taxable investment securities include restricted equity securities.
(3)   Yields on tax exempt securities, total securities, and total interest-earning assets are shown on a tax equivalent basis.
(4)   Net interest spread is the average yield on total average interest-earning assets minus the average rate on total average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)   Net interest margin is annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by total average interest-earning assets for the period.

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.


CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)
Third quarter 2021 Earnings Release

    Five Quarter Comparison  
    9/30/2021     6/30/2021     3/31/2021     12/31/2020     9/30/2020  
Operating net income:                              
Net income   $ 13,102     $ 12,076     $ 11,030     $ 9,681     $ 7,487  
Add: acquisition related expenses           256       67       2,105       2,548  
Less: income tax impact of acquisition related expenses           (67 )     (18 )     (550 )     (666 )
Operating net income   $ 13,102     $ 12,265     $ 11,079     $ 11,236     $ 9,369  
                               
Operating diluted net income per
share of common stock:		                              
Operating net income   $ 13,102     $ 12,265     $ 11,079     $ 11,236     $ 9,369  
Weighted average shares – diluted     22,218,402       22,198,829       22,076,600       21,978,925       21,960,490  
Operating diluted net income
per share of common stock		   $ 0.59     $ 0.55     $ 0.50     $ 0.51     $ 0.43  
                               
Operating annualized return on average assets:                              
Operating net income   $ 13,102     $ 12,265     $ 11,079     $ 11,236     $ 9,369  
Average assets     3,171,182       3,078,748       3,078,745       3,028,225       3,043,847  
Operating annualized return on
average assets		     1.64 %     1.60 %     1.46 %     1.48 %     1.22 %
                               
Operating annualized return on
average tangible equity:		                              
Average total shareholders’ equity   $ 367,807     $ 358,850     $ 350,681     $ 340,709     $ 321,506  
Less: average intangible assets     (48,527 )     (49,012 )     (49,514 )     (50,038 )     (50,577 )
Average tangible equity     319,280       309,838       301,167       290,671       270,929  
Operating net income   $ 13,102     $ 12,265     $ 11,079     $ 11,236     $ 9,369  
Operating annualized return on
average tangible equity		     16.28 %     15.88 %     14.92 %     15.38 %     13.76 %
                               
Operating efficiency ratio:                              
Total noninterest expense   $ 18,366     $ 19,080     $ 17,413     $ 21,478     $ 22,739  
Less: acquisition related expenses           (256 )     (67 )     (2,105 )     (2,548 )
Total operating noninterest expense     18,366       18,824       17,346       19,373       20,191  
Net interest income     22,964       23,032       22,182       22,331       19,656  
Total noninterest income     11,651       9,883       10,014       11,748       14,804  
Total revenues   $ 34,615     $ 32,915     $ 32,196     $ 34,079     $ 34,460  
Operating efficiency ratio:     53.06 %     57.19 %     53.88 %     56.85 %     58.59 %
                               
Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets:                              
Income before income taxes   $ 16,249     $ 14,900     $ 14,133     $ 12,417     $ 9,602  
Add: acquisition related expenses           256       67       2,105       2,548  
Add: provision for loan losses           (1,065 )     650       184       2,119  
Operating pre-tax pre-provision income     16,249       14,091       14,850       14,706       14,269  
Average assets   $ 3,171,182     $ 3,078,748     $ 3,078,745     $ 3,028,225     $ 3,043,847  
Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets:     2.03 %     1.84 %     1.96 %     1.93 %     1.86 %
                               
Tangible Equity:                              
Total shareholders’ equity   $ 370,328     $ 359,752     $ 343,944     $ 343,486     $ 333,895  
Less: intangible assets     (48,220 )     (48,697 )     (49,190 )     (49,698 )     (50,222 )
Tangible equity   $ 322,108     $ 311,055     $ 294,754     $ 293,788     $ 283,673  
                               
Tangible Book Value per Share of Common Stock:                              
Tangible common equity   $ 322,108     $ 311,055     $ 294,754     $ 293,788     $ 283,673  
Total shares of common stock outstanding     22,165,760       22,165,547       22,089,873       21,988,803       21,947,805  
Tangible book value per share of common stock   $ 14.53     $ 14.03     $ 13.34     $ 13.36     $ 12.92  


CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)
Third quarter 2021 Earnings Release

    Nine Months Ended  
    9/30/2021     9/30/2020  
Operating net income:            
Net income   $ 36,207     $ 15,015  
Add: acquisition related expenses     323       3,286  
Less: income tax impact of acquisition related expenses     (84 )     (859 )
Operating net income   $ 36,446     $ 17,442  
             
Operating diluted net income per
share of common stock:		            
Operating net income   $ 36,446     $ 17,442  
Weighted average shares – diluted     22,165,130       19,583,448  
Operating diluted net income
per share of common stock		   $ 1.64     $ 0.89  
             
Operating annualized return on average assets:            
Operating net income   $ 36,446     $ 17,442  
Average assets   $ 3,109,897     $ 2,486,433  
Operating annualized return on
average assets		     1.57 %     0.94 %
             
Operating annualized return on
average tangible equity:		            
Average total shareholders’ equity   $ 359,176     $ 293,990  
Less: average intangible assets     (49,014 )     (46,249 )
Average tangible equity     310,162       247,741  
Operating net income   $ 36,446     $ 17,442  
Operating annualized return on
average tangible equity		     15.71 %     9.40 %
             
Operating efficiency ratio:            
Total noninterest expense   $ 54,859     $ 55,883  
Less: acquisition related expenses     (323 )     (3,286 )
Total operating noninterest expense     54,536       52,597  
Net interest income     68,178       53,992  
Total noninterest income     31,548       31,500  
Total revenues   $ 99,726     $ 85,492  
Operating efficiency ratio:     54.69 %     61.52 %


CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)
Third quarter 2021 Earnings Release

    Five Quarter Comparison  
    9/30/2021     6/30/2021     3/31/2021     12/31/2020     9/30/2020  
Net interest income   $ 22,964     $ 23,032     $ 22,182     $ 22,331     $ 19,656  
Less: PPP loan income     (1,897 )     (2,686 )     (2,260 )     (2,184 )     (2,050 )
Less: Excess liquidity interest income     (545 )     (545 )     (504 )     (300 )      
Plus: Loss recognized on termination of interest rate swap                             1,910  
Adjusted net interest income     20,522       19,801       19,418       19,847       19,516  
                               
Average interest earning assets     2,931,134       2,848,857       2,889,119       2,859,096       2,886,031  
Less: Average PPP loans     (95,257 )     (173,733 )     (204,459 )     (204,918 )     (215,806 )
Less: Excess liquidity     (411,926 )     (301,325 )     (334,109 )     (341,654 )     (362,659 )
Adjusted interest earning assets     2,423,951       2,373,799       2,350,551       2,312,524       2,307,566  
                               
Net interest margin (1)     3.12 %     3.26 %     3.13 %     3.12 %     2.72 %
Adjusted Net interest margin (1)     3.36 %     3.36 %     3.35 %     3.41 %     3.40 %

    Five Quarter Comparison  
    9/30/2021     6/30/2021     3/31/2021     12/31/2020     9/30/2020  
Allowance for loan losses   $ 22,533     $ 22,754     $ 23,877     $ 23,245     $ 23,167  
Purchase accounting marks     3,288       3,533       3,615       3,663       4,013  
Allowance for loan losses and purchase accounting fair value marks     25,821       26,287       27,492       26,908       27,180  
                               
Loans held for investment     1,894,249       1,897,838       1,931,687       1,883,690       1,896,988  
Less: PPP Loans net of deferred fees     64,188       109,940       210,810       181,601       216,799  
Non-PPP Loans     1,830,061       1,787,898       1,720,877       1,702,089       1,680,189  
                               
Allowance for loan losses plus fair value marks / Non-PPP Loans     1.41 %     1.47 %     1.60 %     1.58 %     1.62 %

_____________________

(1)   Net interest margin and adjusted net interest margin are shown on a tax equivalent basis.

CONTACT

Denis J. Duncan
Chief Financial Officer
(615) 732-7492

