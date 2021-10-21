CapStar Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results and Chattanooga Expansion

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ:CSTR) today reported net income of $13.1 million or $0.59 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared with net income of $12.1 million or $0.54 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and net income of $7.5 million or $0.34 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 were 1.64 percent and 14.13 percent, respectively.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $36.2 million or $1.63 per diluted share, compared with $15.0 million or $0.77 per diluted share, for the same period of 2020. Year to date 2021 annualized return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.56 percent and 13.48 percent, respectively.

Four Key Drivers Targets 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 Annualized revenue growth > 5% 20.49 % 8.96 % 83.00 % Net interest margin ≥ 3.60% 3.12 % 3.26 % 2.72 % Efficiency ratio ≤ 55% 53.06 % 57.97 % 65.99 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans ≤ 0.25% 0.05 % 0.01 % 0.00 %

Concurrently, the Company announced the hiring of a team of nine experienced financial professionals to grow market share and serve clients in Chattanooga, TN. The group includes five Commercial Relationship Managers who will deliver CapStar’s banking solutions to businesses, their owners, professionals, and real estate investors; one senior credit officer; one office leader, and two support and processing associates. Brian Paris, former Financial Advisor at Pinnacle Financial Partners, will serve as CapStar’s Chattanooga market president. Paris has twenty years of banking experience within the Chattanooga region, including the past eleven at CapitalMark/Pinnacle where he has been a key contributor in creating the metro area’s fourth largest bank, according to FDIC deposit share data.

“Third quarter marks two milestone events as we report record earnings and announce our exciting Chattanooga expansion,” said Timothy K. Schools, President and Chief Executive Officer of CapStar. “Originating from twenty-four months of tremendous focus on strategic alignment and execution, our associates are delivering winning results, improved profitability, and enhanced growth. I could not be more proud of our team and nothing illustrates their efforts more than the positive trends of our four key drivers and recent recognition by Piper Sandler as one of their 2021 Sm-All Stars.”

“In the summer of 2019, we established four clear strategic objectives: 1) enhance profitability and earnings consistency, 2) accelerate organic growth, 3) maintain sound risk management, and 4) execute disciplined capital allocation. Complimenting the first three objectives, we are rapidly expanding our customer-centric banking model in attractive, high-growth markets through the hiring of top-tier talent. At the outset of 2020, we expanded to Knoxville where our team’s loan commitments now exceed $150 million. This summer, we added one of Nashville’s highest volume mortgage loan originators. Today, we are thrilled to welcome Brian Paris and his former teammates, who are among Chattanooga’s banking leaders. As we speak with bankers across the state, CapStar’s capabilities, size, customer responsiveness, and flexibility are attractive to high-quality talent seeking an organization where they can better serve their customers and have a greater relative impact.”

“As we plan for the new year, I am very encouraged by CapStar’s positioning and prospects to become one of Tennessee’s great banks. Tennessee’s fifth largest bank by assets, CapStar is leveraging the inherent advantage of operating in one of the best states in the nation to do business and live, has strategically positioned itself in three of the Southeast’s most dynamic markets where population and household income are growing faster than national averages, has one of the industry’s youngest and most experienced management teams, and is executing a focused business model that produces strong financial results. Having significant excess liquidity and capital, we are focused on strategic initiatives that take advantage of market opportunities to significantly improve our return on tangible equity, earnings per share, and book value per share over time.”

Revenue

Total revenue, defined as net interest income plus noninterest income, increased $1.7 million to $34.6 million from the prior quarter. Net interest income totaled $23.0 million, flat compared to the second quarter of 2021. Third quarter 2021 noninterest income totaled $11.7 million, an increase of $1.8 million from the prior quarter. The increase was attributable to continued strong performance within the Company’s Mortgage, SBA Lending, and Tri-Net divisions.

Third quarter 2021 average earning assets increased to $2.93 billion compared to $2.85 billion at June 30, 2021. Average loans held for investment, excluding PPP balances, increased $24.6 million from the prior quarter, or 5.5 percent linked-quarter annualized. Loan growth continued to accelerate during the third quarter of 2021 with end of period loans held for investment, excluding PPP balances, increasing $42.2 million, or 9.4 percent linked-quarter annualized. Due to a significant increase in deposits over the past year, average loans as a percentage of average earning assets declined to 64.31 percent for third quarter 2021. The Company’s commercial loan pipeline remains strong, exceeding $400 million, presenting the Company a tremendous opportunity to utilize current excess liquidity and capital to grow revenue and net income.

The Company’s net interest margin continues to be positively and negatively impacted from the effects of the recent pandemic. For the third quarter of 2021, the net interest margin decreased 14 basis points from the prior quarter to 3.12 percent resulting principally from a reduction in revenues related to PPP forgiveness. Adjusting for the influence of PPP and excess deposits accumulated over the past year, the Company estimates its third quarter 2021 net interest margin was 3.36 percent, unchanged compared to the second quarter of 2021.

The Company’s average deposits totaled $2.73 billion in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $70.0 million compared to June 30, 2021. The Company experienced an increase of $39.9 million in average interest-bearing deposits offset by a $17.9 million reduction in higher cost time deposits. While in the short-term the Company is experiencing a period of excess liquidity, a key longer-term strategic initiative is to create a stronger deposit-led culture with an emphasis on lower cost relationship-based deposits. During the quarter, the Company’s lowest cost deposit category, noninterest bearing, increased $30.1 million on average from the prior quarter, or 16.55 percent linked-quarter annualized. Overall deposit costs declined 2 basis points to 0.19 percent.

Noninterest income during the quarter benefitted from record SBA and Tri-Net revenues, contributing $0.5 and $0.4 million improvements, respectively, when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Mortgage revenues remain strong increasing $0.8 million compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021 to $4.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Noninterest Expense and Operating Efficiency

Noninterest expenses decreased $0.7 million from the second quarter of 2021 to $18.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. The third quarter noninterest expense decrease benefitted from a $0.4 million reduction in data processing fees related to decreases in processing of PPP loans and the absence of $0.3 million in acquisition related expenses incurred during the second quarter.

Efficiency is a key driver for the Company. The Company uses three metrics to monitor its performance relative to peers: efficiency ratio (noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenue), noninterest expense as a percentage of assets, and assets per employee. For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the efficiency ratio was 53.06 percent, a decrease from 57.97 percent in the second quarter of 2021. Annualized noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets decreased to 2.30 percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to 2.49 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Assets per employee decreased to $7.9 million as of September 30, 2021 compared to $8.4 million for the previous quarter. The continued favorable trend in operating efficiency metrics demonstrates the Company’s commitment, ability, and success in controlling its costs in accordance with its four key strategic initiatives.

Asset Quality

Asset quality is a core tenant of the Company’s culture. Continued sound risk management and an improving economy led to continued low net charge-offs and strong credit metrics. Annualized net charge offs to average loans for the three months ended September 30, 2021, were 0.05 percent. Past due loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment improved to 0.31 percent at September 30, 2021 compared to 0.49 percent at June 30, 2021. Within this amount, loans greater than 90 days past due totaled $2.3 million, or 0.12 percent of loans held for investment at September 30, 2021, compared to 0.13 percent at June 30, 2021. Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO were 0.20 percent at September 30, 2021, an improvement from 0.22 percent at June 30, 2021. Criticized and classified loans to total loans, which elevated during the pandemic, continued to improve and were 2.85 percent at September 30, 2021, a 108 basis point decline from June 30, 2021.

Positive asset quality trends combined with strong loan growth, resulted in no provision expense during the third quarter of 2021. As a result, the allowance for loan losses plus the fair value mark on acquired loans to total loans, less PPP loans decreased 6 basis points to 1.41 percent at September 30, 2021 when compared to June 30, 2021.

Asset Quality Data: 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.05 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.00 % Criticized and classified loans to total loans 2.85 % 3.95 % 4.39 % 5.46 % 5.64 % Classified loans to total risk-based capital 7.16 % 7.69 % 10.51 % 11.08 % 11.43 % Loans- past due to total end of period loans 0.31 % 0.49 % 0.44 % 1.12 % 0.44 % Loans- over 89 days past due to total end of period loans 0.12 % 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.23 % 0.09 % Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO 0.20 % 0.22 % 0.30 % 0.28 % 0.16 % Allowance for loan losses plus fair value marks / Non-PPP Loans 1.41 % 1.47 % 1.60 % 1.58 % 1.62 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 657 % 571 % 446 % 483 % 787 %

Income Tax Expense

The Company’s third quarter effective income tax rate of approximately 19.0% remained unchanged from the prior quarter ended June 30, 2021. During the third quarter, the Company revised its expected annual effective tax rate for 2021 to approximately 20.0 percent, a 1.0 percent decrease from the previous estimate. The decrease is attributable to continued benefits in the Company’s tax strategy.

Capital

The Company continues to be strongly capitalized with tangible equity of $322.1 million at September 30, 2021. Tangible book value per share of common stock for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 increased to $14.53 compared to $14.03 and $12.92 for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. The regulatory capital ratios in the table below are significantly above levels required to be considered “well capitalized,” which is the highest possible regulatory designation.

Capital ratios: 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 Total risk-based capital 16.23 % 16.13 % 16.29 % 16.03 % 15.96 % Common equity tier 1 capital 13.95 % 13.78 % 13.79 % 13.52 % 13.39 % Leverage 10.28 % 10.17 % 9.78 % 9.60 % 9.23 %

In the third quarter of 2021, the Company did not repurchase common stock under its share repurchase program. The total remaining authorization for future repurchases was $29.7 million as of September 30, 2021.

Dividend

On October 21, 2021, the Board of Directors of CapStar approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per common share payable on November 24, 2021 to shareholders of record as of November 10, 2021.

About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of September 30, 2021, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $3.1 billion, total loans of $1.9 billion, total deposits of $2.7 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $370.3 million. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

This release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations. Such measures include: “Efficiency ratio – operating,” “Expenses – operating,” “Earnings per share – operating,” “Diluted earnings per share – operating,” “Tangible book value per share,” “Return on common equity – operating,” “Return on tangible common equity – operating,” “Return on assets – operating,” and “Tangible common equity to tangible assets.”

Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating CapStar’s underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating CapStar’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the ‘Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables’ included in the exhibits to this presentation.

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)

Third quarter 2021 Earnings Release

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 22,350 $ 22,796 $ 66,936 $ 61,620 Securities: Taxable 1,655 1,193 4,900 3,465 Tax-exempt 344 343 1,065 975 Federal funds sold 9 — 12 — Restricted equity securities 161 139 482 421 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 171 171 405 640 Total interest income 24,690 24,642 73,800 67,121 Interest expense: Interest-bearing deposits 390 640 1,216 3,371 Savings and money market accounts 288 2,537 896 4,819 Time deposits 654 1,299 2,317 4,197 Federal Home Loan Bank advances — 116 12 348 Subordinated notes 394 394 1,181 394 Total interest expense 1,726 4,986 5,622 13,129 Net interest income 22,964 19,656 68,178 53,992 Provision for loan losses — 2,119 (415 ) 11,295 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 22,964 17,537 68,593 42,697 Noninterest income: Deposit service charges 1,187 1,064 3,398 2,531 Interchange and debit card transaction fees 1,236 936 3,555 2,389 Mortgage banking 4,693 9,686 13,318 19,063 Tri-Net 1,939 668 4,618 2,528 Wealth management 481 382 1,412 1,162 SBA lending 911 476 1,781 525 Net gain on sale of securities 7 34 20 74 Other noninterest income 1,197 1,558 3,446 3,228 Total noninterest income 11,651 14,804 31,548 31,500 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 10,980 12,949 31,210 33,256 Data processing and software 2,632 2,353 8,530 6,317 Occupancy 1,028 999 3,193 2,615 Equipment 760 864 2,640 2,295 Professional services 469 638 1,634 1,854 Regulatory fees 279 397 746 893 Acquisition related expenses — 2,548 323 3,286 Amortization of intangibles 477 539 1,478 1,300 Other operating 1,741 1,452 5,105 4,067 Total noninterest expense 18,366 22,739 54,859 55,883 Income before income taxes 16,249 9,602 45,282 18,314 Income tax expense 3,147 2,115 9,075 3,299 Net income $ 13,102 $ 7,487 $ 36,207 $ 15,015 Per share information: Basic net income per share of common stock $ 0.59 $ 0.34 $ 1.64 $ 0.77 Diluted net income per share of common stock $ 0.59 $ 0.34 $ 1.63 $ 0.77 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 22,164,278 21,948,579 22,114,948 19,558,281 Diluted 22,218,402 21,960,490 22,165,130 19,583,448

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.





CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)

Third quarter 2021 Earnings Release

Five Quarter Comparison 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 Income Statement Data: Net interest income $ 22,964 $ 23,032 $ 22,182 $ 22,331 $ 19,656 Provision for loan losses — (1,065 ) 650 184 2,119 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 22,964 24,097 21,532 22,147 17,537 Deposit service charges 1,187 1,109 1,102 964 1,064 Interchange and debit card transaction fees 1,236 1,227 1,092 782 936 Mortgage banking 4,693 3,910 4,716 5,971 9,686 Tri-Net 1,939 1,536 1,143 1,165 668 Wealth management 481 471 459 411 382 SBA lending 911 377 492 916 476 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities 7 (13 ) 26 51 34 Other noninterest income 1,197 1,266 984 1,488 1,558 Total noninterest income 11,651 9,883 10,014 11,748 14,804 Salaries and employee benefits 10,980 10,803 9,427 11,996 12,949 Data processing and software 2,632 3,070 2,827 2,548 2,353 Occupancy 1,028 1,057 1,108 975 999 Equipment 760 980 899 900 864 Professional services 469 460 704 370 638 Regulatory fees 279 211 257 368 397 Acquisition related expenses — 256 67 2,105 2,548 Amortization of intangibles 477 493 508 524 539 Other operating 1,741 1,750 1,616 1,692 1,452 Total noninterest expense 18,366 19,080 17,413 21,478 22,739 Net income before income tax expense 16,249 14,900 14,133 12,417 9,602 Income tax expense 3,147 2,824 3,103 2,736 2,115 Net income $ 13,102 $ 12,076 $ 11,030 $ 9,681 $ 7,487 Weighted average shares – basic 22,164,278 22,133,759 22,045,501 21,960,184 21,948,579 Weighted average shares – diluted 22,218,402 22,198,829 22,076,600 21,978,925 21,960,490 Net income per share, basic $ 0.59 $ 0.55 $ 0.50 $ 0.44 $ 0.34 Net income per share, diluted 0.59 0.54 0.50 0.44 0.34 Balance Sheet Data (at period end): Cash and cash equivalents $ 359,267 $ 449,267 $ 390,565 $ 277,439 $ 455,925 Securities available-for-sale 483,778 500,339 474,788 486,215 308,337 Securities held-to-maturity 1,788 2,395 2,401 2,407 2,413 Loans held for sale 176,488 158,234 171,660 186,998 208,218 Loans held for investment 1,894,249 1,897,838 1,931,687 1,883,690 1,896,988 Allowance for loan losses (22,533 ) (22,754 ) (23,877 ) (23,245 ) (23,167 ) Total assets 3,112,127 3,212,390 3,150,457 2,987,006 3,024,348 Non-interest-bearing deposits 718,299 782,170 711,606 662,934 716,707 Interest-bearing deposits 1,956,093 1,998,024 2,039,595 1,905,067 1,900,835 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 29,499 29,487 29,455 39,423 39,418 Total liabilities 2,741,799 2,852,639 2,806,513 2,643,520 2,690,453 Shareholders’ equity $ 370,328 $ 359,752 $ 343,944 $ 343,486 $ 333,895 Total shares of common stock outstanding 22,165,760 22,165,547 22,089,873 21,988,803 21,947,805 Book value per share of common stock $ 16.71 $ 16.23 $ 15.57 $ 15.62 $ 15.21 Tangible book value per share of common stock* 14.53 14.03 13.34 13.36 12.92 Market value per share of common stock $ 21.24 $ 20.50 $ 17.25 $ 14.75 $ 9.81 Capital ratios: Total risk-based capital 16.23 % 16.13 % 16.29 % 16.03 % 15.96 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.95 % 13.78 % 13.79 % 13.52 % 13.39 % Common equity tier 1 capital 13.95 % 13.78 % 13.79 % 13.52 % 13.39 % Leverage 10.28 % 10.17 % 9.78 % 9.60 % 9.23 %

_____________________

*This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP disclaimer in this earnings release and below for discussion and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.





CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)

Third quarter 2021 Earnings Release

Five Quarter Comparison 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 Average Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 411,101 $ 301,773 $ 341,092 $ 427,086 $ 526,409 Investment securities 515,877 508,595 496,035 407,622 323,689 Loans held for sale 173,402 147,912 164,867 171,517 163,390 Loans held for investment 1,884,935 1,938,818 1,929,343 1,885,126 1,899,182 Assets 3,171,182 3,078,748 3,078,745 3,028,225 3,043,847 Interest bearing deposits 1,980,304 1,940,442 1,986,621 1,909,692 1,957,259 Deposits 2,732,165 2,662,192 2,663,551 2,613,080 2,648,465 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 29,495 29,467 33,879 39,428 39,431 Liabilities 2,803,375 2,719,898 2,728,064 2,687,516 2,722,341 Shareholders’ equity 367,807 358,850 350,681 340,709 321,506 Performance Ratios: Annualized return on average assets 1.64 % 1.57 % 1.45 % 1.27 % 0.98 % Annualized return on average equity 14.13 % 13.50 % 12.76 % 11.30 % 9.26 % Net interest margin (1) 3.12 % 3.26 % 3.13 % 3.12 % 2.72 % Annualized noninterest income to average assets 1.46 % 1.29 % 1.32 % 1.54 % 1.93 % Efficiency ratio 53.06 % 57.97 % 54.08 % 63.02 % 65.99 % Loans by Type (at period end): Commercial and industrial $ 478,279 $ 536,279 $ 609,896 $ 623,446 $ 638,403 Commercial real estate – owner occupied 193,139 200,725 197,758 162,603 164,336 Commercial real estate – non-owner occupied 579,857 538,521 505,252 481,229 480,106 Construction and development 210,516 198,448 170,965 174,859 176,751 Consumer real estate 328,262 331,580 336,496 343,791 350,238 Consumer 45,669 45,898 45,481 44,279 42,104 Other 58,527 46,387 65,839 53,483 45,050 Asset Quality Data: Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.19 % 1.20 % 1.24 % 1.23 % 1.22 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 657 % 571 % 446 % 483 % 787 % Nonaccrual loans $ 3,431 $ 3,985 $ 5,355 $ 4,817 $ 2,945 Troubled debt restructurings 1,859 1,895 1,914 1,928 1,886 Loans – over 89 days past due 2,333 2,389 2,720 4,367 1,781 Total non-performing loans 3,431 3,985 5,355 4,817 2,945 OREO and repossessed assets 349 184 523 523 171 Total non-performing assets 3,780 4,169 5,878 5,340 3,116 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.18 % 0.21 % 0.28 % 0.26 % 0.16 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.12 % 0.13 % 0.19 % 0.18 % 0.10 % Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO 0.20 % 0.22 % 0.30 % 0.28 % 0.16 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.05 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.00 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 221 $ 59 $ 18 $ 106 $ (13 ) Interest Rates and Yields: Loans 4.41 % 4.43 % 4.36 % 4.50 % 4.48 % Securities (1) 1.75 % 1.77 % 1.80 % 1.98 % 2.18 % Total interest-earning assets (1) 3.35 % 3.51 % 3.42 % 3.45 % 3.41 % Deposits 0.19 % 0.21 % 0.26 % 0.30 % 0.67 % Borrowings and repurchase agreements 5.30 % 5.36 % 4.85 % 4.09 % 5.14 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.34 % 0.37 % 0.42 % 0.49 % 0.99 % Other Information: Full-time equivalent employees 392 383 379 380 403

_____________________

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.

(1) Net Interest Margin, Securities yields, and Total interest-earning asset yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis.

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Analysis of Interest Income and Expense, Rates and Yields (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

Third quarter 2021 Earnings Release

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Interest-Earning Assets Loans (1) $ 1,884,935 $ 20,942 4.41 % $ 1,899,182 $ 21,398 4.47 % Loans held for sale 173,402 1,408 3.22 % 163,390 1,398 3.56 % Securities: Taxable investment securities (2) 455,583 1,816 1.59 % 271,838 1,332 1.96 % Investment securities exempt from

federal income tax (3) 60,294 344 2.90 % 51,851 343 3.35 % Total securities 515,877 2,160 1.75 % 323,689 1,675 2.18 % Cash balances in other banks 337,011 171 0.20 % 499,770 171 0.14 % Funds sold 19,909 9 0.18 % — — — Total interest-earning assets 2,931,134 24,690 3.35 % 2,886,031 24,642 3.41 % Noninterest-earning assets 240,048 157,816 Total assets $ 3,171,182 $ 3,043,847 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 984,874 390 0.16 % $ 840,926 640 0.30 % Savings and money market deposits 589,101 288 0.19 % 610,942 2,537 1.65 % Time deposits 406,329 654 0.64 % 505,391 1,299 1.02 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,980,304 1,332 0.27 % 1,957,259 4,476 0.91 % Borrowings and repurchase agreements 29,495 394 5.30 % 39,431 510 5.14 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,009,799 1,726 0.34 % 1,996,690 4,986 0.99 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 751,862 691,205 Total funding sources 2,761,661 2,687,895 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 41,714 34,446 Shareholders’ equity 367,807 321,506 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,171,182 $ 3,043,847 Net interest spread (4) 3.01 % 2.42 % Net interest income/margin (5) $ 22,964 3.12 % $ 19,656 2.72 %

_____________________

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.

(2) Taxable investment securities include restricted equity securities.

(3) Yields on tax exempt securities, total securities, and total interest-earning assets are shown on a tax equivalent basis.

(4) Net interest spread is the average yield on total average interest-earning assets minus the average rate on total average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest margin is annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by total average interest-earning assets for the period.

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.





CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)

Third quarter 2021 Earnings Release

Five Quarter Comparison 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 Operating net income: Net income $ 13,102 $ 12,076 $ 11,030 $ 9,681 $ 7,487 Add: acquisition related expenses — 256 67 2,105 2,548 Less: income tax impact of acquisition related expenses — (67 ) (18 ) (550 ) (666 ) Operating net income $ 13,102 $ 12,265 $ 11,079 $ 11,236 $ 9,369 Operating diluted net income per

share of common stock: Operating net income $ 13,102 $ 12,265 $ 11,079 $ 11,236 $ 9,369 Weighted average shares – diluted 22,218,402 22,198,829 22,076,600 21,978,925 21,960,490 Operating diluted net income

per share of common stock $ 0.59 $ 0.55 $ 0.50 $ 0.51 $ 0.43 Operating annualized return on average assets: Operating net income $ 13,102 $ 12,265 $ 11,079 $ 11,236 $ 9,369 Average assets 3,171,182 3,078,748 3,078,745 3,028,225 3,043,847 Operating annualized return on

average assets 1.64 % 1.60 % 1.46 % 1.48 % 1.22 % Operating annualized return on

average tangible equity: Average total shareholders’ equity $ 367,807 $ 358,850 $ 350,681 $ 340,709 $ 321,506 Less: average intangible assets (48,527 ) (49,012 ) (49,514 ) (50,038 ) (50,577 ) Average tangible equity 319,280 309,838 301,167 290,671 270,929 Operating net income $ 13,102 $ 12,265 $ 11,079 $ 11,236 $ 9,369 Operating annualized return on

average tangible equity 16.28 % 15.88 % 14.92 % 15.38 % 13.76 % Operating efficiency ratio: Total noninterest expense $ 18,366 $ 19,080 $ 17,413 $ 21,478 $ 22,739 Less: acquisition related expenses — (256 ) (67 ) (2,105 ) (2,548 ) Total operating noninterest expense 18,366 18,824 17,346 19,373 20,191 Net interest income 22,964 23,032 22,182 22,331 19,656 Total noninterest income 11,651 9,883 10,014 11,748 14,804 Total revenues $ 34,615 $ 32,915 $ 32,196 $ 34,079 $ 34,460 Operating efficiency ratio: 53.06 % 57.19 % 53.88 % 56.85 % 58.59 % Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets: Income before income taxes $ 16,249 $ 14,900 $ 14,133 $ 12,417 $ 9,602 Add: acquisition related expenses — 256 67 2,105 2,548 Add: provision for loan losses — (1,065 ) 650 184 2,119 Operating pre-tax pre-provision income 16,249 14,091 14,850 14,706 14,269 Average assets $ 3,171,182 $ 3,078,748 $ 3,078,745 $ 3,028,225 $ 3,043,847 Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets: 2.03 % 1.84 % 1.96 % 1.93 % 1.86 % Tangible Equity: Total shareholders’ equity $ 370,328 $ 359,752 $ 343,944 $ 343,486 $ 333,895 Less: intangible assets (48,220 ) (48,697 ) (49,190 ) (49,698 ) (50,222 ) Tangible equity $ 322,108 $ 311,055 $ 294,754 $ 293,788 $ 283,673 Tangible Book Value per Share of Common Stock: Tangible common equity $ 322,108 $ 311,055 $ 294,754 $ 293,788 $ 283,673 Total shares of common stock outstanding 22,165,760 22,165,547 22,089,873 21,988,803 21,947,805 Tangible book value per share of common stock $ 14.53 $ 14.03 $ 13.34 $ 13.36 $ 12.92





CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)

Third quarter 2021 Earnings Release

Nine Months Ended 9/30/2021 9/30/2020 Operating net income: Net income $ 36,207 $ 15,015 Add: acquisition related expenses 323 3,286 Less: income tax impact of acquisition related expenses (84 ) (859 ) Operating net income $ 36,446 $ 17,442 Operating diluted net income per

share of common stock: Operating net income $ 36,446 $ 17,442 Weighted average shares – diluted 22,165,130 19,583,448 Operating diluted net income

per share of common stock $ 1.64 $ 0.89 Operating annualized return on average assets: Operating net income $ 36,446 $ 17,442 Average assets $ 3,109,897 $ 2,486,433 Operating annualized return on

average assets 1.57 % 0.94 % Operating annualized return on

average tangible equity: Average total shareholders’ equity $ 359,176 $ 293,990 Less: average intangible assets (49,014 ) (46,249 ) Average tangible equity 310,162 247,741 Operating net income $ 36,446 $ 17,442 Operating annualized return on

average tangible equity 15.71 % 9.40 % Operating efficiency ratio: Total noninterest expense $ 54,859 $ 55,883 Less: acquisition related expenses (323 ) (3,286 ) Total operating noninterest expense 54,536 52,597 Net interest income 68,178 53,992 Total noninterest income 31,548 31,500 Total revenues $ 99,726 $ 85,492 Operating efficiency ratio: 54.69 % 61.52 %





CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)

Third quarter 2021 Earnings Release

Five Quarter Comparison 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 Net interest income $ 22,964 $ 23,032 $ 22,182 $ 22,331 $ 19,656 Less: PPP loan income (1,897 ) (2,686 ) (2,260 ) (2,184 ) (2,050 ) Less: Excess liquidity interest income (545 ) (545 ) (504 ) (300 ) — Plus: Loss recognized on termination of interest rate swap — — — 1,910 Adjusted net interest income 20,522 19,801 19,418 19,847 19,516 Average interest earning assets 2,931,134 2,848,857 2,889,119 2,859,096 2,886,031 Less: Average PPP loans (95,257 ) (173,733 ) (204,459 ) (204,918 ) (215,806 ) Less: Excess liquidity (411,926 ) (301,325 ) (334,109 ) (341,654 ) (362,659 ) Adjusted interest earning assets 2,423,951 2,373,799 2,350,551 2,312,524 2,307,566 Net interest margin (1) 3.12 % 3.26 % 3.13 % 3.12 % 2.72 % Adjusted Net interest margin (1) 3.36 % 3.36 % 3.35 % 3.41 % 3.40 %

Five Quarter Comparison 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 Allowance for loan losses $ 22,533 $ 22,754 $ 23,877 $ 23,245 $ 23,167 Purchase accounting marks 3,288 3,533 3,615 3,663 4,013 Allowance for loan losses and purchase accounting fair value marks 25,821 26,287 27,492 26,908 27,180 Loans held for investment 1,894,249 1,897,838 1,931,687 1,883,690 1,896,988 Less: PPP Loans net of deferred fees 64,188 109,940 210,810 181,601 216,799 Non-PPP Loans 1,830,061 1,787,898 1,720,877 1,702,089 1,680,189 Allowance for loan losses plus fair value marks / Non-PPP Loans 1.41 % 1.47 % 1.60 % 1.58 % 1.62 %

_____________________

(1) Net interest margin and adjusted net interest margin are shown on a tax equivalent basis.

