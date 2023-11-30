Operational and Strategic Executive Officer With 30 Years of Management Experience in Venture-Backed and Small-Cap Public Companies

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capstone Technologies Group Inc (OTC: CATG) a leading acquirer, operator and organic developer of disruptive technologies, today announced the appointment of Frank Knuettel to its board of directors.

Knuettel is a strong operational and strategic executive officer with 30 years of management experience in venture-backed and small-cap public companies. He has spent most of his career as a Chief Financial or Chief Strategic Officer in early-stage, dynamic technology and life sciences companies with a strong track record in growing organizations.

Mr. Knuettel currently manages Camden Capital LLC where he provides fractional and interim CXO and board services, including as CFO of two Nasdaq listed SPACs (OceanTech Acquisition Corp. and Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp) and Interim CEO of Chromocell Therapeutics Corp. Among his achievements, he co-founded a fabless semiconductor company as the CFO and assumed responsibility for management of the supply chain and operations, prior to selling the company to an established semiconductor company and was CFO of a fintech platform through its considerable growth prior to selling to a large payment processor.

During his career, he has raised more than $300 million via venture equity and debt, public equity and debt offerings in the United States and Canada, convertible debt, PIPEs, bridge loans and other instruments. In addition, he has managed more than 15 mergers and acquisition transactions of companies and / or divisions as both buyer and seller and has handled large-scale licensing transactions with fortune 50 companies.

Mr. Knuettel also holds numerous board positions, at both public and private companies, including 180 Life Sciences, ECOM Medical, and Relativity Acquisition Corp. Mr. Knuettel received his BA with honors in Economics from Tufts University and holds an MBA in Finance and Entrepreneurial Management from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

“I am excited to join the growing Capstone Technology Group team. I look forward to leveraging my experience and rolodex in support of Capstone’s management and collaborating with the team and focusing on building shareholder value,” stated Frank Knuettel.

Mike Pruitt, Chairman and CEO of Capstone added, “I’m pleased to welcome Frank to our Board of Directors. His documented track record for helping to steward small high growth companies is well documented and make him a strong asset as we focus on building sustainable shareholder value.”

For more information, please visit the Capstone website at https://capstonetechgroup.com .

About Capstone Technologies Group

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc (CATG) seeks to acquire, operate and organically develop disruptive technologies across several sectors where they have expertise aided by a network of experts and advisors. Capstone Technologies Group also intends to invest through a wholly owned subsidiary Capstone Venture Partners, LLC alongside best-in-class investors or directly in proven founders building companies with technologies that will shape the future. The Company acquired an initial minority interest in DrivenIQ and has since invested additional capital to further access small, medium, and large businesses across various industries.

Investor Relations Contact